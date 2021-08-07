100M Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs' ex-nutritionist linked to steroid probe in Italy

A bodybuilder and nutritionist who's worked with two-time gold medal sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs is the subject of a steroid probe in Italy.

The Times of London reports that police in Milan are investing Giacomo Spazzini in an investigation dubbed "Operation Muscle Bound." Spazzini owns a fitness and nutrition consulting company and has boasted repeatedly of training Jacobs.

Per documents obtained by the Times, police are investigating the alleged use or supply of performance-enhancing drugs involving the alleged sale of anabolic steroids flagged by a Milan pharmacist. A target of the investigation is accused of obtaining a prescription pad and a doctor's stamp to procure the drugs illegally.

A police spokesman told the Times that authorities were investigating an alleged link between “the nutritionist Giacomo Spazzini and an unnamed individual accused of providing illegally procured growth hormones and anabolic steroids.” That same spokesman said that Jacobs is not a subject in the inquiry.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs' agent says the sprinter cut ties with the nutritionist and denies that he has ever used performance-enhancing drugs. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Jacobs' agent says he cut ties with Spazzini in March

Jacobs' agent Marcello Magnani confirmed with multiple publications that Jacobs used to work with Spazzini, but cut ties with him in March after he learned of the investigation.

"Regarding the professional relationship with Giacomo Spazzini, this was interrupted in March 2021, as soon as Marcell became aware of the investigation," Magnani told the Times.

Magnani denied to the Telegraph that Jacobs had ever used performance-enhancing drugs.

Jacobs stunned the track world with a personal best and European record 9.80 second run to win gold in the men's Olympic 100-meter gold medal race on Sunday. He won gold again on Friday as a member of Italy's 4x100 men's relay team, which beat silver-medalist Britain and bronze medalist Canada with a time of 37.50 seconds. Jacobs broke the 10-second barrier in the 100-meter run for the first time in May.

