100% tackles, 96% passing, 8 recoveries: £63m Arsenal star was terrific on international duty last night

Brazil played out a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier at home.

The Selecao dominated the opening half in Bahia, but they failed to break the deadlock.

A wondergoal from Federico Valverde opened the scoring for the visitors in the 55th minute.

However, Brazil pulled level seven minutes later with a sensational volley from Gerson.

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes was once again dominant in the heart of the Brazil defence.

The centre-back had 114 touches with 95 out of his 99 passes completed – an accuracy of 96 percent.

He won six out of nine ground duels and 100 percent of his aerial challenges (2/2).

Magalhaes also won 100 percent of his tackles with eight recoveries and two clearances.

The £63 million-rated star has been in the form of his life and he was exceptional for Brazil last night.

The 26-year-old has turned into a superb central defensive partner for Marquinhos.

The injury absence of Eder Militao has proved a blessing in disguise for the Gunners ace.

Magalhaes will now return for training at London Colney ahead of the weekend’s game.

Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in the last seven Premier League appearances.

They have been winless in five of those and need to return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The club are already nine points behind Liverpool for the top spot and have no room for error going forward if they want to challenge for the title.

Magalhaes and William Saliba are undisputed starters in central defence. The duo need to step up and start keeping regular clean sheets once more.

