1000-Lb. Sisters ' Tammy Slaton Has Already Lost 115 Lbs. in Rehab: 'Getting the Help She Needs'

Just one month into her stay at a weight loss rehab facility, Tammy Slaton is already making major progress.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, has lost 115 lbs. after just 30 days at a rehab facility in Ohio, her brother Chris shared during the show's season finale on Monday night.

"I'm overjoyed that's she's ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks," he said in the episode.

And in an interview with PEOPLE, Tammy's sister and costar Amy said she's happy to see that rehab is working.

"I'm glad Tammy is finally getting the help she needs," Amy, 34, says. "I just wanted the best for all my siblings."

Tammy's return to rehab initially got off to a terrifying start. Just one day after she arrived at the facility, "she had quit breathing," Chris said in the episode. Tammy was quickly taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where doctors put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

"The fact that that's my sister scared me. And I can't help her. The fact that she may never see her nephews, her nieces, ever again, scared me," Amy said during the episode.

"They didn't know if she was going to make it through the night. Or make it through the next hour," Chris said. "And we stayed four days or so up there. And then the last day we was there, she woke up. And she kept telling us she loved us and wanted to go home."

After three weeks in the hospital, Tammy was able to go back to rehab where she remains now, hoping to get down to 500 lbs. Her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, said that if she's able to hit 500 lbs. she can go straight from rehab to getting weight loss surgery.

"I'm not doing this for anybody but myself," Tammy said in the episode. "I've decided to put myself first. Take care of Tammy."