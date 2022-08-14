250 Girl Cat Names That Are as Cute and Lovable as Your Kitty
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."
Cats may be seen as lovable, four-legged friends — but for many, they’re more than that. With more than 45 million U.S households who own cats, it’s safe to say that many people consider them to be a part of their families. So, if they’re proud members of your clan, you have to treat them as such by giving them a proper name. If a female kitty has found its way into your heart and home, finding a girl cat name that’s befitting of your beloved feline is a must.
Whether you welcome the responsibility or find it to be a daunting task, choosing a name for your cat is par for the course of pet ownership. If you feel overwhelmed by the duty, don’t be. Settling on a cat name can be a fun and enlightening experience. Plus, the possibilities are limitless. If you’re on the other end of the spectrum and excited about picking a name, unlock your creativity and let your imagination run wild.
Take a peek inside your kitchen pantry or turn on some music for unexpected inspiration. Who knows? Your go-to snack or favorite musical act just might spark an idea for your cat’s new moniker. No matter if it’s Cupcake or Catty B, the name you choose should speak to the things that mean something to you or reflect your kitty’s unique personality.
Still coming up short? Don’t worry. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular, cutest and funniest girl cat names to help you find the cat’s meow.
Rest-assured, this roundup will be your purr-fect guide. After you’ve landed on a name, be sure to buy your kitty a self-cleaning litter box and some fun cat toys to keep her fresh and entertained.
10 Most Popular Girl Cat Names
According to Rover.com, these are the top names for female cats for 2022.
Bella
Callie
Chloe
Cleo
Daisy
Lily
Lucy
Nala
Stella
Zoe
Cute Girl Cat Names
If you’re bringing a sweet kitten into your heart and home, give her a name that’s as adorable as she is.
Ally
Amelia
Angel
Ava
Baby
Bessie
Blitz
Bonnie
Bubbly
Buffy
Bunny
Callie
Cassie
Cat
Charlotte
Cherish
Destiny
Eve
Fiona
Fluffy
Ivy
Jewel
Juno
Katie
Kit
Kitty
Lexi
Lil
Lola
Lulu
Macy
Maddy
Maya
Mellow
Miley
Mimi
Mimsy
Minnie
Missy
Misty
Pearl
Penelope
Pinky
Piper
Pixie
Princess
Queenie
Rainbow
Raven
Roxy
Sasha
Scarlett
Smooches
Stormy
Summer
Sunny
Suzy
Violet
Viv
Unique Girl Cat Names
Is your cat’s personality one of a kind? If so, give her a name that complements her special temperament.
Android
Apple
Ashlin
Bliss
Blue
Brooklyn
Chesapeake
Chyna
Cloudy
Comet
Confetti
Cupid
Damsel
Diamond
Eden
Emmy
Emmy
Fairy
Feline
Fire
Fizzy
Gidget
Giggles
Happy
Jazzy
Linx
Lioness
Lotty
Lupa
Madame
Magnolia
Mink
Miracle
Paisley
Pandora
Pebbles
Penny
Piggy
Pippi
Puppy
Rory
Scribbles
Snowflake
Snuffy
Spunky
Supreme
Teacup
Toy
Treasure
Twinkle
Vibrant
Winner
Xena
Yara
Zennie
Zippy
Zsa Zsa
Food-Inspired Girl Cat Names
Craving an appealing name that will garner countless compliments? Let these enticing monikers serve as your inspiration
Apple
Berry
Biscuit
Blueberry
Boba
Brownie
Buttercup
Butters
Butterscotch
Cheddar
Cherry
Cinnamon
Cocoa
Cola
Cookie
Creampuff
Crepe
Cupcake
Eggo
Goldfish
Gummy Bear
Hazelnut
Honey
Jelly
Jelly Bean
Kit Kat
Lime
Lollipop
Mango
Margarita
Marshmallow
Marshmallow
Melon
Milky
Muffin
Nilla
Pancake
Peaches
Peanut
Pepper
Pez
Pita
Pixie
Popcorn
Poppyseed
Potato
Pringles
Pumpkin
Ruffles
Sage
Saltine
Skittles
Snickers
Sprinkles
Strawberry
Sundae
Sweetie
Taki
Triscuit
Twinkie
Twix
Pop Culture Names
From pop singers to reality TV personalities, these star-worthy names will get your cat noticed.
Ariana (as in Ariana Grande, artist)
Beyoncé (as in Beyoncé Knowles, artist)
Billie (as in Billie Eilish, artist)
Buffy, The Mouse Slayer (as in Buffy, the Vampire Slayer)
Casper (as in Casper the Ghost)
Cat Stevens (as in Cat Stevens, artist)
Catty B (as in Cardi B, artist)
Catty LaBelle (as in Patty LaBelle, artist)
Catty Perry (as in Katy Perry, artist)
Cheshire (as in Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland)
Cindy Clawford (as in Cindy Crawford, model)
Cleocatra (as in Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt).
Coco (as in Coco Chanel, designer)
Dash (as in The Kardashians)
Doja (as Doja Cat, artist)
Dolly (as in Dolly Parton, artist)
Duchess (as in the royal family)
Eleven (from Stranger Things)
Fur-gie (as in Fergie, artist)
Halle Purry (as in Halle Berry, actress)
Hoda Catb (as in Hoda Kotb, news anchor)
Issa (as in Issa Rae, multi-hyphenate star)
Janet Catson (as in Janet Jackson, artist)
Kamala (as in Vice President Kamala Harris)
Kylie (as in Kylie Jenner)
Lizzo (as in Lizzo, artist)
Madonna (as in Madonna, artist)
Megan Thee Feline (as in Megan Thee Stallion, artist)
Meow-na (as in Moana)
Miley (as in Miley Cyrus, artist)
Mona Lisa (as in the Leonardo da Vinci painting)
Monroe (as in Marilyn Monroe, actress)
Paw-la Abdul (as in Paula Abdul, arist)
Ri-Ri (as in Rihanna, artist)
Sheba (as in Queen of Sheba)
Smurfette (as in Smurfette from The Smurfs cartoon)
Swift (as in Taylor Swift, arist)
Tinker Bell (as in Tinker Bell from Peter Pan)
Winnie the Purr (as in Winnie the Pooh)
Zendaya (as in Zendaya, actress)
Funny Names
Have a sense of humor? If so, these comical names might tickle your fancy.
Angelicat
Bubbles
Catnip
Clawdia
Cuddles
Curly
Feisty
Fuzzy
Girlie
Jennifur
Joker
Meow
Mousey
Nemesis
Nerdy
Purr-lina
Sassy
Scratchy
Siren
St. Catty
Whiskers
Wowzers
Wuzzles
Yoyo
You Might Also Like