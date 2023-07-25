The 11 Beauty Products Editors Can't Stop Using in July

We're not letting this heat mess with our routines.

InStyle/ Coola

In the midst of a sweltering summer, it's safe to assume many beauty regimens are centered on products that can stand the heat. That's where we're at, at least! So it's no coincidence that the products we're loving most are our summer beauty MVPs.

We've got the best sunscreens to protect our skin from harmful UV rays. We found the hair care products that lock our lengths in place against all odds. We even fell in love with a Barbiecore blush that we'll be carrying with us well into the fall season.



Below, see the 11 beauty products that we are loving this month. And who knows? You might discover something new for yourself.



Fara Homidi Essential Lip Compact

Violet Grey

To Shop: $88; violetgrey.com

Nothing sparks joy like pulling this perfect powder blue compact out of my bag. An instant hit from fashion's favorite makeup artist Fara Homidi, this hybrid lip primer and matte pigment combination is dreamy and gorgeously textured. All four shades are perfect, but I keep reaching for Red 1, which is the perfect summer crimson with its warm and vibrant orange undertones. What's more: The pro's Lip Brush makes application a cinch for picture-perfect precision or a lived-in blurred effect. — Lauren Valenti, beauty director

Ware Sonny SPF 40 Face Serum

Ware

To Shop: $65; thewarecomapny.com

A lightweight face SPF that won't cause my acne-prone skin to break out can be hard to come by, but I've finally found my new favorite. This one by Ware is a mineral sunscreen that blocks harmful UV light from damaging the skin thanks to its SPF 40 protection. It also contains nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and green tea extract to soothe irritation. But what I especially love about it is its microsphere technology that evens out blemishes and spots. It's enough coverage for me to go without my trusty skin tint in the morning, and I love a product that speeds up my morning routine. — Audrey Noble, beauty editor

Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Concealer

Tarte

To Shop: $31; ulta.com

If you’re not familiar with Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape concealer, allow me to introduce you. The product is a cult favorite for a reason (nothing smooths and brightens like this formula), and the brand’s new “radiant” extension offers a medium-coverage option for no-makeup makeup devotees like myself. As summer in NYC reaches its sticky, sweaty peak, I’m not interested in anything full coverage for my face, and this concealer has been my go-to alternative. Just a few dots on my undereyes, nose, and forehead is all I have the energy for these days, and thankfully, Shape Tape never melts off (no matter how demonic my subway ride to work gets). — Madeline Hirsch, news director

Curlsmith Flawless Finish Hairspray - Flexible Hold

Curl Smith

To Shop: $27; ulta.com

I don't typically use hairspray on my 3b curls, but with the thick, sticky New York City humidity causing my ringlets to unfurl and fall flat, I've been misting on Curlsmith's new light-hold Flawless Finish for extra insurance. It provides just the right amount of hold, keeping my curls intact but still soft and touchable all day long. — L.V.

Cuyana Travel Beauty Roll

Cuyana

To Shop: $248; cuyana.com

I can finally put an end to losing all my favorite lip balms and glosses. This travel roll makes organizing all my go-to products not only efficient but aesthetically pleasing as well. It has a detachable pouch, zipped compartment, large slip pocket, and brush holders all in one to house all my makeup and skin essentials when I travel. Plus, the soft pebbled leather is just so luxe. — A.N.

Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Dream Hour

Tower 28

To Shop: $31; tower28beauty.com

This Barbie loves blush. I’m already a huge fan of Tower 28’s creamy blush formula, so when the brand announced this new bright pink shade (just in time for the Barbie movie, of course), I knew I had to try it. The color is nothing short of ‘80s excellence: bright, hot, in-your-face pink. Thankfully, it blends like a dream, too, so you can play the Barbie vibes up or down based on your mood. — M.H.

Tatcha The Silk Serum

Tatcha

To Shop: $98; sephora.com

My skin is quite sensitive and delicate, so for now, I'm sticking to retinol alternatives to slow down collagen breakdown and boost cell turnover. Since launching earlier this year, Tatcha's Silk Serum, which utilizes a plant-based cranberry extract and sea fennel complex, has been in regular rotation. It's made my skin noticeably brighter, smoother, and firmer and helped minimize flush from my rosacea. A true feat! In summer, no less. — L.V.

Avene Clearance Acne Medicated Clearing Gel Cleanser

Avene

To Shop: $21; ulta.com

Trust me when I say this cleanser is a game-changer for fellow acne-prone skin girlies like me. It contains 2% salicylic acid to clear pores, remove excess oil (which is a true blessing in these warmer and humid months), and exfoliate skin. It also contains Avene's signature thermal water, which is clinically shown to calm and soothe any irritation. You'll experience a refreshing cleanse that will leave your skin feeling clean and soft, which is all anyone really wants. — A.N.



Coola Classic Face Organic Sunscreen Mist SPF 50

Coola

To Shop: $32; coola.com

Consider this the answer to the age old “How do I reapply SPF with a full face of makeup?” question. When I’m out and about on weekends, I carry this spray from Coola with me for a quick sunscreen reup. It works in a pinch and keeps my skin protected when I don’t have time to start from square one and redo my whole face. Plus, it doubles as a cooling face mist, making it the ultimate SPF refresh. — M.H.

Dr. Loretta Universal Glow Daily Defense Mineral SPF 40

Dr. Loretta

To Shop: $60; violetgrey.com

Finally, my search for the perfect mineral sunscreen to wear blissfully carefree under my makeup is over! Dr. Loretta's new formula glides on like silk and has a perfect pinky tint that leaves my skin looking miraculously radiant instead of dull and chalky. But what truly sets it apart? It doesn't pill or add too much shine, making it ideal for extended wear and reapplication throughout the day. — L.V.

John Freida Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum

John Frieda

To Shop: $13.49; target.com

Humidity is enemy #1 when I want to keep my thick hair sleek and smooth, and the classic Frizz ease serum has always helped me combat that. But just when I didn't think the formula could get any better, it did. This slight update to the O.G. contains hydrating ingredients such as argan, coconut, and moringa oils to smooth any flyaways and protect hair from heat styling. The result is my dream at-home blowout, humidity be damned, — A.N.

