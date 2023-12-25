109 Fun And Festive Ways To Wish Everyone A Merry Christmas

The holiday season definitely lives up to its reputation as the happiest time of the year. From memorable days spent decorating the tree and DIY-ing unique decorations to fun-filled celebrations and cozy cups of cocoa by the fire, there's just something about the month of December that inspires an overflow of joy. It's also the perfect time of year to tell friends and family just how much they mean to you with "Merry Christmas" wishes that express it perfectly. You know what they say in Love, Actually: "If you can't say it at Christmas, when can you, eh?"

While some may consider holiday cards a thing of the past, we're of the mindset that no Christmas greeting is ever out of place—but sometimes it's hard to put your Christmas wishes into words. Whether you need the perfect meaningful message for a gift, a generic yet festive greeting for the family card, or a professional bit of prose for your work OOO email auto reply, we're here to help. Below, we've rounded up 109 "Merry Christmas" wishes that range from short and sweet to silly and sentimental, all aimed at helping you express love, gratitude, and a festive spirit this holiday season.

Erin Kunkel

Traditional Merry Christmas Wishes

"Merry Christmas! Wishing you love and happiness this holiday season."

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

"Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas."

"Happy holidays! We hope all your Christmas wishes come true."

"May God bless you and your family during this Christmas season."

"Wishing you and your family a season full of light and laughter."

"Our family wishes yours joy and peace today, tomorrow, and always."

"May your holiday season sparkle with love and laughter."

"Wishing you a merry and bright holiday season!"

"We're a little late with our holiday wishes, so we're just sending hugs and kisses."

Story continues

Religious Christmas Wishes

"May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives."

"Merry Christmas! May God bless you richly throughout the year."

"Jesus is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas!"

"May God fill your yuletide season and all your days with immeasurable prosperity and joy! Merry Christmas!"

"Sending prayers and hearty Christmas greetings to you. May you receive the most special of God's blessings during this amazing Christmas season!"

"May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of His love at Christmas and always!"

"Merry Christmas! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year."

"May the Lord grant you and all your loved ones peace, joy, and goodwill."

"Wishing you a season that's merry and bright with the light of God's love."

"May God's blessings be yours this Christmas."

"May the wonder of that first Christmas, the joy of God's abundant blessings, and the peace of Jesus's presence be with you always."

"May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path."

"Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas."

"May God bless and keep you during the holiday season and all through the year."

"May God bless your life with love and joy this holiday season."

"Merry Christmas! May God's love be with you."

"May the spirit of Christmas be with you all year round."

Funny Christmas Greetings

"Don we now our ugly sweaters…. Let's party! Happy Holidays!"

"Christmas is the only time of year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks. Enjoy!"

"Wishing you a white Christmas! (And when you run out of white, just open a bottle of red)."

"You're a gift in my life. And not the kind I'd return for store credit. Merry Christmas!"

"A Christmas reminder: Don't try to borrow any money from elves—they're always a little short! Have a Merry Christmas!"

"Wishing you hope, peace, and lots of Christmas cookies this holiday season!"

"They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart, but cash and gift cards do wonders too! Happy Holidays!"

"Remember, Santa is watching. Everything. Yes, even that. Anyway, Merry Christmas!"

"Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small."

"This holiday season, let's make it a point to cherish what's truly important in our lives: cookies."

"I told Santa you were good this year and sent him a link to your Pinterest board. Merry Christmas to you!"

"I consider my presence a gift—you're welcome. Merry Christmas!"

"I hope you enjoy the present you told me to buy for you. Happy holidays!"

"Wishing you a holiday season filled with good times and even better drinks."

"This present proves how well I can read your Amazon wishlist. Merry Christmas!"

"Merry Christmas! Yule always be my favorite sibling."

Heartfelt Christmas Wishes

"May the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family."

"The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas."

"Wishing you a season full of light and laughter for you and your family."

"Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness, and prosperity!"

"May all that is beautiful, meaningful, and joyful be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year!"

"Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the happiness your holiday can hold!"

"May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter."

"I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy, now and always."

"Our family wishes you love, joy, and peace—today, tomorrow, and always."

"May your family have a holiday season that's full of wonderful surprises, treats, and nonstop laughter."

"Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the best this holiday season!"

"Wishing you a Christmas that's merry and bright!"

"We hope you have a safe and relaxing holiday season."

"I hope your holiday season is full of peace, joy, and happiness."

"Merry Christmas with lots of love."

"I hope your Christmas is filled with joy this year!"

"Happy holidays! I hope all of your Christmas wishes come true."

"Your friendship is the best gift I could ever receive. Merry Christmas!"

"This holiday season, may time with your loved ones fill your heart with joy."

"It simply wouldn't be Christmas without you—sending love to the whole family!"

"Wishing you peace, joy, and love during Christmas and always."

"Whatever is beautiful, whatever is meaningful, whatever brings you happiness. May it be yours this Christmas season and throughout the coming year."

Romantic Christmas Wishes

"You're the most wonderful part of the most wonderful time of the year."

"Your love is the best Christmas gift I could ever receive. Merry Christmas, sweetheart!"

"You're the partridge to my pear tree."

"Christmas is more magical now that you're in my life!"

"Merry Christmas to someone who's sweeter than a candy cane, warms me up more than a cup of hot cocoa, and fills my heart with joy more than the biggest present under the tree!"



"The only thing I love more than Christmas is you."

"It's not what's under the tree that matters most; it's who's around it. Every year I'm so grateful to have you there."

"You put the merry in my Christmas."

"Forget the mistletoe. You can kiss me anytime you like."

"All I want for Christmas is you."

"I'm so lucky to be spending another Christmas with you!"

"Merry Christmas! You're the best gift I could ask for."

"Holidays like Christmas make me so grateful to share life with you."

"Christmas is magical because we're together."

Quotes to Use for Merry Christmas Wishes



"May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude." —Oprah Winfrey

"Christmas is the day that holds all time together." —Alexander Smith

"I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month." —Harlan Miller

"Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." —Dr. Seuss

"One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly." —Andy Rooney

"Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." —Edna Ferber

"A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together." —Garrison Keillor

"Christmas isn't just a day. It's a frame of mind." —Valentine Davies, Miracle on 34th Street

"Christmas Eve was a night of song that wrapped itself about you like a shawl. But it warmed more than your body. It warmed your heart…filled it too, with melody that would last forever." —Bess Streeter Aldrich

"Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one's home that one carries in one's heart." —Freya Stark

Christmas Wishes for Long-Distance Loved Ones

"All the way from here, I send a special wish, a holiday hug, and a holiday kiss!"

"Far apart during this holiday but totally together in our hearts and minds. Merry Christmas!"

"Sending a smile across the miles for a wonderful Christmas!"

"I may not be nearby, but you are totally in my mind and heart this holiday. Merry Christmas!"

"Missing you most during this festive time."

"We may not be together on Christmas morning, but you're always in my heart."

"I wish we could be together this holiday season, but I'm sending warm wishes your way."

"I'll miss celebrating with you this Christmas. Eat a few extra cookies for me!"

"We may not be able to rock around the Christmas tree together, but I'll deck the halls in your honor."

"Even though we're apart, our hearts are together."

"Let's have a Christmas video call—I'll bring the cocoa!"

"Christmas won't be the same without you here."

"Even though we're apart, I hope you have a joyous holiday."

"Consider this card a rain check for a belated Christmas hug."

"Though we're apart, you're in my heart this Christmas."

Professional Holiday Greetings

"Sending my best wishes for a joyous holiday season filled with love and happiness!"

"Wishing you a lovely holiday season and a very happy New Year!"

"Happy holidays and best wishes for the New Year—I look forward to working together again in 2024!"

"Cheers to a warm and happy holiday season."

"Warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season! I look forward to reconnecting in the new year."

You Might Also Like