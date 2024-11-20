100% tackles, 6 duels won, 5 clearances: £42m United star was terrific on Int’l duty, Amorim will be pleased – opinion

Uruguay shared the spoils against Brazil in their World Cup qualifier on the road.

The visitors had a good opening half in Bahia where they were kept the scores level. They broke the deadlock in the 55th minute after a wondergoal from Federico Valverde.

However, the lead lasted for just seven minutes before Gerson unleashed a stellar volley to equalise for Brazil. The Selecao dominated the second half but could not find the winner.

Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte had a good outing in midfield. The 23-year-old came off the bench against Colombia last weekend to score a dramatic last-gasp winner.

He did not make a goal contribution on Tuesday night, but was solid defensively. He had a passing accuracy of 88 percent and won 100 percent of his tackles (3/3).

The midfielder also won six out of nine duels contested with three recoveries and five clearances.

It was a lively performance from the Red Devils star, who is expected to become an undisputed starter at club level after the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the new manager.

Amorim managed Ugarte for a couple of seasons at Sporting CP where he was exceptional with his work rate, duel winning ability and desire to make crucial tackles.

This contributed to his big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain. He was largely sidelined during the back end of last season before his summer switch to Old Trafford.

Ugarte was barely involved in the Premier League under former boss Erik ten Hag, but became a regular starter under Ruud van Nistelrooy in his four games in charge.

The £42 million-rated star is well versed to operating in a 3-4-3 system under Amorim. He will have a huge role to play from the number six role as United look to climb up the league table.

United are presently 13th in the standings, but there is only a four-point gap to third-placed Chelsea. The club could return to Champions League contention with a winning streak.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com