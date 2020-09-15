100 Single Screens Across India May Shut After COVID-19 Lockdown

At a modest estimate, 100 single screen cinemas across India, of them at least 25 in Mumbai -- the hub of Bollywood -- are expected to down their shutters following the loss of revenue under the impact of COVID-19.

Add to that, the long-standing apathy of the powers-that-be to green-light their plaint for loans and incentives.

Nitin Dattar, veteran President of the Theatre Owners Association, Mumbai, confirms this, adding, “The number could be higher unless there’s a miracle. We have petitioned the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and sent a copy to the Prime Minister of India, but there has been no response yet – that’s natural perhaps because the priority is to combat the coronavirus right now.”

Innumerable small cinemas were on the verge of closing down, in any case, he asserts. To the question, will the state government respond to the petition, he replies tersely, “I don’t have much hope but then clutching on to hope is the only straw in the wind for us right now. What’s to be done in a system when popcorn sales are more important than ticket collections?”

Ask Mr Dattar which single-screeners are likely to never operate again, and he regretfully mentions Mumbai’s cushy single-screen Dreamland cinema, which has hosted scores of premieres of blockbuster hits like Khilona, Tohfa, Sargam, Shahenshah and Krantiveer ever since the 1970s.

Back in the 1950s, it was known as the Krishna Talkies, complete with a quaint family circle – viewers who were accompanied by a woman would get discounted rates on tickets in reserved rows.

Eventually, Krishna was redeveloped and named Dreamland, equipped with a swishy tea lounge and soda fountain for the viewers who patronised the balcony seats. The family circle was abolished. A nearabout 850-seater situated in the populous Girgaum, off Grant Road, Dreamland’s business had plummeted drastically in recent years, exacerbated by the closure of cinemas on the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

View photos Sahakar Plaza in Chembur, Mumbai. More

The lights will never go up either at the single-screener Sahakar Plaza cinema in Chembur, established in 1971. Girgaum’s homely 84-year-old Central Plaza cinema, has announced its pack-up too. Its co-owner Sharad Doshi has gone on to record to lament that the the state government has been granting incentives to the multiplexes but have ignored the single screens entirely, even though some of the vintage theatres were redolent of the history of Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, the iconic Vijay Chitra Mandir, Narayanpeth in Pune, inaugurated way back on August 14 on the eve of the nation’s Independence Day, 1947, has announced its closure. Pune’s Ratan Chitra Mandir, at Budhwar Peth, has also thrown in the towel.

View photos Eros cinema hall opposite Churchgate station, Mumbai. More

Story continues