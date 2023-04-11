100 days into 2023, Louisville bank attack marks nation's 146th mass shooting
A gunman opened fire at a downtown bank Monday morning, killing five people in Louisville, Kentucky. It marks the 4th public mass killing of 2023. Also in the news: President Joe Biden is in Ireland amid political turmoil and the top picks from the 2023 WNBA draft.
Community mourns Louisville bank shooting victims
Five people were killed after a gunman opened fire at an Old National Bank branch in downtown Louisville on Monday. At least eight other people were injured, officials said.
"This was an evil act of targeted violence," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
Officers arrived within three minutes of receiving reports of shots fired, promptly engaged the assailant and killed him, police said.
The gunman who opened fire was an employee who livestreamed the attack on Instagram, officials said.
Nickolas Wilt, an officer who graduated from the police academy 10 days before, was shot in the head and remained in critical condition following brain surgery Monday.
The attack marks the nation's 146th mass shooting and 15th mass killing in 2023.
Keep reading: "Very high quality" person. An "incredible friend": These are the Louisville shooting victims.
Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones reappointed to state legislature
Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones will reclaim his seat in the state House of Representatives with the backing of Nashville's Council, which voted to reappoint him four days after he was expelled for leading chants for gun reform with a bullhorn on the chamber floor. Shortly after the council vote, Jones led a crowd of hundreds in a march to the Capitol, where he was sworn in. Read more
More news to know now
The White House will invest $5 billion in next-generation COVID vaccines.
Trump is attempting to stop Mike Pence from testifying about the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol riot.
The bodies of a father-son kayaking duo were found after nearly a month of searching.
Spring temperatures climb, flooding fears from Nevada to Midwest: Here's Tuesday's weather forecast.
Pentagon warns leak of secret documents could lead to loss of lives
Pentagon officials offered a dire assessment of the damage done by the leak of highly classified documents about the war in Ukraine and U.S. spying, saying the unauthorized disclosures could cost lives. The secrets exposed in the leak appear to include the shortage of critically needed artillery shells for Ukrainian forces ahead of an expected spring offensive, U.S. spy planes in the region and information revealing the extent of U.S. spying on its adversaries and allies. Pentagon spokesman Chris Meagher told reporters Monday the information the documents contain "could lead to people losing their lives." Read more
President Biden visits Northern Ireland
Twenty-five years after the U.S. helped broker peace in Northern Ireland, President Joe Biden heads to Belfast on Tuesday to celebrate an accord that ended three decades of bloodshed and is widely considered a major diplomatic success. Yet Biden's visit comes as the Good Friday Agreement, which the Bill Clinton administration helped orchestrate, is being tested by political turmoil. Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, has been without a government – as spelled out in the agreement – for more than a year amid a trade dispute following Brexit: the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. Read more
What happens when a narcissist finds themselves in an abusive relationship?
Former football teammates picking up the slack during Jackson, Mississippi, trash standoff.
An Iowa congressman and his wife gave two little girls a forever family.
Column: Black lives are expendable in America. And they always have been.
Aliyah Boston selected No. 1 overall in 2023 WNBA draft by Indiana Fever
South Carolina All-American forward Aliyah Boston, one of the most dominant defensive forces in women's college basketball, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on Monday night. During her four seasons with the Gamecocks, Boston, who is the second South Carolina player to go No. 1 overall following A'ja Wilson, led the Gamecocks to a national championship in 2022, when she racked up every major women's college basketball award. Read more
2023 WNBA draft picks: Dreams come true for women's basketball's biggest stars.
USWNT star forward Mallory Swanson suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee in a friendly against Ireland.
Photo of the day: 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll
The annual White House Easter Egg Roll was held Monday on the White House's South Lawn and included educational activities for children and their families, according to the National Park Service. This year's events continued the theme of "EGGucation" – started in 2022 by first lady Dr. Jill Biden, an educator of more than 30 years. Read more
Associated Press contributed reporting.
