100-Year-Old Man Celebrates 84 Years at the Same Company — a New Record: 'You Need to Get Busy'

One Brazilian man has worked for the same company for over three-quarters of his life, setting a new record in the process.

According to Guinness World Records, Walter Orthmann, 100, has worked for textile company Industrias Renaux S.A. (now ReneauxView) for more than 84 years.

The record-keeping organization said Orthmann began working for the company in January 1938, after his family faced financial difficulties.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family," he told the organization. "As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14."

Orthmann started as a shipping assistant before earning a promotion to sales. Soon after, he became a manager in the department.

"Walter believes that the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment, and a routine," Guinness said of Orthmann.

Orthmann told the organization that some of the things that helped him remain with the company so long were the opportunities he had to travel and meet new people.

"Throughout his 84 years of work, he has seen many things change in the company, in the country, and in the world," Guinness said of the centenarian. "As a result, he has come to understand that one of the most important parts of the business is to always be up-to-date and to adapt to different contexts."

Orthmann celebrated his 100th birthday with friends at the company and other loved ones on April 19.

"When we do what we like, we don't see the time go by," Orthmann said.

"I don't do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow," he added. "All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let's go to work!"

Orthmann said earning a record-breaking distinction will be among his greatest accomplishments.

"Looking back," he said, "despite never having contemplated breaking a record, I think my proudest achievement was being certified as the titleholder for the longest career in the same company."