At 11.5% CAGR, Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Size to Hit USD 9.8 Billion by 2028 | Prebiotics Ingredients Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Sensus America, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., BENEO GmbH, Kerry Group plc., Tereos Group, Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., and Others.

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Prebiotics Ingredients Market – By Deployment (Agricultural, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, and Pharmaceuticals) and By Operability (Gut Health, Immunity, Cardiovascular Health, Bone Health, and Weight Management): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Prebiotics Ingredients Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 11.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 9.8 billion by 2028.”

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Overview:

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are not digested by digestive enzymes or acids and enable beneficial bacteria to grow or function better in the human gut. They improve the gut's barrier function, strengthen the immune system, reduce stomach inflammation, improve overall digestive function, minimize the chances of diarrhea, enhance calcium absorption to improve bone strength, and lower risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

Prebiotic components such as inulin, oligosaccharides, galacto oligosaccharide (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), and polydextrose, among others, are helpful to human and animal health.

As per the analysis, the prebiotics ingredients market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 11.5% between 2021 and 2028.

The Prebiotics Ingredients market size was worth around US$ 4.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 9.8 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Growing nutritionally advantageous food demand would stimulate market growth. Bacteria used to treat neurological, digestive, and mental disorders are safe and commonly used prebiotics.

The market size of prebiotic components led by Canada and the USA in North America can be more than 7%.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global prebiotics ingredients market.





Growth Drivers

Growing demand for food and drink supplements and a greater awareness of consumer safety make an important contribution to industry growth. The prebiotic market size of the food and beverage application will report almost 6.5% gains in the planned timeframe. Increased health concerns and rising demand for functional foods such as nuts, soy, and fruit juices could boost industry growth. These are commonly used for immunoregulation and cholesterol reduction in beverages such as kefir.

Market demand for non-dairy ingredients was estimated at over USD 15 million in 2017. A rise in lactose sensitivity such as stomach cramps, bloating, gas diarrhea, and nausea will improve prebiotic market demand.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Prebiotics Ingredients Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global prebiotics ingredients market include;

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.

Sensus America Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Roquette Frères S.A.

BENEO GmbH

Kerry Group plc.

Tereos Group

Kerry Group

Cargill Inc.

Prebiotics Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global prebiotics ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of application, functionality, and geography.

Based on application, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into agricultural, food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals among others. Based on functionality, the global prebiotics ingredients market is bifurcated into cardiovascular health, gut health, immunity, bone health, and weight management.

On the basis of geography, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Regional Analysis:

The market size of prebiotic components led by Canada and the USA in North America can be more than 7%. Growing dairy products consumption and the natural inclusion of supplements can boost regional industry growth. Increased awareness of healthy lifestyles and an increased interest of medium-aged persons in preserving optimal digestive health boost product demand throughout the country. The business dimensions of Europe reached 630 million dollars, followed in 2017 by France, Spain, Italy and Germany. In the projected timescale, demand for breakfast cereals can be driven by increasing convenience in adopting food and increasing awareness of health.

The Asia-Pacific region controls prebiotic ingredients for its principal use in foods and drinks. Dietary supplements attract customers to protect nutrient intake and health benefits. Research has demonstrated that the interaction of certain nutrients and cells in the body can prevent and support certain diseases. In short, prebiotics is the food of intestinal microflora which helps microbes develop and operate, improving their health. Demand for nutritional supplements including prebiotic ingredients with various health benefits is steadily increasing.

The key drivers for prebiotic ingredients on the market are increased demand for nutritious food and rising health issues of individuals. Major factors responsible for market growth are increasing obesity, eating junk and processed food as well as increasing disposable incomes. Prebiotic ingredients have several health benefits, such as balancing the microflora, relieving constipation and abdominal pain, and avoiding bloating.

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2021, Taiyo GmbH, a German natural dietary fibers company, and Asiros, a Danish fruit powders company, had collaborated to produce and commercialize two high-fiber fruit powder varieties which fully replace the need for maltodextrin. Sunfiber, a clinically proven prebiotic from Taiyo, is blended with Asiros' mixes. Maltodextrin consumption on a regular basis may increase the risk of diabetes mellitus, as well as weight gain and excessive cholesterol.

Furthermore, it may disrupt the gut's bacterial balance, resulting in digestive problems and inflammatory bowel disease. The FDA, on the other hand, has authorized Sunfiber as a prebiotic fiber. It is certified low-FODMAP (a diet meant to aid people with IBS), is non-GMO, and is completely water-soluble, tasteless, odorless, and colorless.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 4.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Sensus America, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., BENEO GmbH, Kerry Group plc., Tereos Group, Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., and Others/among others Key Segment By Deployment, By Operability, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Prebiotics Ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Agricultural

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

By Operability Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Gut Health

Immunity

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Weight Management

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Deployment, By Operability, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

