The 100-Year Mystery of Missing Perfume Heiress Dorothy Arnold

Allison McNearney
·10 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Library of Congress
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Library of Congress

On December 12, 1910, 25-year-old Dorothy Arnold left the Upper East Side home she shared with her parents to enjoy what everyone around her thought would be just another ordinary day of a young heiress about town. Naturally, she was dressed to the nines.

Dorothy wore a navy blue serge suit with a high neck white lace jabot (a Victorian-style ruffled piece). Her hands were covered in tan gloves and she carried a large black fox fur muff for extra warmth. It doubled as a safe place to stash the $25 she had of her monthly allowance as well as whatever money remained from the $36 she had withdrawn from the bank for a luncheon the previous day. Her dark brown hair was in a “full pompadour” covered by a large black velvet hat. She accessorized her look with lapis lazuli drop earrings, a gold twist “lovers knot” ring, an imitation tortoise shell comb, and a carved barrette.

These Eerie Missing Person Cases Are Still Haunting Investigators

You wouldn’t be wrong to think this sounds like a report from one of the day’s illustrated issues of Vogue. We know what she was wearing because, when she failed to return home, a detailed drawing of her “costume” eventually ran in the papers looking eerily like a fashion spotlight on a woman about town.

Dorothy told her mom she was off to shop for a dress to wear to her sister’s coming out party, though when her steps were later tracked, they didn’t go near the proverbial racks. Whether she failed to make it that far or whether she followed the time-honored tradition of fibbing to your parents about where you’re actually going, we’ll never know.

What she did do is brave the bracing air of a Manhattan December day to walk 52 blocks down Fifth Avenue, first stopping to buy some chocolates (charged to the family tab) before ending up at a bookstore where she ran into a close friend, who later reported nothing seemed amiss.

After that, she vanished.

It’s been over 100 years since Dorothy Arnold went missing and it’s safe to say the trail has gone as cold as that December day. While rumors have never died down as to the mystery of the missing heiress, not one shred of evidence has suggested an answer to the question that plagued a family and a city for over a century.

“Mother will always think an accident has happened”

In the wake of her disappearance, Dorothy was, by all accounts, the picture of a (mostly) proper young lady. She had plenty of friends, socialized as a good socialite should, and did more than keep up appearances. She followed the dictates of dear mum and dad and did what every good girl was supposed to do, though one does have to wonder if her parents were chapped that their daughter was still unwed (the average age of marriage for women at the time was around 21).

But the silence of history echoes when it comes to the inner lives of young women of that period, especially when their papers are mysteriously burned (more on that later). What is known is that Dorothy was a happy coed, having graduated from Bryn Mawr, and that she had dreams of living the bohemian life of a writer. Her family was not supportive.

Her father came from money and made considerably more of it as a partner at F.R. Arnold & Co., an importer whose main product was perfume and cologne. When he died in 1924, he would leave nothing to his missing daughter, who he had long since believed was dead. But that was nearly 15 years off and he had enough money in 1910 that when reporters finally got wind of the missing girl, they went ahead and dubbed her an “heiress.”

Being an heiress is nice and all, but Dorothy wanted to be a writer. To that end, she asked her parents for permission to move into an apartment in Greenwich Village, presumably to be where the other creative people were. The answer was a categorical “no.” Mr. Arnold brushed off her dreams of independence with the short pronouncment that: “A good writer can write anywhere.”

So that’s what Dorothy did. She wrote a short story and submitted it for consideration at McClure’s. It was then that Dorothy made a decision that would come to haunt her: she told her family. A 1960 story in American Heritage recounts that they “all began teasing her unmercifully about her literary pretensions.” As is the experience of most first-time writers, her story was politely rejected. But Dorothy received that rejection while living at home with no support for her dreams. “In the words of a news account, ‘Dorothy now found life a torment among her amused relatives.’”

So not all was fox fur muffs and roses for the Upper East Side heiress. But there was one other area in which she had defied her family’s expectations: love. Dorothy had the gall to enter into a relationship with a man that was definitely not approved.

George C. Griscom, Jr. was 42 when Dorothy went missing. It’s hard to imagine what Dorothy saw in the man other than a chance at a little independence and rebellion. Not only was he much older than the woman he met as a student, but he didn’t have a lot going for him in either the looks or the personality department. He was a dumpy middle-aged man who still lived at home and whose life consisted mostly of following his parents around.

Despite the restrictions on a young lady of Dorothy’s stature, the two still managed to steal away over the years, the most recent liaison occurring the summer before Dorothy went missing. Despite the subterfuge (that summer jaunt was allowed under the ruse that Dorothy was visiting a friend from college), it later became known that Dorothy’s parents had gotten wind of “Junior” and were not happy.

When asked about his restrictions on his daughter’s love life in the press conference announcing her disappearance, Mr. Arnold became enraged: “It is not true that I objected to her having men call at the house. I would have been glad to see her associate more with young men than she did, especially some young men of brains and position: one whose profession or business would keep him occupied. I don’t approve of young men who have nothing to do.”

But Griscom wasn’t the only one whose actions veered into shady. In the initial days after Dorothy failed to make it home, her family seemed more focused on protecting their reputation than finding their daughter.

The minute Dorothy didn’t show for dinner, the Arnolds knew that something was wrong. They phoned several of her friends, ending their calls with a request not to share that their daughter was missing. When one of the friends called back a few hours later to inquire if Dorothy had been found, she was told Dorothy was now home, but that she couldn’t come to the phone because “she had a headache and went right to bed.”

The family didn’t go to the police—they claimed they didn’t want the publicity. Instead, they called on a lawyer friend of Dorothy’s older brother who was asked to play something of a detective role. One of the things he found when he initially searched her room was a pile of now-unrecognizable papers smoldering in the fire. The family claimed she must have burned her latest unsuccessful manuscript.

When the young lawyer turned up no clues, the Arnolds hired the Pinkertons. It was the renowned detective agency that finally convinced them to publicize the disappearance. Six weeks after Dorothy walked out of the house, they finally reported her missing to the NYPD.

It was then that Dorothy’s disappearance swept the nation. The police insisted that Mr. Arnold make a statement to the press publicly announcing the search for his daughter. He offered a $1000 reward, and the tips started rolling in.

Dorothy must be the well-to-do young lady who showed up at a Boston hospital with amnesia. It was her body pulled out of the East River. No, she was selling shoe polish in Chicago or she was in Richmond sending secret telegram messages to a friend in Atlantic City. Scratch that, she was living in L.A. under a different name, or she was the rich woman found in a Philadelphia sanitarium.

Reading the coverage, it’s a wonder how many affluent young ladies of unknown identity were languishing in U.S. hospitals in 1911. But it seems that each and every one was suspected to be Dorothy Arnold.

Her family followed every lead. At one point it was reported that her mother had gone missing, only for Mrs. Arnold to turn up in Europe on the hunt for her daughter. As the days ticked by and no shred of evidence was found, the speculation set in.

First, there were those who believed that Dorothy, fed up with the restrictions at home, decided to take her life into her own hands. She pulled together the little money she had on hand, told her parents she was off to run errands, and then left with nothing more than the clothes on her back to start a new life for herself. This theory was bolstered by a river front merchant who claimed that “a mysterious young woman of apparent refinement” had tried to give him her jewelry in exchange for clothes to disguise herself as a man.

The more bleak take on the dissatisfied heiress theory was that she committed suicide in a state of dejection about her failure as a writer. A letter she had recently written to Griscom had the puzzling line, “Mother will always think an accident has happened.”

Speaking of Griscom, some thought she had run away to be with him. He was in Europe at the time of her disappearance—naturally with his parents—and professed no knowledge of her whereabouts. He then very publicly came back to the States to help with the search. A darker side to the speculation about his involvement suggests Dorothy had died in the course of getting a back-alley abortion, and that he had put on a front and stayed silent about the tragedy.

And finally, there was her stalwart father. While his wife and son ran around the world chasing leads, Mr. Arnold became convinced early on that Dorothy had been kidnapped and murdered, probably in Central Park. While his contention that her body was dumped in the reservoir was unfounded—it was frozen at the time and no body has ever turned up—he believed from the early days of the investigation that Dorothy had somehow been taken in plain sight, in the middle of a crowded city, and killed.

The fact is, any one of these theories could be true. Each is equally plausible, as well as equally puzzling. It’s hard to believe that any one of these scenarios could have left no mark in the 100 years since Dorothy disappeared.

The only fact that is known for sure is that one day, a 25-year-old heiress with dreams of being a writer went out for a walk. Like a whiff of perfume, she vanished in thin air.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Brunson's 34 points lifts Knicks to 129-119 win over Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game. The Knicks took control in the second quarter with Immanuel Quickley co

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance. And it was Ferguson who got bopped on the head in a live-version Whac-A-Mole celebration in the Cowboys' 28-20 win on Thanksgiving Day, in another knock for the New York Giants in a once-promising season that seems to be unraveling wit

  • Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timb

  • NHL notebook: Early season 'Fire Lindy' chants didn't 'sit well' with surging Devils

    Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c

  • NHL notebook: Early season 'Fire Lindy' chants didn't 'sit well' with surging Devils

    Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi