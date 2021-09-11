101 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in Northern Health

As of Sept. 10, there are 1o1 new COVID-19 cases in Northern health, totalling the active cases to 782.

Two new deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours in the Northern Health region, totalling the count to nine deaths throughout the province, according to an information bulletin released by the provincial Ministry of Health on Sept. 10.

There are currently 39 people hospitalized in the Northern Health region with 15 in critical care, according to BC CDC data.

B.C. is reporting 820 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 epi-linked cases, for a total of 173,158 cases in the province.

The ministry release also stated that between Sept. 2-8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 78.4% of cases and from Aug. 26-Sept. 8, they accounted for 86.6% of hospitalizations.

There are 5,850 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 165,027 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 281 individuals are in hospital and 135 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

As of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 85.5% (3,962,256) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.0% (3,614,503) received their second dose.

In addition, 86.1% (3,722,969) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.9% (3,412,468) received their second dose.

Binny Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Terrace Standard