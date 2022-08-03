At 11.30% CAGR, Global Embolization Particles Market Size to Surpass USD 2,527.3 Million by 2028 - Industry Trends, Demand, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[201+ Pages Report] The demand analysis of Global Embolization Particles Market size & share was valued at around USD 1,329.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow over USD 2,527.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 11.30% between 2022 and 2028.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Embolization Particles Market By Product (Radioembolization Spheres, Microspheres, Drug Eluting Beads, Others), By Application (Peripheral Vascular Disease, Neurology, Oncology, Urology, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Embolization Particles Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1,329.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to exceed around USD 2,527.3 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Embolization Particles? How big is the Embolization Particles Industry?

Market Synopsis:

Embolization therapy is a non-invasive treatment that restricts blood from flowing into one or more of the blood arteries that feed abnormalities such as hypervascular tumours and arteriovenous malformations. To minimize the deformity within the tumour, embolic material is pushed into the vessels to restrict the flow of blood. The procedure of embolization is used to treat kidney cancer tumours, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and liver cancer tumours, among other things.

It has numerous advantages, including a low risk of infection during invasive surgeries, a quick recovery period, good haemorrhage control, fewer traumas, and so on. Interventional radiologists are in charge of this procedure.

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1,329.5 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 2,527.3 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

11.30% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

AON Plc, Arctic Shores Limited, Aspiring Minds, Birkman International, Inc., Development Dimensions International, Inc., HireVue, Korn Ferry, IBM Corporation, Mettl Online Assessment, SHL, and Others

Key Segment

By Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Global Embolization Particles Market: Growth Factors

Several industries have doubled in size as a result of the increased reliance on the market. The embolization particle industry has emerged as a very appealing and simple solution. The market for embolization particles has been extremely diverse. There are a number of emerging markets in the embolization particles industry throughout the world, like India, China, and Brazil, that are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

The concept is gaining traction due to a variety of considerations. Innovative strategies are being used to plan and execute current corporate operations. Several variables influence the growth of the embolization particle market, including market size, global technology trends, capital investment, and so on.

Embolization Particles Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID 19 has impacted 215 countries, as well as the market for embolization particles. Countries have implemented lockdowns to combat the harmful impacts, which have had a negative impact on the embolization particle business. The epidemic poses a number of issues for the industry, as it affects people all around the world. Many factors have influenced continuous demand and supply, including the possibility of manufacturing interruptions, supply chain disruptions, distribution issues, a shortage of workforce employees, and considerably reduced development activities. People aren't as active as they used to be.

There are major strategic shifts taking place. Because of the rising demand from customers all throughout the world, multinational corporations are boosting their investments in the embolization particle industry.

Embolization Particles Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for embolization particles is divided into four categories: Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

The market is divided into radioembolization spheres, microspheres, drug eluting beads, PVA particles, and Gel foam particles, and other particles based on product type segmentation. The market is divided into peripheral vascular disease, neurology, cancer, urology, and other applications. The market is divided into three types of end-users: hospitals, ambulatory centers, and clinics.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Embolization Particles Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Embolization Particles market include -

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • BTG plc

  • Cook Medical, Inc.

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Sirtex Medical Limited

  • St. Jude Medical, Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Embolization Particles market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.30% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In Terms Of Revenue, The Embolization Particles market size was valued at around USD 1,329.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,527.3 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • On the basis of region, the North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of profit contribution owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based services by production systems and distribution channels.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Embolization Particles industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Embolization Particles Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Embolization Particles Industry?

  • What segments does the Embolization Particles Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Embolization Particles Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The global evaluation of several embolization particle businesses, such as Asia Pacific, North America, European nations, and the rest of the worldwide countries, is being divided and analyzed. According to Geographic proximity, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of profit contribution accounting for the rising adoption of cloud-based services by production systems and distribution channels. Furthermore, owing to enhanced investment, Asia Pacific countries are expected to develop rapidly in the market. In contrast, demand has increased in key developing countries. For example, in various Asia-Pacific areas, India and China are estimated to drive an increase in embolization particle demand.

The global Embolization Particles market is segmented as follows:

By Product

  • Radioembolization Spheres

  • Microspheres

  • Drug Eluting Beads

  • Others

By Application

  • Peripheral Vascular Disease

  • Neurology

  • Oncology

  • Urology

  • Others

By End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Centers

  • Clinics

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

