This New 100-Foot Catamaran Comes With a Striking Glass-Bottomed Jacuzzi

VisionF’s new flagship glimpses the future of marine design.

The 100-footer is the first model in the Turkish yard’s range of power catamarans to be built in kevlar composite instead of aluminum. This innovative material, which has an impressive strength-to-weight ratio, will ensure the multihull is light and nimble yet robust and durable.

More from Robb Report

The new VisionF 100 embodies the yard’s unmistakable DNA, with clean, simple lines and a sporty profile. She also offers many of the same features as her smaller, aluminum predecessors, but on a superyacht scale. In fact, she’s one of the largest cats in VisionF’s lineup with a beam of nearly 40 feet.

The generous interior is centered around a huge salon and dining room that opens onto folding bulwarks for fresh air and panoramic views. The two hulls can be configured to a client’s tastes, but there is enough room for six en suite guest cabins, a fully equipped galley and as many as three crew cabins. Clients can also choose to have a lavish forward-facing owner’s stateroom that spans more than 300 square feet and offers private access to the foredeck.

The Jacuzzi on the foredeck.

A catamaran’s foredeck is always pretty special as it is typically bigger than a monohull’s. The 100’s foredeck is a cut above the rest, however, thanks to the expansive glass-bottomed Jacuzzi that overlooks the water below. It’s optional, of course, but who wouldn’t want a striking 40-square-foot body of water?

At the opposite end, the aft cockpit is perfect for alfresco dining or lounging. The nifty sofa, for instance, has a backrest that can be shifted on demand to face either the dining table or the folding terrace near the stern. Up top, meanwhile, a sprawling sundeck of more than 1,200 square feet is equipped lounges, sunbeds, a dining table and a bar.

Story continues

The aft deck.

In terms of grunt, the yacht will be fitted with four Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines that will enable a maximum speed of 22 knots. The shallow four-foot draft also ensures the vessel can drop anchor close to shore and access the smaller bays that large monohulls wouldn’t dare to enter.

The best part? Two VisionF 100 catamarans are expected to hit the seas in the next two years. “I’m happy to announce that we have sold the first VisionF 100 in kevlar composite and we are going to deliver the catamaran in early 2025,” the yard’s founder and owner Coskun Bayraktar said in a statement. “And we plan to start building the second unit that will be launched in March 2025.”

Click here to see all the photos of the VisionF 100.

VisionF 100 Catamaran

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.