100 days of protests: Looking back at moments that have shaped the Breonna Taylor movement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The protesters always know what day it is.

Not the day of the week — those blend together — but the number of days it has been since May 28, when the Breonna Taylor protests began in Louisville. They say it aloud each night at Sixth and Jefferson, the de facto protest headquarters, as a rallying cry and motivating sentiment.

Today, Sept. 4, marks the 100th day of protests in Louisville.

Some days have seen small marches, with just a few dozen protesters carrying their message through downtown.

Others have been accented by huge demonstrations by local and national groups. Each day is fueled by the same goal: to achieve justice for Taylor, an unarmed Black woman killed by police in her apartment on March 13, and to promote racial justice.

The past 100 days have run the gamut of experiences and emotions. Here’s a look back:

May 28: Protests begin

The night started peacefully with an impromptu gathering at the Indi's restaurant on West Broadway.

Audio of a frantic 911 call made by Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, had just been released. And by late afternoon, someone had put the call out on Facebook: It was time to visibly demand justice for Taylor.

Though the protest started small, it quickly gained momentum as the group made its way downtown, eventually drawing hundreds to Sixth and Jefferson streets.

Police officers responded in riot gear. Protesters nearly overturned a prisoner transport vehicle. Shots rang out — hitting seven people. Officers released tear gas, and the intersection soon came to resemble a war zone.

The violence shocked people across the city. But for those who were there, it also served as a sign of why society needed to change.

"(Police) put us in a position where it's like we've got no choice," local rapper Montez Jones said the next morning. "We've got to do something because we can't keep allowing you to do this."

A protester raises a fist into the air early Friday morning as the deaths of Louisville's Breonna Taylor and Minneapolis' George Floyd at the hands of police spurred protests. May 29, 2020

June 1: David McAtee is killed

David "YaYa" McAtee was cooking late-night barbecue when law enforcement agents pulled up to the corner of 26th Street and Broadway at 12:15 a.m., piling out of their vehicles to disperse a crowd out after curfew.

West End business owner David McAtee was killed on June 1.

The curfew had taken effect at 9 p.m., after a night of vandalism saw people trash buildings, set fires and loot restaurants downtown. In an attempt to prevent further damage, Mayor Greg Fischer set a citywide curfew and called in the Kentucky National Guard.

And as agents swarmed the West End intersection shortly after midnight, chaos erupted.

Within three minutes, McAtee was shot and killed, hit by a single bullet to his chest in the doorway of his small restaurant.

Police contend McAtee fired first, which prompted two Louisville Metro Police officers and two National Guard members to return fire. State officials have since said the bullet that struck and killed McAtee was fired by a guard member.

"My son was a good son," McAtee's mother, Odessa Riley, said. "All he did on that barbecue corner is try to make a dollar for himself and his family. And they come along and they killed my son."