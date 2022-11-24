100+ deals at Lowe's right now—Christmas trees, firepits, appliances

Bring new power and style into your home with these Lowe's Black Friday deals available now.
Bring new power and style into your home with these Lowe's Black Friday deals available now.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 is almost here and the savings are already rolling in. For those looking to update the essentials in their homes without breaking the bank, Lowe's is offering tons of amazing deals sitewide. Whether you want some powerful new appliances or some eye-catching decorations for the holiday season, these Black Friday sales can help you save on anything you might need before family and friends come by to ring in the most wonderful time of the year.

Lowe's Black Friday deals

From tackling fall lawn care to gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these early Black Friday 2022 deals on Craftsman, LG and DeWalt are just what you need. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns at the Lowe's early Black Friday sale.

10 best Lowe's early Black Friday deals

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's early Black Friday deals on sale today. Scoop epic savings on outdoor furniture and DeWalt power tools.

  1. Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 (Save $40)

  2. DeWalt 20-Volt 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill with Batteries and Charger for $99 (Save $60)

  3. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum for $99.99 (Save $120)

  4. GE 5-Foot Candlewood Pine Pre-Lit Traditional Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $142.40 (Save $35.60)

  5. Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible To Handheld) for $159.99 (Save $100)

  6. Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)

  7. Craftsman 2000 52-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $449 (Save $90)

  8. Whirlpool WED4815EW Dryer for $618 (Save $81)

  9. Samsung WA50R5200AW Washer for $648 (Save $251)

  10. RST Brands Set of 2 Wicker Conversation Chairs for $752.70 (Save $1,177.29)

Best tool and equipment Black Friday deals

This DeWalt cordless drill is just one of many great Black Friday deals available at Lowe's.
For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop Black Friday deals on Kobalt tool sets and Craftsman storage cabinets.

Best kitchen appliance Black Friday deals

Keep your kitchen fully-stocked with this GE Profile refrigerator on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.
Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Best cleaning appliance Black Friday deals

Get the best of both washing and drying with this GE stacked laundry machine on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.
Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers and dryers at the Lowe's sale.

Best holiday decorating Black Friday deals

Give your home some holiday flourish with these Lowe's decoration deals for Black Friday.
The holidays are just around the corner and Lowe's has all the best deals on seasonal essentials. Enjoy Black Friday price cuts on yard decorations and artificial Christmas trees now.

Best vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals

Keep your homes clean with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on robotic and corded vacuums.
Clean up with these amazing vacuum deals at the Lowe's Black Friday sale.

Best outdoor grill and firepit Black Friday deals

Add some extra heat to your patio with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on grills and fire pits.
Things are heating up with these fantastic deals on outdoor fire pits, grills and patio heaters.

Best outdoor furniture Black Friday deals

This stylish Mondawe 3-Piece furniture collection is one of many outdoor pieces on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.
It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive patio and outdoor items on sale. Jazz up your exteriors with markdowns on outdoor essentials at the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale.

Best smart home Black Friday deals

Bring your home into the future with these Google smart devices and more on sale for Black Friday.
Lowe's has a handful of impressive early Black Friday deals available on smart home devices like Google thermostats and Ring security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.

Best home improvement Black Friday deals

Lowe's collection of Black Friday home improvement deals includes this stylish matte black faucet.
Ready to tackle a few home improvement projects before the holidays. Shop Black Friday deals on everything from chandeliers to bathroom cabinets today at Lowe's.

Best holiday toy Black Friday deals

Give your kids something fun this holiday season with these Lowe's toys Black Friday deals.
Lowe's has some amazing deals on all sorts of kids' toys—including STEM toys they can learn from.

The ultimate Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals are already live. We expect to see even more Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances to power tools ahead of Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25.

What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?

Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals are now online and some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and seasonal essentials. Browse serious price cuts on Samsung dishwashers and refrigerators right now, or opt for huge savings on power tools, like the Kobalt brushless power tool combo kit. Meanwhile, if you're already in Christmas mode, don't pass up Lowe's deals on artificial Christmas trees and yard decorations.

Whatever it is you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this page and check out our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Lowe's deals and tons of other can't-miss Black Friday 2022 sales.

What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?

Lowe's Black Friday sale is one of the best places to save on big-ticket home improvement essentials. If you're in the market for major home appliances, power tools or smart tech, the time to shop is now.

Right now we are looking at major markdowns on essential appliances, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French door refrigerator for just $1,499—an unbelievable $700 markdown. Meanwhile, the Black Friday sale is also a killer opportunity to stock up on smaller items at some of the best prices we've seen all year—you can save on everything from bathroom faucets and screwdriver sets to lightbulbs and Christmas decorations.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25, but deals don't end there. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 and the deals will keep going.

Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. If you can't wait until Black Friday to start shopping, many major retailers offer early Black Friday deals throughout the week for deal-conscious shoppers. Luckily, Lowe's Black Friday sale is already live, so you don't need to wait until the end of the month to start saving.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

While Black Friday deals may be similar to Cyber Monday deals, many early Black Friday deals offered this week could be sold out by the time we reach the official shopping holiday on Friday, November 25. As with all deals, it’s our advice to shop early, as some deals end without warning and others may sell out.

Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Tercius Bufete, offers this bit of sage advice, “Retailers offer generous return policies during the holiday season. Remember, a deal in the hand is better than two in the bush—especially when you can return or get a price match on the bird.”

