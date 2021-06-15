101 Films Intl., Ton of Hats Inks Multi-Picture Deal, Backed By Head Gear, BondIt (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales agent and distribution company 101 Films Intl. has entered into a multi-picture deal with Mike Hatton’s production company Ton of Hats, which calls for the delivery of four films over the next 18 months. The slate will be backed by Head Gear Films and BondIt Media Capital.

The deal builds on the co-production between 101 Films Intl. and Ton of Hats on “Take Back,” starring Michael Jai White and Mickey Rourke, and “Every Last One of Them,” starring Richard Dreyfuss, Taryn Manning, Jake Weber and Michael Madsen.

The first film in the new slate is an action thriller, currently in casting with details to be announced shortly, which is scheduled to begin shooting this summer.

Andy Lyon, managing director of 101 Films Intl., said: “We look forward to building a long-term partnership with Mike and collaborating with the Ton of Hats team to bring exciting films to our distribution partners and audiences around the world. The support of great partners like Head Gear and BondIt strengthens our ability to move our slate forward with these upcoming projects.”

Hatton added: “Andy Lyon, Michael Walker, and Phil Hunt were incredible partners who had the courage to back multiple pictures during the pandemic. I can’t wait to expand our slate even further now that we have successfully delivered those films.”

The deal was negotiated by Walker on behalf of 101 Films Intl. and Hatton of Ton of Hats along with Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor on behalf of Bondit Media Capital and Phil Hunt of Head Gear Films.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.