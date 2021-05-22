1054 tankers carried over 19329 MT oxygen from Odisha to 15 states in last 30 days

Representative Image

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): Odisha Police on Saturday said that 1054 tankers carrying 19329.546 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched so far under police supervision from Odisha to 15 oxygen deficit states and Union Territories of the country.

"A total of 1054 tankers carrying 19329.546 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort or with the supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 15 deficit States or UTs in the country", Odisha police said adding that more are leaving today.

"During the last 30 days, as many as 96 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1546.822 MT, 265 from Dhenkanal with 4269.5 MT, 248 from Jajpur with 5071.627 MT and 445 from Rourkela with 8441.597 MT," an official statement said,

"A total of 326 tankers with 6433.244 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 265 tankers with 4517.609 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 70 tankers filled with 1229.797 MT of medical oxygen," the police said.

"Similarly, Haryana has received 147 tankers filled with 2714.583 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 598.35 MT of oxygen filled in 37 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 58 tankers have carried around 1154.892 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 65 tankers with 1147.76 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date," the statement said.

According to Odisha Police, 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, four tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, eight tankers with 151.12 MT sent to Karnataka, three tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, two tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh, four tankers with 73.16 MT sent to Kerala and two tankers with 39.42 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in the last 30 days. (ANI)