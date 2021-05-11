100 days in power, Myanmar junta holds pretense of control

  • FILE - In this file image from video broadcast April 18, 2021, over the Myawaddy TV channel, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing delivers his address to the public during Myanmar New Year. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. (Myawaddy TV via AP)
    1/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this file image from video broadcast April 18, 2021, over the Myawaddy TV channel, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing delivers his address to the public during Myanmar New Year. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. (Myawaddy TV via AP)
  • FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, an injured ethnic Karen villager from Myanmar rests as she is treated after crossing the Salawin river via boat at Ban Mae Sam Laep Health Center, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. The junta too faces a growing military challenge in the always restive border regions where ethnic minority groups exercise political power and maintain guerrilla armies. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
    2/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, an injured ethnic Karen villager from Myanmar rests as she is treated after crossing the Salawin river via boat at Ban Mae Sam Laep Health Center, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. The junta too faces a growing military challenge in the always restive border regions where ethnic minority groups exercise political power and maintain guerrilla armies. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, hundreds of anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    3/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, hundreds of anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, a man weeps at the funeral of Khant Ngar Hein in Yangon, Myanmar, who was shot in the chest during a protest. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    4/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, a man weeps at the funeral of Khant Ngar Hein in Yangon, Myanmar, who was shot in the chest during a protest. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters stand beside burning tires as they fortify their position against the military during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    5/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters stand beside burning tires as they fortify their position against the military during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, a man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    6/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, a man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this March 27, 2021, file photo, an anti-coup protester stands near a fire during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    7/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this March 27, 2021, file photo, an anti-coup protester stands near a fire during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    8/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters line in formation with homemade air rifles during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    9/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters line in formation with homemade air rifles during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters hold identical posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
    10/10

    Myanmar 100 Days

    FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters hold identical posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this file image from video broadcast April 18, 2021, over the Myawaddy TV channel, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing delivers his address to the public during Myanmar New Year. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. (Myawaddy TV via AP)
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, an injured ethnic Karen villager from Myanmar rests as she is treated after crossing the Salawin river via boat at Ban Mae Sam Laep Health Center, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. The junta too faces a growing military challenge in the always restive border regions where ethnic minority groups exercise political power and maintain guerrilla armies. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, hundreds of anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, a man weeps at the funeral of Khant Ngar Hein in Yangon, Myanmar, who was shot in the chest during a protest. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters stand beside burning tires as they fortify their position against the military during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, a man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this March 27, 2021, file photo, an anti-coup protester stands near a fire during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters line in formation with homemade air rifles during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters hold identical posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar. One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state. (AP Photo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GRANT PECK
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — After Myanmar’s military seized power by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, they couldn’t even make the trains run on time: State railway workers were among the earliest organized opponents of the February takeover, and they went on strike.

Health workers who founded the civil disobedience movement against military rule stopped staffing government medical facilities. Many civil servants were no-shows at work, along with employees of government and private banks. Universities became hotbeds of resistance, and in recent weeks, education at the primary and secondary levels has begun to collapse as teachers, students and parents boycott state schools.

One hundred days after their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control. The illusion is sustained mainly by its partially successful efforts to shut down independent media and to keep the streets clear of large demonstrations by employing lethal force. More than 750 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security forces, according to detailed independent tallies.

“The junta might like people to think that things are going back to normal because they are not killing as many people as they were before and there weren’t as many people on the streets as before, but... the feeling we are getting from talking to people on the ground is that definitely the resistance has not yet subsided,” said Thin Lei Win, a journalist now based in Rome who helped found the Myanmar Now online news service in 2015.

She says the main change is that dissent is no longer as visible as in the early days of the protests — before security forces began using live ammunition — when marches and rallies in major cities and towns could easily draw tens of thousands of people.

At the same time, said David Mathieson, an independent analyst who has been working on Myanmar issues for over 20 years, “Because of the very violent pacification of those protests, a lot of people are willing to become more violent."

“We are already starting to see signs of that. And with the right training, the right leadership and the right resources, what Myanmar could experience is an incredibly nasty destructive, internal armed conflict in multiple locations in urban areas.”

Meanwhile, the junta also faces a growing military challenge in the always restive border regions where ethnic minority groups exercise political power and maintain guerrilla armies. Two of the more battle-hardened groups, the Kachin in the north and the Karen in the east, have declared their support for the protest movement and stepped up their fighting, despite the government military, known as the Tatmadaw, hitting back with greater firepower, including airstrikes.

Even a month ago, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet was describing the situation as grim, saying Myanmar’s “economy, education and health infrastructure have been brought to the brink of collapse, leaving millions of Myanmar people without livelihood, basic services and, increasingly, food security.”

It was not surprising that The Economist magazine, in an April cover story, labeled Myanmar “Asia’s next failed state” and opined it was heading in the direction of Afghanistan.

The U.N.’s Bachelet made a different comparison.

“There are clear echoes of Syria in 2011,” she said. “There too, we saw peaceful protests met with unnecessary and clearly disproportionate force. The State’s brutal, persistent repression of its own people led to some individuals taking up arms, followed by a downward and rapidly expanding spiral of violence all across the country.”

Junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has shunned all efforts at mediation, from the United Nations as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member.

Myanmar’s resistance movement, meanwhile, has organized widely and swiftly underground.

Within days of the junta takeover, elected parliamentarians who were denied their seats convened their own self-styled Parliament. Its members have formed a shadow National Unity Government with guidelines for an interim constitution, and last week, a People’s Defense Force as a precursor to a Federal Union Army. Many cities, towns and even neighborhoods had already formed local defense groups which in theory will now become part of the People’s Defense Force.

Aside from being morale boosters, these actions serve a strategic purpose by endorsing a federal style of government, which has been sought for decades by the country’s ethnic minorities to give them autonomous powers in the border areas where they predominate.

Promoting federalism, in which the center shares power with the regions, aligns the interests of the anti-military pro-democracy movement with the goals of the ethnic minorities. In theory, this could add a real military component to a movement whose armaments are generally no deadlier than Molotov cocktails and air rifles — though homemade bombs have been added to its arsenals in recent weeks.

In practice, at least for the time being, the guerrilla armies of the Kachin in the north and the Karen in the east will fight as they always have, to protect their own territory. They can give military training to the thousands of activists that are claimed to have fled the cities to their zones, but are still overmatched by the government’s forces. But on their home ground they hold an advantage against what their populations consider an occupying army. That may be enough.

“The only thing that the military is really threatened by is when all of these disparate voices and communities around the country actually start working against it, not as a unified monolith, but all working against the military’s interests,” said the analyst, Mathieson. ”And I think that’s the best that we can hope for moving forward, that the people recognize that all efforts have to go against the military. And if that means fighting up in the hills and doing peaceful protests and other forms of striking back against the military in the towns and the cities, then so be it.”

It’s hard to gauge if the army has a breaking point.

Mathieson said he's seen no signs the junta was willing to negotiate or concede anything. The Tatmadaw is “remarkably resilient. And they recognize that this is an almost existential threat to their survival."

___

Associated Press journalist Jerry Harmer contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Lightning's all-Black line makes NHL history after starting game versus Panthers

    Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.

  • Raptors officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention

    The Raptors’ seven-year playoff streak has come to an end, and so has Toronto's nightmare season.

  • Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson's career triple-double record

    Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.

  • Report: Raptors to begin contract talks with Masai Ujiri after season ends

    The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Canadiens clinch playoff spot with OT loss to McDavid's Oilers

    Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at the Bell Centre.

  • IOC president Thomas Bach cancels trip to Japan as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

    The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown done for the season with wrist injury

    Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.

  • Jack Eichel says he has 'a lot of thinking to do' about future with Sabres

    Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.

  • Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne leaves ESPN: 'Salary cap casualty'

    Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.

  • Report: Jaguars to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to 1-year contract

    Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.

  • Nate Bjorkgren fiasco offers an important reminder for Raptors

    Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • A man and his basketball: Russell Westbrook's record encompasses a hotly debated career

    Westbrook will be debated in this time, in the next lifetime and even so on. He belongs to history as much as he does to the present, and it’s fitting he’ll go down as one of the more polarizing players in NBA history.

  • Russell Westbrook is a legend, appreciate his triple-doubles or not

    Everything in the public discourse about Russell Westbrook's career comes with a but.

  • Russell Westbrook is the NBA's most underappreciated player

    We have never seen a player like Russ in the NBA, why doesn’t the adulation match the effort? Why does he not receive the love other greats have?

  • Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

    SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. San Antonio set a season high for points and a team best with 87 points in the first half, the second-most the club has scored in any half. The Spurs tied their mark for any half with 12 3-pointers in the first and finished 17 for 29 from long range. Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills each had 20 and Rudy Gay scored 19 for San Antonio. Mills and Gay combined to shoot 9 for 15 on 3s. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Khris Middleton added 23 points and Jrue Holiday had 20. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio’s magic number for clinching a berth in the play-in tournament dropped to two over 11th-place New Orleans. The Spurs can secure a second straight spot in the play-in tournament with any combination of wins and Pelicans losses that equals two. San Antonio had lost six of seven entering Monday but got off to historic start against Milwaukee. The Spurs had a season-high 45 points in the first quarter, which was also the fourth-largest total in franchise history, and followed it with the most points in team history during the first half. The Spurs shot 67% from the field and on 3-pointers in the first half. Murray had nine points in the opening five minutes on a series of drives and short jumpers, but it was the Spurs’ outside shooting that had the largest impact. The Spurs opened a 65-47 lead with seven minutes remaining in the first half on Gay’s 3-pointer following a steal by Murray. San Antonio extended its lead to 23 points two minutes later on a 3 by Mills. BEHIND BROWN San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich expressed his best wishes to NBA referee Tony Brown, who will miss the rest of the regular season and post-season as he undergoes treatment after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month. Brown has officiated 1,109 regular-season games and 35 playoff games in 19 seasons. “He’s a really class act,” Popovich said. “You feel for somebody and for their family when something like this occurs. We just wish him the best and hope the people (caring for him) figure something out.” TIP-INS Bucks: San Antonio honoured former Spurs guard Bryn Forbes with a video tribute prior to the game. Before signing with the Bucks last off-season, Forbes played four seasons for the Spurs after going undrafted in 2016 out of Michigan State. … Antetokounmpo had a career-high 15 assists in the Bucks’ 120-113 victory over the Spurs on March 20. … G Axel Toupane missed the game with a strained right oblique. Spurs: San Antonio’s highest-scoring first quarter and previous high for the first half both came against Denver. The Spurs scored 47 points in the opening quarter against the Nuggets in 1993 and they had 84 points in the first half against the Nuggets in 1984. San Antonio’s most prolific half also came against Denver, when the Spurs scored 91 points against the Nuggets in the second half in 1984. … The Spurs close the final week of the regular season with five games in seven days starting at home against Milwaukee and closing with a two-game set at home against Phoenix. UP NEXT Bucks: Host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Spurs: At the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press

  • Grizzlies beat Pelicans 115-110, secure play-in spot

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies secured a spot the post-season play-in tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Monday night. Kyle Anderson had 14 points and four blocks, while Ja Morant had 12 points and 12 assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the short-handed Pelicans with 18 points, while Willy Hernangomez had 15 points and eight rebounds. James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes scored 13 points each. The Pelicans were without leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Josh Hart, who averages 9.2 points and eight rebounds, and centre Steven Adams also sat. Add to that playing the second night of a back-to-back after a come-from-behind win against Charlotte, and things looked dire for the Pelicans. Williamson and Ingram alone average nearly 51 points per game. But New Orleans proved a tough out for Memphis. The Pelicans erased a halftime deficit by shooting 50% in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Memphis missed all but one of its first 10 shots in the frame. Morant, who struggled from the floor, scored eight straight points to bring Memphis within 88-86 entering the fourth. Memphis eventually built its lead to nine in the closing minutes. TIP-INS Pelicans: Adams is dealing with what amounts to turf toe, Williamson has a fractured left ring finger, Ingram is suffering from a left ankle sprain and Hart is recovering from left thumb surgery. ... Seven of New Orleans' previous 10 games were decided by five points are less, including the previous two by two points. Grizzlies: G Grayson Allen sat out his third game with left abdominal soreness. ... Had lost five straight to the Pelicans. ... Had 10 blocks in the first half, their most in a half since 10 against Utah in 2010. ... Memphis played its first game of a back-to-back, the team’s 10th of the season. After a day off comes another back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings. PRAYERS FOR OFFICIAL The NBA announced earlier Monday that official Tony Brown will miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins extended good wishes to Brown before the game. “I just want him to know from all of us that our heart and our wishes are with him,” Jenkins said, later adding: “Our prayers and thoughts are with you, Tony. Wishing you all the best, man.” UP NEXT Pelicans: At Dallas on Wednesday. Grizzlies: Host Dallas on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press