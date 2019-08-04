The 100 F1 pole winners since 1950
Click on the images to scroll through them…
100: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Steven Tee / LAT Images
First pole: Hungary 2019
99: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Steven Tee / LAT Images
First pole: Bahrain 2019
98: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W08
LAT Images
First pole: Bahrain 2017
97: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Mercedes AMG
First pole: Monaco 2016
96: Pastor Maldonado, Williams FW34
Andrew Hone / LAT Images
First pole: Spain 2012
95: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W03
Sutton Images
First pole: China 2012
94: Nico Hulkenberg, Williams
Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
First pole: Brazil 2010
93: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB5
Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 2009
92: Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03
Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images
First pole: Italy 2008
91: Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren MP4-23
LAT Images
First pole: Britain 2008
90: Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber
Charles Coates / LAT Images
First pole: Bahrain 2008
89: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Steve Etherington / LAT Images
First pole: Canada 2007
88: Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Sutton Images
First pole: Turkey 2006
87: Nick Heidfeld, Williams-BMW
BMW AG
First pole: European (Nurburgring) 2005
86: Jarno Trulli, Renault R24
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 2004
85: Jenson Button, BAR-Honda
LAT Images
First pole: San Marino 2004
84: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
Steve Etherington / LAT Images
First pole: Europe (Nurburgring) 2003
83: Fernando Alonso, Renault F1
Renault F1
First pole: Malaysia 2003
82: Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams-BMW
BMW AG
First pole: Germany 2001
81: Ralf Schumacher, Williams-BMW
BMW AG
First pole: France 2001
80: Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton Playlife B198
Sutton Images
First pole: Austria 1998
79: Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/12
LAT Images
First pole: Luxembourg (Nurburgring) 1997
78: Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1997
77: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
First pole: Australia 1996
76: David Coulthard, Williams FW17
LAT Images
First pole: Argentina 1995
75: Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1
Sutton Images
First pole: Italy 1994
74: Rubens Barrichello, Jordan
Sutton Images
First pole: Belgium 1994
73: Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford
Sutton Images
First pole: Monaco 1994
72: Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault
LAT Images
First pole: France 1993
71: Thierry Boutsen, Williams
Sutton Images
First pole: Hungary 1990
70: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187
LAT Images
First pole: Portugal 1987
69: Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185
Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 1985
68: Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
Sutton Images
First pole: Portugal 1985
67: Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T
Sutton Images
First pole: Dallas 1984
66: Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1984
65: Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T
LAT Images
First pole: Europe (Brands Hatch) 1983
64: Patrick Tambay, Ferrari
LBGPA
First pole: United States (West) 1983
63: Keke Rosberg, Williams
Williams F1
First pole: Britain 1982
62: Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182
Sutton Images
First pole: United States (West) 1982
61: Alain Prost, Renault RE30
LAT Images
First pole: Germany 1981
60: Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3
David Phipps
First pole: United States (West) 1981
59: Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179
David Phipps
First pole: United States 1980
58: Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1980
57: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49
Sutton Images
First pole: United States (West) 1980
56: Rene Arnoux, Renault
David Phipps
First pole: Austria 1979
55: Alan Jones, Williams FW07 Ford
LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1979
54: Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4
LAT Images
First pole: United States (West) 1979
53: Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11
Sutton Images
First pole: South Africa 1979
52: John Watson, Brabham
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1977
51: Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5
WRI2
First pole: Italy 1976
50: Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
LAT Images
First pole: Sweden 1976
49: James Hunt, McLaren M23
Sutton Images
First pole: Brazil 1976
48: Tom Pryce, UOP Shadow Racing Team
Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
First pole: Britain 1975
47: Vittorio Brambilla, March
LAT Images
First pole: Sweden 1975
46: Carlos Pace, Brabham
LAT Images
First pole: South Africa 1975
45: Jean-Pierre Jarier, Shadow DN7
Sutton Images
First pole: Argentina 1975
44: Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell Ford
LAT Images
First pole: Sweden 1974
43: Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3
Sutton Images
First pole: South Africa1974
42: Denny Hulme, McLaren
LAT Images
First pole: South Africa 1973
41: Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
First pole: Brazil 1973
40: Peter Revson, McLaren M19C
LAT Images
First pole: Canada 1972
39: Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1972
38: Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
LAT Images
First pole: Argentina 1972
37: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B
Sutton Images
First pole: Mexico 1970
36: Jackie Stewart, Matra
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1969
35: Jo Siffert, Lotus
LAT Images
First pole: Mexico 1968
34: Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B
LAT Images
First pole: United States 1968
33: Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 1968
32: Jochen Rindt, Brabham
Sutton Images
First pole: France 1968
31: Chris Amon, Ferrari 312
LAT Images
First pole: Spain 1968
30: Mike Parkes, Ferrari 312
David Phipps
First pole: Italy 1960
29: Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari 312
LAT Images
First pole: France 1966
28: Dan Gurney, Porsche 804
Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 1962
27: Graham Hill, BRM P57
LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1962
26: Jim Clark, Lotus
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1962
25: Wolfgang Von Trips, Ferrari
David Phipps
First pole: Italy 1961
24: Phil Hill, Ferrari
LAT Images
First pole: Italy 1960
23: John Surtees, Lotus
LAT Images
First pole: Portugal 1960
22: Eddie Sachs, Ewing
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1960
21: Jack Brabham, Cooper
LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1959
20: Jo Bonnier, BRM P25
LAT Images
First pole: Holland 1959
19: Johnny Thomson, Lesovsky
First pole: Indy 1959
18: Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari Dino 246
LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1958
17: Dick Rathmann, Watson
First pole: Indy 1958
16: Tony Brooks, Vanwall
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1958
15: Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall
LAT Images
First pole: Italy 1957
14: Pat O’Connor, Kurtis Kraft
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1957
13: Pat Flaherty, Watson
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1956
12: Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196
LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1955
11: Eugenio Castellotti, Lancia D50
LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1955
10: Jerry Hoyt, Stevens
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1955
9: Jack McGrath, Kurtis Kraft
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1954
8: Bill Vukovich, Kurtis Kraft
IndyCar Series
First pole: Indy 1953
7: Fred Agabashian, Kurtis Kraft
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1952
6: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
LAT Images
First pole: Germany 1951
5: José Froilán González, Ferrari
Ferrari Media Center
First pole: Britain 1951
4: Duke Nalon, Kurtis Kraft
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1951
3: Walt Faulkner , Kurtis Kraft
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1951
2: Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo
LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1950
1: Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo 158
LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1950