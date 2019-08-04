The 100 F1 pole winners since 1950

Click on the images to scroll through them…

100: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

100: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Steven Tee / LAT Images

First pole: Hungary 2019

99: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

99: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 Steven Tee / LAT Images

First pole: Bahrain 2019

98: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W08

98: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W08 LAT Images

First pole: Bahrain 2017

97: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing

97: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing Mercedes AMG

First pole: Monaco 2016

96: Pastor Maldonado, Williams FW34

96: Pastor Maldonado, Williams FW34 Andrew Hone / LAT Images

First pole: Spain 2012

95: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W03

95: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W03 Sutton Images

First pole: China 2012

94: Nico Hulkenberg, Williams

94: Nico Hulkenberg, Williams Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

First pole: Brazil 2010

93: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB5

93: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB5 Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 2009

92: Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03

92: Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03 Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

First pole: Italy 2008

91: Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren MP4-23

91: Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren MP4-23 LAT Images

First pole: Britain 2008

90: Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber

90: Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber Charles Coates / LAT Images

First pole: Bahrain 2008

89: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

89: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Steve Etherington / LAT Images

First pole: Canada 2007

88: Felipe Massa, Ferrari

88: Felipe Massa, Ferrari Sutton Images

First pole: Turkey 2006

87: Nick Heidfeld, Williams-BMW

87: Nick Heidfeld, Williams-BMW BMW AG

First pole: European (Nurburgring) 2005

86: Jarno Trulli, Renault R24

86: Jarno Trulli, Renault R24 LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 2004

85: Jenson Button, BAR-Honda

85: Jenson Button, BAR-Honda LAT Images

First pole: San Marino 2004

84: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren

84: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Steve Etherington / LAT Images

First pole: Europe (Nurburgring) 2003

83: Fernando Alonso, Renault F1

83: Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Renault F1

First pole: Malaysia 2003

82: Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams-BMW

82: Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams-BMW BMW AG

First pole: Germany 2001

81: Ralf Schumacher, Williams-BMW

81: Ralf Schumacher, Williams-BMW BMW AG

First pole: France 2001

80: Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton Playlife B198

80: Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton Playlife B198 Sutton Images

First pole: Austria 1998

79: Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/12

79: Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/12 LAT Images

First pole: Luxembourg (Nurburgring) 1997

78: Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19

78: Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19 LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1997

77: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

77: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

First pole: Australia 1996

76: David Coulthard, Williams FW17

76: David Coulthard, Williams FW17 LAT Images

First pole: Argentina 1995

75: Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1

75: Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1 Sutton Images

First pole: Italy 1994

74: Rubens Barrichello, Jordan

74: Rubens Barrichello, Jordan Sutton Images

First pole: Belgium 1994

73: Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford

73: Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford Sutton Images

First pole: Monaco 1994

72: Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault

72: Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault LAT Images

First pole: France 1993

71: Thierry Boutsen, Williams

71: Thierry Boutsen, Williams Sutton Images

First pole: Hungary 1990

70: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187

70: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187 LAT Images

First pole: Portugal 1987

69: Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185

69: Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185 Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 1985

68: Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T

68: Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Sutton Images

First pole: Portugal 1985

67: Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T

67: Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Sutton Images

First pole: Dallas 1984

66: Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

66: Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4 LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1984

65: Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T

65: Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T LAT Images

First pole: Europe (Brands Hatch) 1983

64: Patrick Tambay, Ferrari

64: Patrick Tambay, Ferrari LBGPA

First pole: United States (West) 1983

63: Keke Rosberg, Williams

63: Keke Rosberg, Williams Williams F1

First pole: Britain 1982

62: Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182

62: Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182 Sutton Images

First pole: United States (West) 1982

61: Alain Prost, Renault RE30

61: Alain Prost, Renault RE30 LAT Images

First pole: Germany 1981

60: Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3

60: Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3 David Phipps

First pole: United States (West) 1981

59: Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179

59: Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179 David Phipps

First pole: United States 1980

58: Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15

58: Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15 LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1980

57: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49

57: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49 Sutton Images

First pole: United States (West) 1980

56: Rene Arnoux, Renault

56: Rene Arnoux, Renault David Phipps

First pole: Austria 1979

55: Alan Jones, Williams FW07 Ford

55: Alan Jones, Williams FW07 Ford LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1979

54: Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4

54: Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4 LAT Images

First pole: United States (West) 1979

53: Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11

53: Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11 Sutton Images

First pole: South Africa 1979

52: John Watson, Brabham

52: John Watson, Brabham LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1977

51: Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5

51: Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5 WRI2

First pole: Italy 1976

50: Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell

50: Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell LAT Images

First pole: Sweden 1976

49: James Hunt, McLaren M23

49: James Hunt, McLaren M23 Sutton Images

First pole: Brazil 1976

48: Tom Pryce, UOP Shadow Racing Team

48: Tom Pryce, UOP Shadow Racing Team Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

First pole: Britain 1975

47: Vittorio Brambilla, March

47: Vittorio Brambilla, March LAT Images

First pole: Sweden 1975

46: Carlos Pace, Brabham

46: Carlos Pace, Brabham LAT Images

First pole: South Africa 1975

45: Jean-Pierre Jarier, Shadow DN7

45: Jean-Pierre Jarier, Shadow DN7 Sutton Images

First pole: Argentina 1975

44: Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell Ford

44: Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell Ford LAT Images

First pole: Sweden 1974

43: Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3

43: Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3 Sutton Images

First pole: South Africa1974

42: Denny Hulme, McLaren

42: Denny Hulme, McLaren LAT Images

First pole: South Africa 1973

41: Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

41: Ronnie Peterson, Lotus Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

First pole: Brazil 1973

40: Peter Revson, McLaren M19C

40: Peter Revson, McLaren M19C LAT Images

First pole: Canada 1972

39: Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D

39: Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1972

38: Carlos Reutemann, Brabham

38: Carlos Reutemann, Brabham LAT Images

First pole: Argentina 1972

37: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B

37: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B Sutton Images

First pole: Mexico 1970

36: Jackie Stewart, Matra

36: Jackie Stewart, Matra LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1969

35: Jo Siffert, Lotus

35: Jo Siffert, Lotus LAT Images

First pole: Mexico 1968

34: Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B

34: Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B LAT Images

First pole: United States 1968

33: Jacky Ickx, Ferrari

33: Jacky Ickx, Ferrari Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 1968

32: Jochen Rindt, Brabham

32: Jochen Rindt, Brabham Sutton Images

First pole: France 1968

31: Chris Amon, Ferrari 312

31: Chris Amon, Ferrari 312 LAT Images

First pole: Spain 1968

30: Mike Parkes, Ferrari 312

30: Mike Parkes, Ferrari 312 David Phipps

First pole: Italy 1960

29: Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari 312

29: Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari 312 LAT Images

First pole: France 1966

28: Dan Gurney, Porsche 804

28: Dan Gurney, Porsche 804 Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 1962

27: Graham Hill, BRM P57

27: Graham Hill, BRM P57 LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1962

26: Jim Clark, Lotus

26: Jim Clark, Lotus LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1962

25: Wolfgang Von Trips, Ferrari

25: Wolfgang Von Trips, Ferrari David Phipps

First pole: Italy 1961

24: Phil Hill, Ferrari

24: Phil Hill, Ferrari LAT Images

First pole: Italy 1960

23: John Surtees, Lotus

23: John Surtees, Lotus LAT Images

First pole: Portugal 1960

22: Eddie Sachs, Ewing

22: Eddie Sachs, Ewing Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1960

21: Jack Brabham, Cooper

21: Jack Brabham, Cooper LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1959

20: Jo Bonnier, BRM P25

20: Jo Bonnier, BRM P25 LAT Images

First pole: Holland 1959

19: Johnny Thomson, Lesovsky

19: Johnny Thomson, Lesovsky

First pole: Indy 1959

18: Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari Dino 246

18: Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari Dino 246 LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1958

17: Dick Rathmann, Watson

17: Dick Rathmann, Watson

First pole: Indy 1958

16: Tony Brooks, Vanwall

16: Tony Brooks, Vanwall LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1958

15: Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall

15: Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall LAT Images

First pole: Italy 1957

14: Pat O’Connor, Kurtis Kraft

14: Pat O’Connor, Kurtis Kraft Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1957

13: Pat Flaherty, Watson

13: Pat Flaherty, Watson Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1956

12: Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196

12: Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196 LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1955

11: Eugenio Castellotti, Lancia D50

11: Eugenio Castellotti, Lancia D50 LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1955

10: Jerry Hoyt, Stevens

10: Jerry Hoyt, Stevens Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1955

9: Jack McGrath, Kurtis Kraft

9: Jack McGrath, Kurtis Kraft Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1954

8: Bill Vukovich, Kurtis Kraft

8: Bill Vukovich, Kurtis Kraft IndyCar Series

First pole: Indy 1953

7: Fred Agabashian, Kurtis Kraft

7: Fred Agabashian, Kurtis Kraft Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1952

6: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

6: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari LAT Images

First pole: Germany 1951

5: José Froilán González, Ferrari

5: José Froilán González, Ferrari Ferrari Media Center

First pole: Britain 1951

4: Duke Nalon, Kurtis Kraft

4: Duke Nalon, Kurtis Kraft Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1951

3: Walt Faulkner , Kurtis Kraft

3: Walt Faulkner , Kurtis Kraft Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1951

2: Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo

2: Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1950

1: Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo 158

1: Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo 158 LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1950