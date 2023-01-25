At 11.5% CAGR, Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Size to Hit USD 9.8 Billion by 2028 | Prebiotics Ingredients Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

The global prebiotics ingredients market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass USD 9.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2021- 2028). The key market players include Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Sensus America, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., BENEO GmbH, Kerry Group plc., Tereos Group, Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., and Others.

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Prebiotics Ingredients Market – By Deployment (Agricultural, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, and Pharmaceuticals) and By Operability (Gut Health, Immunity, Cardiovascular Health, Bone Health, and Weight Management): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Prebiotics Ingredients Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 11.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 9.8 billion by 2028.”

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Overview:

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are not digested by digestive enzymes or acids and enable beneficial bacteria to grow or function better in the human gut. They improve the gut's barrier function, strengthen the immune system, reduce stomach inflammation, improve overall digestive function, minimize the chances of diarrhea, enhance calcium absorption to improve bone strength, and lower risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

Prebiotic components such as inulin, oligosaccharides, galacto oligosaccharide (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), and polydextrose, among others, are helpful to human and animal health.

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the prebiotics ingredients market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 11.5% between 2021 and 2028.

  • The Prebiotics Ingredients market size was worth around US$ 4.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 9.8 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • Growing nutritionally advantageous food demand would stimulate market growth. Bacteria used to treat neurological, digestive, and mental disorders are safe and commonly used prebiotics.

  • The market size of prebiotic components led by Canada and the USA in North America can be more than 7%.

  • On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global prebiotics ingredients market.


Growth Drivers

Growing demand for food and drink supplements and a greater awareness of consumer safety make an important contribution to industry growth. The prebiotic market size of the food and beverage application will report almost 6.5% gains in the planned timeframe. Increased health concerns and rising demand for functional foods such as nuts, soy, and fruit juices could boost industry growth. These are commonly used for immunoregulation and cholesterol reduction in beverages such as kefir.

Market demand for non-dairy ingredients was estimated at over USD 15 million in 2017. A rise in lactose sensitivity such as stomach cramps, bloating, gas diarrhea, and nausea will improve prebiotic market demand.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Prebiotics Ingredients Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global prebiotics ingredients market include;

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

  • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

  • Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.

  • Sensus America Inc.

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

  • Jarrow Formulas Inc.

  • Roquette Frères S.A.

  • BENEO GmbH

  • Kerry Group plc.

  • Tereos Group

  • Kerry Group

  • Cargill Inc.

Prebiotics Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global prebiotics ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of application, functionality, and geography.

Based on application, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into agricultural, food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals among others. Based on functionality, the global prebiotics ingredients market is bifurcated into cardiovascular health, gut health, immunity, bone health, and weight management.

On the basis of geography, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Regional Analysis:

The market size of prebiotic components led by Canada and the USA in North America can be more than 7%. Growing dairy products consumption and the natural inclusion of supplements can boost regional industry growth. Increased awareness of healthy lifestyles and an increased interest of medium-aged persons in preserving optimal digestive health boost product demand throughout the country. The business dimensions of Europe reached 630 million dollars, followed in 2017 by France, Spain, Italy and Germany. In the projected timescale, demand for breakfast cereals can be driven by increasing convenience in adopting food and increasing awareness of health.

The Asia-Pacific region controls prebiotic ingredients for its principal use in foods and drinks. Dietary supplements attract customers to protect nutrient intake and health benefits. Research has demonstrated that the interaction of certain nutrients and cells in the body can prevent and support certain diseases.  In short, prebiotics is the food of intestinal microflora which helps microbes develop and operate, improving their health. Demand for nutritional supplements including prebiotic ingredients with various health benefits is steadily increasing.

The key drivers for prebiotic ingredients on the market are increased demand for nutritious food and rising health issues of individuals. Major factors responsible for market growth are increasing obesity, eating junk and processed food as well as increasing disposable incomes. Prebiotic ingredients have several health benefits, such as balancing the microflora, relieving constipation and abdominal pain, and avoiding bloating.

Recent Industry Developments:

  • In July 2021, Taiyo GmbH, a German natural dietary fibers company, and Asiros, a Danish fruit powders company, had collaborated to produce and commercialize two high-fiber fruit powder varieties which fully replace the need for maltodextrin. Sunfiber, a clinically proven prebiotic from Taiyo, is blended with Asiros' mixes. Maltodextrin consumption on a regular basis may increase the risk of diabetes mellitus, as well as weight gain and excessive cholesterol.

  • Furthermore, it may disrupt the gut's bacterial balance, resulting in digestive problems and inflammatory bowel disease. The FDA, on the other hand, has authorized Sunfiber as a prebiotic fiber. It is certified low-FODMAP (a diet meant to aid people with IBS), is non-GMO, and is completely water-soluble, tasteless, odorless, and colorless.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 4.7 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 9.8 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

11.5% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2028

Key Market Players

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Sensus America, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., BENEO GmbH, Kerry Group plc., Tereos Group, Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., and Others/among others

Key Segment

By Deployment, By Operability, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Prebiotics Ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

  • Agricultural

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Food & Beverages

  • Animal Feed

  • Pharmaceuticals

By Operability Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

  • Gut Health

  • Immunity

  • Cardiovascular Health

  • Bone Health

  • Weight Management

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Deployment, By Operability, and By Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

  • Instant Noodles Market By Type (Chicken, Vegetables, Sea Food, & Others), By Modality (Fried & Non-Fried), By Ingredient (Oats, Rice, Wheat, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

  • Naphtha Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Light Naphtha and Heavy Naphtha), By Application (Chemicals, Energy & Fuel and Others), By Process (Gasoline Blending, Naphtha Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Tobacco Paper Market: By Type (Cigarette Tissue, Tipping Paper, Plug Wrap Paper, and Rolling Paper), By Weight (Up to 10 Gm, 10 – 25 Gm, and >25 Gm), By Material (Rice Straw, Flax, Hemp, Wood Pulp, Sisal, and Esparto), By Refining (Unbleached and Bleached), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

  • Dietary Fiber Market By Type (Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes, Cereals & Grains), By Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Enzymes Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Industrial Enzymes, Specialty Enzymes, Source, Microorganisms, Plant, Animal), By Type (Carbohydrase’s, Amylases, Cellulases, Other Carbohydrase's), By Application (Food and Beverages, Meat Processing Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Nutraceuticals, Other Food & Beverages), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Hot Sauce Market By Type (Tabasco Pepper Sauce, Habanero Pepper Sauce, Jalapeño Pepper Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sauce, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, & Others), And By Regions – Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i