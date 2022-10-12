With 11.9% CAGR, Ecommerce Market All Set to Surpass US$ 117.7 Billion by 2030 | Country Focused Market Research Report with Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030

The global e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of model type and regions. On the basis of the model type, the e-commerce market is segmented into Business to Business (B2B), and Business to Consumer (B2C).

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fresh report has been published and added, recently, in the massive database of Reports and Insights, which is developed using verified research methodologies and proven analytical approaches. The report determines diverse eminent factors and trends encouraging the market growth of the global eCommerce market. The research study is entitled “E-commerce Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030”, which profoundly examines the global market evolution, along with the in-depth knowledge of the future market potential and the statistics implicated in the development of the respective market during the forecast period of 2022-2030. For the avail and interest of the readers, the report arrives at the conclusion with a special emphasis on the comprehensive profiling of the leading players in the global eCommerce market. 

The global E-commerce market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 48.2 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 117.7 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 11.9% 

Ecommerce Introduction

E-commerce is becoming a crucial part of our day-to-day lives. It is redefining business and market activities around the world. Over the years, e-commerce has been revolutionized in subtle ways. Primarily, E-commerce is a commonly known acronym for Electronic Commerce. It pertains to the exercise of buying and selling commodities or services over the internet network. Through the medium of the internet, people have the capability to purchase and sell anything and everything virtually, such as electronics, books, software, apparel, furniture and many more.

E-commerce offers a dias for people to purchase or sell anything and everything they want. Before the advent of E-commerce, the predominant structure of commerce was brick-and-mortar. Brick-and-mortar trade activities are basically retail outlets that have at least one tangible location. Buying and selling commodities and services call upon active and physical communication between the buyer and the seller. Traditional brick-and-mortar businesses still exist but are rapidly being replaced by E-commerce. In a progressive sense, the majority of brick-and-mortar businesses are remodeling into E-commerce stores. therefore calling upon the installation of an online appearance and changing core business operations on the internet.

Ecommerce Market Dynamics

E-commerce has completely transformed the way business is done across the world and the rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet across the world is one of the major factors why people are turning to virtual stores and virtual buying and selling processes, thereby propelling the growth of the global e-commerce market in the near future. In the present-day world, e-commerce is persisting to develop with novel innovations and technologies, and hundreds of businesses are arriving on the online market every year. E-commerce offered goods and services accessible to consumers at an economical cost, while ensuring speed and flexibility.

In addition to that, numerous technological advances like cloud-based e-commerce platforms and big data are also playing a positive role in boosting the growth of the global e-commerce market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, society and the world is revolutionizing at a fast pace and there has been many technological advances and modifications as well as a lot of emerging trends, including digital content, travel and leisure, financial services, and e-tailing, which has access to millions of people around the world over the internet and thus have a vast customer base with heavy internet usage. Owing to this, the global e-commerce market is projected to observe major breakthroughs in the years to come.

Other than that, the implementation of 3G and 4G technology as well as the rapid emergence of 5G technology for the connectivity purpose across the world, thereby providing seamless and uninterrupted experience to the users, which is also expected to have a positive impact on the flourishing growth of the e-commerce platforms in the near future, thus supporting the growth of the global e-commerce market over the forecast period.

By the same token, the adoption of smartphones and faster internet connectivity in most parts of the world, owing to the rising technological awareness among consumers as well as enormous exposure to e-commerce services is also further anticipated to augment the growth of the global e-commerce market in the given timeframe.

Furthermore, the global pandemic of COVID-19 along with the imposed worldwide lockdowns and travel bans and ultimately retail closures all across the world has further compelled consumers to turn to online stores, which further majorly sustained the growth of the global e-commerce market.

Ecommerce Market Segmentation

The global e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of model type and regions. On the basis of the model type, the e-commerce market is segmented into Business to Business (B2B), and Business to Consumer (B2C).

By Model Type

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

E-commerce Market Key Players

The global eCommerce market is dominated by Amazon.com, Inc., JD.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Flipkart Private Limited, Walmart, Inc., eBay, Inc., Best Buy, The Home Depot, among others.

