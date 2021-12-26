11 Apple AirTag accessories that will keep your device safe

When the Apple AirTag came out earlier this year, it was an instant sensation. Similar to a Tile Mate, it's essentially a tiny disc that pairs with your iPhone that you can put on your keychain, in your wallet or anywhere else. If the item with the tag goes missing, you can pull out your Apple device, ping the tag, and boom: Found!

But how do you keep from losing (or damaging) that slim AirTag? We’ve pulled together 11 of the best Apple AirTag accessories, from key rings to AirPods cases to bike mounts, that are both stylish and functional. The items in this guide will keep your AirTag secure while also helping you take advantage of the device’s full potential.

1. Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring.

If you’re just getting into the AirTag game and want to dip your toe into the pool, you can’t go wrong with Belkin’s sleek but basic twist-and-lock key ring. It comes in four colors, including a cool slate blue. The case is classic and chic, and you’ll never mistake it for the key fob to get into your office.

Get the Belkin Twist-And-Lock AirTag Case With Key Ring from Amazon for $12.99

2. Caseology Vault AirTag Case

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Caseology Vault AirTag Case.

One of the first AirTag cases on the market, Caseology’s Vault offers heavy-duty AirTag protection on a convenient carabiner. Clip it to a dog collar, a piece of luggage, a keychain or really anything, and breathe easy: You’ll be able to find that item (or dog) in a snap. Made of durable sandstone textured TPU, the Vault is waterproof and beloved by Amazon buyers, who have given it an average 4.5 stars with over 2,000 ratings.

Get the Caseology Vault AirTag Holder from Amazon starting at $12.99

3. AirTag Hermès Key Ring

Best Apple AirTag accessories: AirTag Hermès Key Ring.

If you’re going to put your AirTag on something swanky, like a set of Rolls Royce keys or a Birkin bag, you’re going to want a pretty nice AirTag holder, lest you cheapen the whole effect. Fortunately, Apple thought of that and has teamed up with designer Hermès on a line of premium AirTag key rings. Available in five colors of meticulously crafted small-batch leather, the key ring features contrasting saddle stitching and the brand’s famous Clou de Selle signature. As a bonus, the key chain even comes with its own exclusive Hermès-branded AirTag.

Get the AirTag Hermès Key Ring from Apple for $349.99

4. Elago R5 Locator AirTag Case

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Elago R5 Locator AirTag Case.

Apple TV remotes are beautiful feats of sleek craftsmanship and design, but they’re also tiny and slippery, always managing to get lodged somewhere deep in the couch cushions. Elago’s locator case could help solve that issue. The case holds an AirTag inside its layers of silicone, meaning you’ll never lose that remote ever again. It also protects the AirTag from drops or other disasters, and it looks good doing it. Hallelujah.

Get the Elago R5 Locator AirTag Case from Amazon for $14.99

5. Popov Leather AirTag Case

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Popov Leather AirTag Case

If you like the idea of the Hermes holder but don’t want to break the bank to get something of quality, you might take a shine to Popov Leather’s AirTag case, which wraps the device in premium Horween leather attached to a lobster claw clip. The leather will age over time, becoming smoother and more full of character. The case is also hand-sewn with thick thread, so it should last for years, and each holder comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Get the Apple AirTag Case from Popov Leather for $19.20

6. Gadgetech Seat-Mounted AirTag Holder

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Gadgetech Seat-Mounted AirTag Holder.

Stolen bike? Gadgetech could help solve that problem with its line of relatively discrete and hidden AirTag mounts for your bike. There’s one that goes under the seat, sort of hovering around the springs. It's practically invisible and is made of durable nylon. You'll also get four cable ties for securing it snugly to the frame of your bike.

Get the Gadgetech Seat-Mounted AirTag Holder from Etsy for $22

7. Nomad AirTag Glasses Strap

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Nomad AirTag Glasses Strap.

Always misplacing your readers? Constantly digging for your shades? Nomad’s AirTag glasses strap could help, especially if you’re someone who spends valuable time every single day trying to track down your specs. A TPU capsule holds the AirTag, and also acts as a tensioner, should you want to tighten your glasses onto your head and go for a run or a ride.

Get the AirTag Glasses Strap from Nomad for $34.95

8. Casetify AirTag Holder

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Casetify AirTag Holder.

Boring holders got you down? Caseify has enlisted its horde of designers and artists to come up with their spins on the basic round keychain frame, resulting in dozens upon dozens of unique and fun options. There are hearts and daisies and dinosaurs, aliens and funny faces. Choose the design that speaks to you and then go live your life out loud.

Shop AirTag Holders at Caseify for $35

9. Tilixi Dog Collar AirTag Case

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Tilixi Dog Collar AirTag Case.

If you like the idea of using an AirTag to keep Fido or Miss Meow safe, but don’t think your pet would tolerate something dangling off their neck, check out this lightweight silicone AirTag holder. It slips right on your pet’s collar and sits flush against their fur. It comes in a bunch of colors, and is sweat-resistant, durable and even waterproof, because let’s face it: If you put this on a dog, they’re going to get into something.

Get the Tilixi Dog Collar AirTag Case from Amazon for $5.99

10. Iqimott AirTag Case for Apple AirPods

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Iqimott AirTag Case for Apple AirPods.

Constantly misplacing your AirPods? Join the club. A helpful little AirTag-imbued case could help ease that struggle. You can pick one up from Amazon for just under $9, and breathe a sigh of relief knowing that—hopefully—you’ll never lose those tiny white earbuds again. The cases come in 12 cute colors, which could be a nice step up from that boring white case the AirPods come in.

Get the Iqimott AirTag Case for Apple AirPods from Amazon for $8.99

11. Hawanik AirTag Wallet

Best Apple AirTag accessories: Hawanik AirTag Wallet.

Protect your money, cards and identity from loss and theft with Hawanik’s slim, AirTag-friendly card wallet. It comes in six colors, and has RFID-blocking technology. Throw your AirTag into the built-in case, and you’ll always know where your wallet is. The peace of mind alone is worth the relatively low cost.

Get the Hawanik AirTag Wallet from Amazon for $12.99

