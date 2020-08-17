The 100 Sneak Peek: Who Won't Survive Life in 'New Sanctum'?

Sheidheda may be rocking a cool new eyepatch, but as you’ll see in this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode of The 100 (The CW, 8/7c), he’s just as ruthless as ever. Come to think of it, the eyepatch might have actually made that situation worse.

The clip finds JR Bourne’s character — recently named the new Commander, following his near-fatal scuffle with Indra — laying out the rules of “New Sanctum.” And by rules, we mean he’s reminding each group that they have two options: Bend the knee… or die.

First up is Daniel and Kaylee Murphy and Emori, who remind Sheidheda of their usefulness in order to bargain for a better living space. Once their chat is over, the Dark Commander welcomes the Eligius convicts and the Children of Gabriel into the room, with Nikki and Nelson serving as their respective spokespeople.

But only one of these groups is willing to bend its collective knee to Sheidheda… and you might be surprised which one that is! (OK, you probably won’t be surprised, but we’re still curious to see how this all plays out.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Wednesday’s episode, then drop a comment with your hopes for The 100‘s final run below.

