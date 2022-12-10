The £100m Qatar whitewash: how UK advertisers put profit before protest

Mark Sweney
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

More than £100m will be spent by brands hoping to cash-in on World Cup fever, but when it comes to taking host Qatar to task over its human rights record protest marketing has taken a back seat to sales targets.

In the run-up to kick off of the football tournament in Qatar criticism of the gulf state was akin to shooting at an open goal.

The singer Robbie Williams took flak for performing at the opening ceremony while former England captain David Beckham, who has historically supported gay fans and players, faced a brand backlash over a £150m deal to be an ambassador for Qatar 2022.

Among the teams participating, Australia struck first, posting a video featuring 16 players raising concerns over the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people. England and Wales made much of a plan to defy football’s world governing body Fifa by wearing the rainbow OneLove armband, a symbol of equality and LGBTQ+ rights, before backing down just before their first match after warnings players could be yellow carded for doing so.

The stage was set for UK brands to use the marketing amplification provided by the world’s biggest sporting event to weigh in and affirm their ethical credentials. But it didn’t happen. Ad agencies estimate between £85m and £100m will be spent on advertising around the World Cup across all UK media during the tournament, but, like the England players, brands have shied away from confrontation with Qatar.

Related: Four people arrested as part of inquiry into Gulf state buying EU influence

Their silence is all the more surprising given many World Cup sponsors are usually only too keen to show their support for gay rights. Coca-Cola was an official sponsor of London and Brighton Pride 2022, Adidas has launched a range of Pride-themed products, McDonald’s and Budweiser have branded buns and beer bottles, while Hyundai released an ad earlier this year boasting the carmaker’s support for the LGBTQ+ community “not just during Pride onth, but 365 days a year”.

At this year’s Cannes Lions, the world’s biggest and most prestigious advertising awards, a record 27 of the 31 top prizes went to campaigns that had a social cause or injustice at its heart.

“The hypocrisy is ridiculous,” says one ad industry executive. “Whether it be organic farming, saving the oceans, women’s or gay rights, mental health, knife crime etc these sorts of campaigns are everywhere. Many of the brands advertising during the World Cup are super-progressive, they have strong environmental, social and governance policies – but none of it applies when it comes to associating with, or highlighting, Qatar.”

Advertising experts had certainly expected an anti-Qatar marketing drive. There were precedents – during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, some brands did make a stand. Paddy Power, for example, donated £10,000 to an LGBT-focused charity for every goal scored by Russia.

“While a survey carried out by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising found that half of consumers would respect brands more for addressing issues around the World Cup being hosted in Qatar, we have seen surprisingly few brands take the opportunity to do so,” said Nick Breen, a partner at the law firm Reed Smith. “Brands want to avoid perpetuating an anti-World Cup association no matter how honourable the intentions may be. It can be difficult for brands to walk the line between standing up for their values publicly and being perceived as being the morality police by their audience.”

On the field, as the goals and excitement have mounted, with the tournament offering the hope of England making a semi-final, Qatar has transitioned from being embroiled in a human rights storm to destination football, leaving advertisers to focus on selling beer, soft drinks, clothing, cars and financial services.

“The reality is that fans and brands alike will acquiesce, because they always do,” says James Kirkham. “There is a certain suspended state and the world comes together. “Ad agencies would struggle to fight this sentiment. To recommend a contrary purpose-driven approach to their clients is beyond bold because it is swimming against such a tide. The strength of the swell of opinion would immediately risk ridicule or at least mean you get lost in the noisy euphoria.”

The only major brand to break ranks has been BrewDog, which launched an “anti-sponsor” campaign questioning whether Qatar passes muster then North Korea could be considered as a World Cup host, prompting immediate criticism and ridicule given well-publicised allegations of poor treatment of brewer’s own staff.

A total of 64 games will be played to decide the winner of this year’s World Cup, making television the biggest medium for reaching huge audiences. Fifa estimates the tournament will attract more than 5 billion viewers globally, up from 3.57 billion for Russia 2018.

Brands are free to piggy back on the event with alternative messages to the official sponsors.

Nike and Pepsi are both running global campaigns, the usual quadrennial gatecrash of advertising designed to undermine official sponsors Adidas and Coca-Cola. But their ads, feature global stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé, have steered away from any overtly ethical messaging.

A spokesperson for ITV, which is jointly broadcasting the World Cup with the ad-free BBC, says that it would run TV ads critical of Qatar as long as they pass muster with the clearance body Clearcast and the UK watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority.

Under the Communications Act 2003 policed by the regulator Ofcom, political advertising is banned from broadcast media, such as TV and radio, although it is allowed on nonbroadcast sites, which is why Brewdog’s posters were allowed to stay up.

And UK broadcasters are free to promote upcoming shows in advertising slots, as it is deemed to be editorial content rather than commercial space.

In 2014, Channel 4, which held the TV broadcast rights to the Winter Paralympics in Sochi rebranded its on-screen logo with rainbow colours and launched a TV ad campaign called “Gay Mountain” in protest at Russia’s anti-gay laws.

“Channel 4’s remit is to challenge, represent and champion minorities,” says David Abraham, its chief executive at the time. “It felt as an organisation that it was the right thing for us to do independently.”

However, such a bite the hand that feeds you tactic is not one that management at ITV is likely to have entertained when it developed its own World Cup promotion, with its rights relationship with Fifa likely to be worth as much as £70m in advertising across the tournament, according to a media agency estimate. But Fifa is a different organisation to the International Paralympic Committee.

“The Paralympic committee and organisation were supportive,” says Abraham. “They were promoting a progressive agenda towards minorities and had an agenda around expanding accessibility and changing attitudes in society generally. It was an editorial decision we took with the full support of our board.”

Latest Stories

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canadians Gilles, Poirier on pace for a career-first Grand Prix Final medal

    Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier arrived at the Grand Prix Final amid what is so far the best season of their partnership. Gilles and Poirier captured gold in both of their ISU Grand Prix assignments, setting the Canadians up as a favourite to claim the Final title this week in Turin, Italy. But Gilles and Poirier, who had pondered retirement last summer, haven't paused to reflect on their terrific season so far. They're much too busy for that. "Maybe we'll reflect on it toward

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Laine scores on first shot, Blue Jackets beat Flames 3-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets broke a three-game losing streak, beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 21 shots. “We had a good start and that helped,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen sa

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Marner scores to extend point streak to 21 games as Maple Leafs topple Kings 5-0

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner hasn't been shy about trumpeting the recent play of his unheralded Toronto Maple Leafs teammate David Kampf. So after Kampf scored in the Maple Leafs' 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, in a game Marner extended his franchise-record point streak to 21 games, he continued to commend Kampf's contribution to Toronto's cause. "I was really excited for him," Marner said. "That's a guy who I keep talking about. I really think he does a lot for this team that goes

  • Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament

    Cleveland's linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral) to season-ending injuries. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Takitaki tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Browns' 2

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas. Taylor Raddysh scored midway through the second period as the Blackhawks avoided a third straig

  • Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall suspended for one game

    NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto’s 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near cenrer ice. The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in