‘The 100’ Releases First Trailer For Its Seventh And Final Season On The CW
All good things must end, and although The CW’s cast for The 100 has survived several apocalypses in the course of the series, the seventh season is its last.
The trailer for the 16-episode final season, which starts on Wed. May 20 at 8 PM ET/PT on The CW, has just been released. Upon completion of the last season, the series will have 100 episodes in the can.
For the uninitiated, The 100 (pronounced as “The Hundred”) is a post-apocalyptic science fiction drama that details the conflicts between various clans that have survived devastating events on earth, and their interactions with a space sanctuary for some of the survivors of the initial devastation. The action shifted to another planet for the sixth season, bringing new dangers and challenges that will be resolved in the last roundup .
Eliza Taylor returns as Clarke Griffin in the final season, joining Marie Avgeropoulos (Octavia Blake), Bob Morley (Bellamy Blake) and Lindsey Morgan (Raven Reyes). Original stars Henry Ian Cusick and Paige Turco were killed in season six and will not be back.
