200+ Unique Country Dog Name Ideas for Your Pup

Shelby Deering, Jamie Ballard
·3 min read
The Best Country Dog Name IdeasTracey Buyce Photography - Getty Images

If you live down South or out West, you know that it’s like another world compared to other places you’ve visited. There’s a culture of good manners and equally good times had by all, where life moves a little slower on the front porch, drinking sweet tea and visiting with family and friends. And with phrases like “y’all” and “bless your heart,” the country is alive and well in every conversation you have. So, it should come as no surprise that this sweet and easy way of living should branch out to country dog names, too. After all, why should your pupper have to miss out on all the down-home fun?

Whether you’re calling his name clear across a field or from his favorite muddy spot on the farm, a name like “Huck” or “Willie” just seems to fit right in, doesn’t it? Or what about a name that’s sure to make everyone say, “Awww!” every time they hear it, like “Clementine” or “Dumpling”? And then there are those unique dog names that celebrate the best and brightest in the country music world."Dolly,""McGraw," and"Wynonna"are all pretty great names, in our opinion. No matter if you live in the country or just love everything about it (and live somewhere in the suburbs), these country dog names are perfect for your best canine friend.

Country Boy Dog Name Ideas

country dog names dog running in field with stick
If your pup is quick on his feet, name him after a famous race car driver, such as Dale Earnhardt.Aleksandr Zotov - Getty Images

  • Cooper

  • Zac

  • Sam

  • Rhett

  • Davy

  • Twain

  • Levi

  • Earnhardt

  • Rusty

  • Chase

  • Dale

  • Bobby

  • Roscoe

  • Marley

  • Finn

  • Lightning

  • Thunder

  • Bonfire

  • Cruise

  • West

  • Sawyer

  • Wyatt

  • Walker

  • Tucker

  • Huck

  • Chance

  • Earl

  • Clayton

  • Jack

  • Owen

  • Billy

  • Huckleberry

  • River

Country Girl Dog Name Ideas

country dog names furry white dog running after owner
Give your furry friend a name that’s just as sweet as she is, such as Daisy or Belle.miodrag ignjatovic - Getty Images

  • Maggie

  • Maren

  • Roxy

  • Dottie

  • Jana

  • Jessie

  • Missy

  • Jojo

  • Bailey

  • Delta

  • Rosie

  • Scarlet

  • Scout

  • Penny

  • Faye

  • Frankie

  • Sienna

  • Piper

  • Randi

  • Jo

  • Carrie

  • Mollie

  • Grace

  • Belle

  • Willow

  • Magnolia

  • July

  • Honeysuckle

  • Clementine

  • Mae

  • Daisy

  • Hazel

  • Juniper

  • Azalea

  • Mavis

  • Annabelle

  • Sunday

  • Dorothy

  • Talullah

  • Shelby

  • Maribelle

  • Meadow

  • Prairie

  • Ouiser

  • Annelle

  • Fern

  • Harper

  • Blanche

  • Birdie

  • Clover

  • Blossom

Country Music-Inspired Dog Name Ideas

You can name your country dog after one of the great female country singers, like Loretta, Dolly, or Reba.La Bicicleta Vermella - Getty Images

  • Willie

  • Blake

  • McGraw

  • Cash

  • Garth

  • Merle

  • Kenny

  • Toby

  • Paisley

  • Lyle

  • Hank

  • Twitty

  • Trace

  • Dolly

  • Reba

  • Jolene

  • Kacey

  • Lynn

  • Taylor

  • Patsy

  • Leanne

  • Tammy

  • Emmylou

  • Rosanne

  • Loretta

  • June

  • Kellie

  • Faith

  • Miley

  • Wynonna

  • Shania

  • Trisha

  • Presley

  • Johnny

  • Brooks

  • Opry

  • Waylon

  • Swift

  • Chattahoochee

  • Nelson

  • Elvis

  • Judd

  • Gambler

  • Fancy

  • Miranda

  • Dwight

  • George

  • Jimmie

Farming Dog Name Ideas

country dog names dog running with owner and tractor behind
Need a tractor companion? Name them after one of these farm related words.AJ_Watt - Getty Images

  • Cowboy

  • Deere

  • Harvester

  • Chicken

  • Colt

  • Apple

  • Cow

  • Farmer

  • Haystack

  • Longhorn

  • Piglet

  • Scarecrow

  • Melon

  • Lasso

  • Giddiyup

Country Life Dog Name Ideas

If your dog is going to be a hunting companion, Hunter could be a great name choice.Getty Images

  • Whiskey

  • Diesel

  • Buck

  • Gunner

  • Hunter

  • Busch

  • Wrangler

  • Harley

  • Julep

  • Yonder

  • Guitar

  • Bourbon

  • Crawdaddy

  • Banjo

  • Fiddle

  • Moonlight

  • Remington

  • Cricket

  • Chevy

  • Bayou

  • Rhinestone

  • Boots

  • Mountain

  • Bluegrass

Cute Country Dog Name Ideas

country dog names owner holds pug with tongue out
Go for laughs, and give your small pup a mighty name such as Moose.Fernando Trabanco Fotografía - Getty Images

  • Jax

  • Moose

  • Koda

  • Bandit

  • Tank

  • Boogie

  • Rascal

  • Smoky

  • Bo

  • Chief

  • Ryder

  • Ranger

  • Buckley

  • Checkers

  • Turbo

  • Champ

  • Sugar

  • Lulu

  • Angel

  • Trixie

  • Sunny

  • Peaches

  • Sassy

  • Lady

  • Darlin’

  • Dumpling

  • Sweetie

  • Pumpkin

  • Honey

  • Biscuit

  • Strawberry

  • Waffle

  • Honeybee

Location-Inspired Dog Name Ideas

country dog names dog in convertible with owner
Some of the best names come from places right on the map, such as Nashville or The Ozarks.RUSS ROHDE - Getty Images

  • Raleigh

  • Waco

  • Austin

  • Charleston

  • Jackson

  • Montgomery

  • Dallas

  • Indy

  • Georgia

  • Nola

  • Virginia

  • Savannah

  • Charlotte

  • Cheyenne

  • Tennessee

  • Nashville

  • Mason

  • Ozark

  • Carolina

  • Alabama

  • Texas

  • Memphis

  • Kansas

  • Davies

