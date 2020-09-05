11 arrested, 3 cops hurt in 3rd night of Rochester protests over Daniel Prude's death

After a third night of protests in Rochester, New York, the state attorney general's office announced Saturday it was moving to empanel a grand jury as part of its investigation into the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health emergency.

“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter.”

The grand jury would determine whether charges should be brought in the case.

The update on the investigation into Prude's death came after thousands took to the streets on Friday calling for justice for Prude. It was the largest crowd gathered in the city since the release of body camera footage that showed Rochester police officers pinning Prude, 41, on the ground and placing a bag over his head before he lost consciousness.

PHOTO: Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude, leads demonstrators in a march for his brother on Sept. 04, 2020, in Rochester, NY. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Police declared Friday night's protest an “unlawful assembly" following a peaceful gathering at Martin Luther King Jr. Park earlier in the evening, ABC News Rochester affiliate 13WHAM reported.

Upwards of 2,000 people were in downtown Rochester Friday night, officials said, . Many demonstrators could be seen wearing goggles and carrying umbrellas as they marched toward police barricades chanting "Black Lives Matter."

PHOTO: Police officers clash with demonstrators as they attempt to clear the streets after a march for Daniel Prude on Sept. 04, 2020, in Rochester, NY. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Police used pepper balls and pepper spray to disperse the crowd in response to "aggressive behavior," the department said, citing protesters throwing rocks, bottles and other forms of debris.

Shortly after midnight, officers also deployed tear gas after "a group of agitators began hurling commercial grade fireworks directly at officers," the department said.

PHOTO: Fireworks go off in front of police officers as they attempt to clear the streets after a march for Daniel Prude on Sept. 04, 2020, in Rochester, NY. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Garbage cans and a bus shelter were also lit on fire.

The arrests included disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly, rioting and inciting a riot. Four people were remanded to the Monroe County Jail and seven were issued appearance tickets, authorities said.

A bus stop has been lit on fire! pic.twitter.com/oeeijKLQWc — Tyler Brown 13 WHAM (@tbrown13WHAM) September 5, 2020

Three officers were hospitalized, the department said. Two had cuts, severe swelling and contusions on their hands and legs, while a third had burns on their neck. All three were later released, officials said.

Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude, could be seen leading demonstrators on Friday. Prude's family is calling for the seven officers involved in his brother's fatal encounter to be fired and criminal charges to be filed.

The seven officers were suspended with pay, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Thursday, a day after the release of the body camera footage.

"That horrific moment was something that I won't wish upon nobody to see. Don't no family member deserve to see their family member there being tortured like that,” Joe Prude told ABC News this week.

Activists are also calling for the resignation of Warren and Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, and for police to stop using pepper spray and pepper balls on protesters.

Elliot Shield, the attorney representing the Prude family, said the family intends to sue "everyone responsible for Daniel’s death."

