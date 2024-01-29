“1000-Lb Sisters”' Tammy Slaton Responds to Comment That She's 'Gained a Few Pounds': 'Y'all Don't Have Faith in Me'

“I’ve proven myself numerous times that I can lose weight… but y’all continue to post stuff like this and it hurts my feelings,” she said

Tammy Slaton is not letting anyone minimize the progress she’s made in her weight loss journey.

On Saturday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted a video on TikTok in response to a person who commented on her recent post saying, “I hope you’re still focusing on losing weight. Looks like you’ve gained a few pounds! Not a hater, just a caring fan😭.”

“I haven’t gained any weight,” the 37-year-old insisted. “I have not gained any weight. It was the way the camera was angled.”

The social media user was referring to a video of Slaton opening up and promoting numerous gifts from different small businesses supporting her. Another person also commented on the video questioning why people chose to send her candy and snacks while she’s trying to lose weight.

In another TikTok, Slaton replied, “I get what you’re saying, but if I’m gonna help small business then I’ll let them send me candy or cookies. It’s up to me to push the candy away and not eat it. Y’all see that I’ve made a lot of progress and every day I still make progress.

“Please forgive me if I’m coming off as rude or irritated because I kind of am. Y'all don’t have faith in me,” she continued. “I’ve proven myself numerous times that I can lose weight, that I am losing weight and that I’m still losing weight but y’all continue to post stuff like this and it hurts my feelings. Where’s the faith? Where’s the trust?”

“I appreciate y’all trying to look after me but at the same time, I’m the one that's got to say no,” she ended. “I’m the one that’s got to push it all away…the candy, the cookies, the cake. I know it’s hard to believe, but I seriously do not eat that stuff that much. Not anymore. I don’t even crave sugar that much.”

Slaton has made a lot of progress in her weight loss journey and has recently had some of her milestones documented on the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. On the show, fans were able to see the reality star lose enough weight to fly on a plane for the first time during a family vacation to Pensacola, Florida.

Additionally, Slaton was also able to sit in the front seat of the car and buckle her seatbelt for the first time. Last month, she opened up to PEOPLE about the accomplishments after losing 440 lbs., down from her highest weight of 725 lbs. She had bariatric surgery in July 2022 and is now down to 285 lbs.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she told PEOPLE. “But for me it was huge.”

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore,” Tammy boasts. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Dr. Eric Smith, medical director of the Kentucky Bariatric Institute, has treated Slaton throughout her weight loss journey and even recalled the moment she told him about being able to buckle her seatbelt in the car.

He admitted that he wants her to continue celebrating those non-scale victories rather than the number on the scale.

“I remember the first time I got a picture that she sent me of her riding the front seat in a car with a seatbelt, things that we may take for granted,” Smith told PEOPLE. “That was a huge accomplishment for her when she used to be coming to my office in the back of a minivan with the seats removed because that was the only way that they could transport her.”

“For Tammy, I told her don't get so caught up in a number. Enjoy the ride getting there. I want her to enjoy what we call those non-scale victories, the ability to be more mobile by herself,” he said at the time. “I'm proud of her for those weight or number goals, but what I'm most proud about is the goals that she's achieving of actually living a healthier and happier life.”



