11 best baby sleeping bags for a snuggly snooze

Baby sleeping bags ensure that your little one stays cosy and warm all night, with no chance of throwing off blankets and waking up cold. They also provide parents with peace of mind as there is no chance of baby getting tangled up in loose bedding.

What to look out for

When looking for the best baby sleeping bag for your tot, it’s important to think about what time of year you will be using it. This is so that you can choose the correct tog rating. Togs (the thickness of the sleeping bags) generally range from 0.5 tog up to 2.5 tog. The higher the tog, the warmer the sleeping bag. So in spring and summer you will only need a thin bag, but in autumn and winter you may want to swap to a warmer one.

Some sleeping bags also have the option to adapt between different togs, which is perfect if you don’t want to have to keep buying new ones.

Another thing to consider is whether you plan to travel in the car or put your baby in a pram while wearing a sleeping bag. If that is the case, you should look for a sleeping bag which is travel friendly and has holes in it for the safety straps to thread through. It is not advised to travel with babies in sleeping bags without this.

Other useful features to look out for are two-way zippers, which make night-time nappy changes less of a disturbance. Also pay attention to whether there are adjustable poppers under the arms to make the arm holes the correct size for baby and extendable bags, which grow with your little ones over time.

There are so many beautiful baby sleeping bags available and they make a perfect baby shower or ‘welcome to the world’ gift for new parents.

To help you decide which one to buy, whether you’re looking for a good all-rounder for your imminent arrival or a cute little gift for an upcoming baby shower, we’ve searched around to find 11 of the best baby sleeping bags.

Purflo Baby Sleep Bag - All Seasons

A great all-round sleeping bag, the Purflo Baby Sleep Bag can be worn by your little one no matter the weather. This is the perfect option for anyone who wants one sleeping bag that can do everything. We love the zip off removable sleeves, which means that the 2.5 tog bag can be used all year round in temperatures from 14oC to 22oC.

For added peace of mind, it also has breathable panels on the neck and underarms to help avoid the risk of overheating and reduce the risk of SIDS. Available in 3-9 months or 9-18 months, it is extendable in length, which means it can be used for longer as your baby grows. Plus, if your little one tends to fall asleep in the car, the Purflo Sleep Bag is travel friendly, so they can be transferred from their carseat to their cot.

Buy now £27.00, John Lewis

ickle bubba Rustic Safari Sleep Bag

This stylish sleeping bag is perfect for any plant-loving parents or those with a jungle-themed nursery.

Made from 100 per cent jersey cotton, it’s 2.5 tog weight means it will keep your little one cosy on cooler nights.

It features a two-way zipper and under arm poppers, so you can get baby in and out of with ease as well as simplify nighttime nappy changes.

Available in sizes 0-6 months and 6-18 months, the sleeping bag coordinates with pieces from ickle bubba’s Rustic Safari nursery collection.

Buy now £22.00, Ickle Bubba

HALO SleepSack Sleeping Bag Sunshine Rainbows

HALO puts safety at the forefront and has partnered with The Lullaby Trust to promote safe sleep for babies.

We like that this sleeping bag has a ‘back is best’ reminder on the front of it to prompt tired new parents, or perhaps people who don’t regularly look after your child, that it is safer to sleep babies on their backs.

This all-cotton bag is 0.5 tog so is a great option for the summer months and holidays abroad.

It also features an inverted central zip for easy nappy changes.

The sunshine and rainbow design is adorable (but there’s also jungle and moon themed options) and there is the option to buy this in a larger size of 18-36 months, as well as 0-6 months and 6-18 months.

Buy now £18.80, Amazon

aden + anais Outdoors Organic Cotton Light Sleeping Bag

aden + anais has been the baby brand on everyone’s radar since the newborn Prince George was pictured leaving hospital wrapped up in one of its swaddles - and it has just released a range of organic muslin sleeping bags.

This lovely 1 tog bag is really lightweight and would be perfect for transitioning your baby out of a swaddle. It’s available in sizes 0-6 months, 6-18 months and 18-36 months.

The lightweight, breathable sleeping essential is crafted entirely in organic cotton, is toxin-free and allows for maximum airflow to reduce the risk of overheating.

The central zipper is also inverted to open from the bottom up to make nighttime nappy changes easier.

We love this pretty ‘Outdoors’ design and would definitely pop this in our suitcase for holidays abroad.

Buy now £38.50, aden + anais

Mamas & Papas Welcome to the World Dreampod

If you’re looking for a snug unisex sleeping bag, we love the Welcome to the World one from Mamas & Papas.

Made from super soft cotton, this 2.5 tog sleeping bag features a cute little elephant design and the words: “hello world” - so it would make a lovely baby shower gift.

We really like how roomy this one is and the fact that it has underarm poppers to adjust the size of the armholes to ensure the best fit for your little one.

It is suitable for use from 0-6 months and includes a zip bottom design for quick nappy changes at night.

It coordinates with other pieces from the Mamas & Papas Welcome to the World interiors collection and would be a great addition to a neutral nursery.

Buy now £35.00, Mamas & Papas

SnüzPouch Sleeping Bag Colour Rainbow

If you’re worried about night time nappy changes disturbing your little one, the Snüzpouch Sleeping Bag has been designed specifically for minimum faff.

We like the unique change zip on the front, which opens out to the side, providing instant access to your little one’s nappy.

Made from 100 per cent cotton, the range is available in 1 and 2.5 tog in sizes 0-6 months and 6-18 months.

It comes in eight different designs and we think this rainbow one is really cheerful.

Buy now £29.95, SnüzPouch

The Little Green Sheep Organic Sleeping Bag

This super soft sleeping bag is ideal for your little one’s delicate skin.

Made from organic brushed cotton, it feels really cosy and at 2.5 tog, it’s suitable for all-year-round sleep.

It features a side zip fastening and under arm poppers for correct sizing.

We really like the six neutral designs this sleeping bag comes in, which makes it a perfect baby shower gift.

It is available in 0-6 months and 6-18 months and also comes in 1 tog.

Buy now £39.95, The Little Green Sheep

MORI Multi Tog Clever Sleeping Bag

If you want one sleeping bag to see you through the year, the MORI Multi Tog Clever Sleeping Bag is a great option.

This is such an adaptable bag. It contains a removable inner padding so it can be used as a 2.5 tog bag during colder nights or a 0.5 tog when it’s warmer.

Plus, it has an adjustable length, so it can keep your little one comfortable from when 4kg, right up to two years.

Other useful features include a concealed double-directional zip, to make nighttime nappy changes easier and popper fastenings underneath the armholes.

It is made from 30 per cent organic cotton and 70 per cent bamboo fabric.

Buy now £79.50, MORI

JoJo Maman Bébé Safari Print Sleeping Bag

Perfect for holidays or those warm summer nights, this JoJo Maman Bébé Sleeping Bag will keep your little one cool, calm and comfortable throughout the summer.

The 1 tog bag is made from unlined cotton and features a sweet unisex safari design. It includes a side zip and shoulder fastening and opens flat for easy changing.

It is available in 0-6 months and 6-18 months and makes the perfect price for a baby shower gift.

Buy now £24.00, JoJo Maman Bébé

Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-Second Baby Swaddle

If you have a little one who loves to be swaddled, the Sleepea 5-Second Baby Swaddle is a great option.

Many babies, especially newborns, feel comforted when swaddled and this sleeping bag includes special inner arm bands and a leg flap to keep them bundled up inside.

Made from organic cotton, it also includes a breathable mesh at the shoulders and legs to reduce overheating.

As your little one gets bigger there is also the option to release the arm bands so that their arms can stretch out of the bag.

In addition, the sleeping bag features a double zip which opens from the top or bottom to make nighttime changes easier.

Available in small, medium or large, these sleeping bags are suitable for babies from 2kg up to 12kg.

Buy now £32.95, Happiest Baby

Miffy Cotton Blend Baby Sleeping Bag

Fans of the children’s character Miffy will love this sweet sleeping bag.

Featuring a mesh chest panel and sides, it has been designed with an AIR balance system to improve natural air circulation so your baby doesn’t overheat.

It includes a side zip for easy access and comes in four different sizes, from 66cm long to 90cm.

Buy now £59.99, Wayfair

Verdict

For a good all-round baby sleeping bag, opt for the Purflo All Seasons, which can be used in different temperatures. The fact that it can also be extended means it will last longer and the ability to be able to travel with it makes life so much easier. However, if your little one likes the security of a swaddle, go for the Happiest Baby Sleepea.

