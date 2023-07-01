'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confirms Husband Caleb Willingham Dead at 40: 'I am Devastated' (Exclusive)

"He was my best friend and I loved him dearly," Slaton tells PEOPLE of her late husband, who she married in November 2022

Michael Moretti Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham on their 2022 wedding day

Caleb Willingham, the husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died at age 40, PEOPLE can confirm.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing," Slaton, 36, says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

TLC adds, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

On Friday, Facebook friends began to share tributes for Willingham, who married Slaton at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio back in November.



"I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home," wrote Facebook user I'am Willc, who shared a picture of Willingham in front of a microphone. "R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again."

Willingham's Facebook page notes that he is from Evansville, Indiana.

tammy slaton/instagram Tammy Slaton posts selfie on instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed last year that the couple had married, just weeks after Willingham popped the question. "You all knew me as Tammy Slatton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy said at the time. "I'm married now!"



The pair first met when they were both living at the rehab center, and after falling in love, decided to get married at the same location. Just 30 friends and family members were invited to the small celebration, which was officiated by their home care nurse and family friend, Billy.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Tammy said in a later clip from the series. "It was magical."

"When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Caleb added.

Caleb also proposed to Slaton outside of the rehab facility, revealing in a confessional during an episode of the show that he had "set up a little something for Tammy" before he popped the question.

"I'm rounding everyone up — our friends, even the staff — and at this point she knows something's up because why is she in the parking lot? She starts shaking a little bit and turning red and doing everything that's absolutely adorable to me about her."

After the engagement, Slaton said she had "never felt this way about anybody."

"We're gonna get married, we're gonna have a couple of kids, hopefully. Life's gonna be great," Caleb added, as Tammy said, "Life already is great. But it's basically about to be even better."

