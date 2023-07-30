10Best readers cite the best fast food restaurants of 2023, from breakfast to burgers

Grabbing a quick and affordable bite to eat certainly has its appeal, especially when you're traveling. And given that fast-food restaurants are usually easy to find, convenient to access, and offer a variety of options for different tastes and dietary preferences, they're a natural fit for groups on the go. Not to mention, some fast-food chains offer regional specialties, allowing you to try new dishes and cuisines.

To find the best restaurants, 10Best editors and a panel of fast-food aficionados nominated their top picks for fast-food and quick-service spots across 10 categories. Then, readers decided the winners by casting votes for their favorites in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for fast food.

Click on each category below to see the full 10 best lists:

Best Fast Food Breakfast: Biscuitville

Biscuitville

Who doesn't love a delectable biscuit-based breakfast? With locations in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, Biscuitville's fresh-baked biscuits can be enjoyed a number of ways, from simple bacon, egg, and cheese or fried chicken biscuits to more elaborate breakfast sandwiches like their Spicy Chicken & Jalapeño Pimento Cheese Biscuit.

With breakfast platters and sides of grits, hash browns, or country gravy, plus indulgent sweet treats like their cheesecake stuffed waffle, it's no wonder folks return again and again.

Best Fast Food Burger: BBQ Rodeo Burger - BurgerFi

BBQ Rodeo Burger - BurgerFi

Since 2011, BurgerFi has been stacking quality ingredients between a bun, offering new taste sensations for burger devotees. You may not be able to help yourself from bellowing "yeehaw" after biting into the BBQ Rodeo Burger that heaps charred jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, crispy haystack onions and Memphis sweet BBQ sauce onto two patties natural Angus beef.

Best Fast Food Fried Chicken: Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Born in the 1960s in Lima, Ohio, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is honey-dipped, hand-breaded in a special blend of herbs and spices, and pressure-cooked. Order the Famous Recipe or spicy versions alongside Southern-style sides.

Best Fast Food Fries: McDonald's

It's official: McDonald's has the best fries

McDonald's World Famous Fries could be the gold(en) standard by which all others are judged: thin, crispy, salty, and satisfying. What gives them their iconic flavor? It may be the natural beef flavoring that's mixed with the oil in which they're fried.

Best Fast Food Restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is a favorite of many, including expert Quang Hong who also loves their waffle fries. This classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for (at least) two years running.

Best Fast Food Sides: Fried okra - Golden Chick

When it comes to sides, our readers say that you've got try the fried okra from Golden Chick

Diners rave about the fried okra offered at Golden Chick. Consisting of breaded and deep-fried okra, they achieve the perfect combination of a crunchy, savory exterior and soft, earthy-tasting interior, making this a popular version of this Southern-style side dish.

Best Late Night Fast Food: Krystal

Krystal satisfies those late night cravings

Offering a convenient late-night dining experience with a touch of Southern flavor, Krystal restaurants are best known for their small, square-shaped burgers called "Krystals," which are like sliders. However, there are plenty of other options to choose from on the menu, including loaded fries and tots, glaze bombs, and pups (snack-sized hot dogs).

Best Regional Fast Food: Biscuitville

Biscuitville takes it home for Best Regional Fast Food

Headquartered in North Carolina with nearly 70 locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, Biscuitville is a family-owned chain of restaurants specializing in Southern food. Biscuits are baked fresh every 15 minutes for their menu of breakfast sandwiches and platters.

Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food: Jason's Deli

Jason's Deli is the place to go for quick, healthy food

This independent, family-owned deli chain offers vegetarian and gluten-sensitive menus, which are not always easy to find on the run. Those menus feature all manner of healthier soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and potatoes, making it easy to find something you'll like that also meets your dietary needs.

Best Sandwich or Sub Shop: PrimoHoagies

PrimoHoagies is tops when it comes to sandwiches

If Italian specialty sandwiches are your jam, PrimoHoagies is definitely the place for you. Their menu has 10 sandwich categories to choose from, including Italian Classics (like their Sharp Italian), Philly Cheesesteaks (including a Pizza Steak), Schwartzies (think corned beef and roast beef), and even Meatless (like the Nonna's Veggies with eggplant and broccoli rabe).

