100 years after Tulsa Race Massacre, Black mistrust remains

·6 min read

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — There’s been undeniable progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city's Black community in the past 100 years. Then again, it’s hard to imagine it could get worse.

Complaints about police bias and a lack of enough minority officers remain. But the police chief is now a Black man from north Tulsa, the area that includes what once was America’s wealthiest Black business district.

Back in 1921 — decades before the Civil Rights Movement — even the thought of a Black police chief would have been inconceivable. That year, Greenwood — the Black north Tulsa neighborhood that includes the area known as Black Wall Street — was burned to the ground with assistance from the virtually all-white Tulsa Police Department. Sparked by accusations that a 19-year-old Black man had assaulted a 17-year-old white girl in an elevator, the Tulsa Race Massacre left as many as 300 Black people dead and thousands of Black residents displaced. Thirty-five square blocks were torched and damages spiraled into the millions.

Tulsa’s police department deputized white mobs and provided them with arms. Numerous reports describe white men with badges setting fires and shooting Black people as part of the Greenwood invasion. According to an Associated Press article from the time, Black people who were driven from their homes by the hundreds shouted, “Don’t shoot!” as they rushed through the flames.

After the massacre went largely ignored for decades, awareness has increased in recent years. Police Chief Chuck Jordan stood in Greenwood in 2013 and apologized for the department’s role.

“I can’t apologize for the actions, inaction or derelictions of those individual officers and their chief,” Jordan said. “But as your chief today, I can apologize for our police department. I am sorry and distressed that the Tulsa Police Department did not protect its citizens during the tragic days in 1921.”

The appointment of Wendell Franklin to succeed Jordan last year is seen by some as a measure of progress. But Black Tulsans say that’s not enough.

“I think it’s something that the community needs to see,” Ina Sharon Mitchell, a 70-year-old woman who was raised in north Tulsa, said. “But how far does that change really go when the doors are closed?”

In a 2018 Gallup-Tulsa Citivoice Index poll designed to measure quality of life issues, only 18% of Black residents said they trust police a lot, compared to 49% of white residents, and 46% of Black Tulsans said they trust the Police Department “not at all” or “not much,” compared to 16% of whites.

According to Tulsa Equality Indicators, produced in partnership between the city and the Community Service Council, Black juveniles were more than three times more likely to be arrested in 2020 than white youths. Black adults were more than 2.54 times more likely to be arrested than white adults and 2.65 times more likely to experience use of force.

In 2016, then-Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed Black man. Shelby -- a white woman -- was acquitted of manslaughter. She was reassigned in the department before resigning. For Black Tulsans who grew up learning what happened in Greenwood, Crutcher’s killing brought old pain back to the surface.

“I believe that my brother’s killing really unearthed a century of racial tension here in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Terence Crutcher’s twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, said.

Crutcher said the relationship between Tulsa's police and the community is still strained.

“Here in Tulsa, explicitly and specifically, there’s not a really good relationship between law enforcement and the Black community, Black and brown communities,” she said. “The relationship isn’t good at all. There’s no trust there.”

Crutcher started the Terence Crutcher Foundation with a goal to bridge the fear and mistrust between Black communities and law enforcement. She is frustrated with the lack of progress in Tulsa and is especially disappointed in Franklin.

“This is someone who doesn’t believe -- someone who looks like me -- that the Tulsa Police Department has a problem with racially biased policing,” she said.

“He says the problem doesn’t exist. So for me, I don’t care what color you are, but if you have a track record in building relationships with the community and doing what’s fair in community policing, then I can deal with you. Putting someone in that position that looks like us is just a shallow act of putting lipstick on a pig.”

Franklin did not respond to several interview requests.

Greg Robinson, the 31-year-old founding organizer of Demanding a JUSTulsa and Director of Family and Community Ownership at Met Cares Foundation, said there’s a lack of transparency from the Tulsa Police Department.

“I think the main problem is there is not a system of citizen oversight or accountability,” he said. “I think that’s really where we’re falling down. It’s not that all police are bad because they’re not. But everybody in our community isn’t a criminal, either. And sometimes, it feels like we get policed like that.”

Mitchell said back in the 1950s and 1960s, there were more Black officers, and that fostered the feeling of a partnership. It's different now — in 2019, according to the department’s annual report, 8.4% of employees were Black, compared to 15.1% of the city’s overall population.

“When I was a child and raised up, most of the police officers looked like me,” she said. “They lived in the community, so the relationship of the Police Department and the community was one-on-one. They knew the children. They knew the schools they went to. Now, you don’t have that.”

Robinson, who also is a board member for the Terence Crutcher Foundation, remains hopeful that change can occur. He believes it ideally would start with outreach from the police and local oversight and inclusion from the Black community. The fact that Franklin is from the neighborhood helps Robinson remain optimistic.

“I hope that through his tenure he can really begin to inject, gauge the community around the changes that we have been advocating for,” Robinson said. “So far, it hasn’t happened, but certainly, he is somebody who grew up out north. He should understand it. And I would hope that he would be courageous enough to really include us and involve us.”

Crutcher has taken her fight beyond Oklahoma. She said some of her recommendations are included in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that is under consideration. She said she was in Washington this spring with the family of Floyd, who was killed by police last year in Minneapolis, and relatives of Botham Jean and Eric Garner, who also died at the hands of police, pushing for the bill.

She said her brother told her in their last conversation that he was going to make her proud, and that “God is going to get the glory out of my life.”

“I believe that the work that I’ve done -- this righteous fight -- the fact that we’re at the precipice of some type of change -- is living proof of Terence’s last statement to me,” she said. “But we have so much work to do.”

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre: https://apnews.com/hub/tulsa-race-massacre

Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark is the first unsung hero of the Stanley Cup playoffs

    Mattias Janmark hadn't scored in over a month, but his hat trick in Game 7 is the primary reason why the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the second round.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers finally wake up, while Jayson Tatum drops 50 on Nets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • Report: Blue Jays investigating new sexual misconduct allegations against Roberto Alomar

    New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Manoah's mom discusses Alek's emotional debut, reveals he's addicted to sushi

    Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.

  • Watch the Champions League final live today with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Sources: How Lakers have operated since reaching vaccine threshold

    The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Chelsea and Manchester City fans clash in Porto ahead of Champions League final

    Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Joel Embiid's wrestling celebration gets coveted Triple H, Shawn Michaels endorsement

    Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Saturday’s playoff games

    There's a full slate of action on Saturday and it starts with Milwaukee's attempt to sweep the Heat.

  • Sean McVay 'very pleased' with Matthew Stafford's performance at Rams camp thus far

    Matthew Stafford is making a good first impression on his new coach.

  • Germany still waiting for Kroos after coronavirus infection

    SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Germany is still waiting for Toni Kroos to test negative for the coronavirus and join up with the team ahead of the European Championship, nearly two weeks after the Real Madrid midfielder first contracted the virus, coach Joachim Löw said Saturday. Madrid said on May 17 that Kroos tested positive while already in isolation after contact with another person who recorded a positive test. That is delaying his arrival at Germany's pre-tournament training camp in Austria. “Yesterday he was still positive and for as long he remains positive, he has to stay in quarantine,” Löw said. “As soon as he gets a negative test result on one day, he'll set off on the journey to us. He's already had light symptoms, though they were last week." Kroos said last week on a podcast he hosts with his brother that he had a fever. Germany has a warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday and another against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15. The German players involved in Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will join the team later. Löw said he hadn't received any information about the condition of midfielder İlkay Gündoğan after he left City's training session Friday early following a collision with teammate Fernandinho. There are also fitness concerns over another midfielder, Leon Goretzka, who is scheduled to join the Germany team Tuesday. The Bayern Munich player tore a muscle in a game for the club on May 8. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch

    The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Dates and times are subject to change. The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below: North Division Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4) (Maple Leafs lead 3-2) Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1 Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1 Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1 Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0 Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA) x – if necessary Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3) (Jets win 4-0) Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1 Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT) Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT) Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT) East Division Boston Bruins (3) vs. New York Islanders (4) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Islanders @ Bruins — Saturday, May 29 (8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360) Game 2: Islanders @ Bruins — Monday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVAS) Game 3: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD Game 4: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 5: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x-Game 6: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 7: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x – if necessary Central Division Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Lightning @ Hurricanes — Sunday, May 30 (5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 2: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD Game 3: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD Game 4: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 5: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 7: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x – if necessary West Division Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) Game 2: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD Game 3: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD Game 4: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 5: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 7: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x – if necessary

  • Montreal Canadiens ready to open doors for fans for first time in pandemic

    MONTREAL — For the first time since March 2020, a Canadian NHL team will have paying fans in the arena tonight. After Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Montreal Canadiens will be permitted to have 2,500 fans in the 21,273-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While it is a first for a Canadian NHL team, American rinks have had bigger crowds throughout the playoffs. The Canadiens say they gave priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Ticket buyers are allowed to resell tickets. Prices were high yesterday with the cheapest seats selling for just under $1,500 on Ticketmaster. All fans must socially distance from those outside their pod and those aged five and up must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Only bottled water will be sold at concessions. The first 12 rows also will remain empty. Quebec's curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — was lifted last night. Restaurant patios across the province were also permitted to reopen yesterday after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1. The new measures come as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months. The then-Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) of Major League Soccer had the first crowd in Canada at a pro sporting event during the pandemic when they were permitted to allow 250 fans to a game at their outdoor stadium last summer. Some junior hockey teams also have been allowed to have limited crowds. The Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League had a maximum attendance of 1,900 for games this season, the biggest crowds among the six Maritime teams in that circuit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. The Canadian Press