100-year-old golfer Susan Hosang holds her own at the KLM Open

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
100-year-old Susan Hosang stole the show Thursday at the KLM Open in the Netherlands, holding her own with the European Tour pros. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Golf is a game for everybody, no matter how old you get.

Susan Hosang made that more than clear this week at the KLM Open.

The 100-year-old hit the course at The International in the Netherlands on Thursday with Matt Wallace, Thomas Pieters and Patrick Reed in a special version of “Beat the Pro” — and looks like she hasn’t lost a step.

Seriously, just look at that swing — and, perhaps most notably, her reaction.

Hosang was all smiles.

This year marks the 100th playing of the KLM Open, which makes Hosang’s appearance even more special. And, according to the European Tour, she didn’t even pick up the game until she was 70.

Clearly, she’s still going strong.

Bravo, Susan.

