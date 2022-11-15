With 11.1% CAGR, Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size to Reach USD 27.61 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global intelligent evacuation system market size is projected to hit USD 27.61 billion by 2029, at CAGR of 11.1% during forecast period [2022-2029]

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global intelligent evacuation system market size was valued at USD 12.02 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 13.22 billion in 2022 to USD 27.61 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Intelligent Evacuation System Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

January 2022: ABB Group’s automatic control lighting system of electrification division profits Sweden’s Kattegatt High School, Halmstad to convert the building into smart, energy-proficient, secure, and comfortable.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/intelligent-evacuation-system-market-106644


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

11.1%

2029 Value Projection

USD 27.61 Billion

Base Year

2021

Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size in 2021

USD 12.02 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

132

Segments Covered

Type and Geography

Intelligent Evacuation System Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Streamline Smart Evacuation Procedures


Growing Pandemic-Related Demand for System Upgrades and Space Reconfigurations by Building Owners to Expand Market Opportunity

Numerous industries have been affected by the novel coronavirus' outbreak. The worldwide health crisis has caused supply chain disruptions and economic downturns, which have significantly impacted corporate investments. The crisis has, however, given an opportunity to use cutting-edge analytics to improve decision-making.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/intelligent-evacuation-system-market-106644


Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Streamline Smart Evacuation Procedures

Hardware and software components are integrated during the construction of intelligent evacuation systems. To rapidly and safely evacuate people from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, sophisticated evacuation systems must be installed. In addition to digitization, using cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, ML, VR, and other similar ones, in the system plays a crucial part in evacuation procedures by detecting smoke, fire, and dangerous chemicals in the structure. This is set to spur the intelligent evacuation system market growth.

Segments:

Growing Adoption of Voice Alarm System to Surge the Product Demand

Based on type, the intelligent evacuation system market is divided into public address system, voice alarm system, mass notification system, and emergency lighting.

Voice alarm system segment holds the largest revenue share, and it is expected to grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.

Extensive Use of Increasing Intelligent Evacuation System in Commercial Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into commercial, residential, and industrial.

The commercial segment is expected to gain maximum revenue share among end-users, owing to extensive use of intelligent evacuation system in the commercial sector that includes office buildings, grocery & retail stores, restaurants, lodging facilities, and medical facilities.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. They are further categorized into countries.
Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/intelligent-evacuation-system-market-106644


Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Largest Share Backed by Surging Demand for System Deployment

North America held the largest intelligent evacuation system market share throughout the projected period. The North America market’s need for such systems is continually being driven by the increasing demand from various business verticals.

In comparison to other developed regions, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the greatest rate between 2022 and 2029.

The main element fueling the market's expansion is Europe's rapidly expanding megaproject construction activity. However, large investments in the building industry for implementing the most recent technologies may expand the potential for regional providers of intelligent evacuation systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental companies in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either positively or negatively. Players acquire companies, launch new products, and engage in partnership deals, sign contracts with government organizations, and so on.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan)

  • Robert Bosch S.A. (Germany)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Johnson Controls (Ireland)

  • Eaton (Ireland)

  • Legrand (France)

  • TOA Corporation (Japan)

  • Norden Communication UK Ltd (U.K.)


Access Full Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106644


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public Address System

      • Voice Alarm System

      • Mass Notification System

      • Emergency Lighting

    • By End-user (USD)

      • Commercial

      • Residential

      • Industrial

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • South America

  • North America Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public Address System

      • Voice Alarm System

      • Mass Notification System

      • Emergency Lighting

    • By End-user (USD)

      • Commercial

      • Residential

      • Industrial

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

      • Canada

      • Mexico

  • Europe Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public Address System

      • Voice Alarm System

      • Mass Notification System

      • Emergency Lighting

    • By End-user (USD)

      • Commercial

      • Residential

      • Industrial

    • By Country (USD)

      • United Kingdom

      • Germany

      • France

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Russia

      • Benelux

      • Nordics

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public Address System

      • Voice Alarm System

      • Mass Notification System

      • Emergency Lighting

    • By End-user (USD)

      • Commercial

      • Residential

      • Industrial

    • By Country (USD)

      • China

      • India

      • Japan

      • South Korea

      • ASEAN

      • Oceania

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada crushes Panama 112-71 in FIBA World Cup qualifying

    EDMONTON — The Panamanian national team came to Edmonton with no illusions of grandeur. The players knew they were likely going to be on the losing end of their FIBA World Cup qualifying match against Canada. They knew they were going to likely lose by a lot. But, even though they knew they were overmatched, they were still in awe over how clinical and how ruthless the Canadian team actually was. Canada remained the only undefeated team in Americas zone FIBA World Cup qualifying, beating Panama

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Canada ousted by Switzerland at Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup after dropping two singles matches to Switzerland in the women's international tennis competition on Friday. Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic in the opener, before Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez dropped a 6-0, 7-5 straight-set decision to Belinda Bencic. "Today was super up-and-down," Andreescu said after her match. "I fought as hard as I could. "I felt like I could have play

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

    MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive per

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9 seconds left, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the crease while the Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie David Rittich on the bench and Seattle’s Carson Soucy sent to the penalty box for roughing wi