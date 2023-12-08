100 Christmas Card Messages Your Parents, Besties, and Co-Workers Will Love

Getty Images

The holidays are the perfect time to tell your besties, 'rents, and maybe even your boss that you care. (And if you don't care about your boss...remember the Christmas bonus.) It's the most wonderful of the year, after all. Spread that joy, baby!

Since I know how hectic the holiday season can get, I'm checking one thing off of your to-do list for ya. Yep, that's right: I crafted 100 Christmas card messages suited for practically everyone in your life—including your work wife, BFF, significant other, and more. Pour a mug of (spiked) hot chocolate, and get scribbling.

What to write in a Christmas card to your bestie

You’re def on the naughty list, but that's why I love youuuu! Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas, bestie!!! Let’s get holly and jolly for a Hallmark movie marathon soon!

Sending you hugs and big smooches for the holidays! See you Christmas Eve?

Let’s eat, drink, be merry...and then drink some more.

The tree ain’t the only thing getting lit this year, amirite?

You put the nuts in nutcracker and I wouldn't have it any other way!

The holiday season is all about giving. Just remember that when I ask to borrow your fave going out top.

Let’s watch The Holiday and cry!!! Our favorite activity!

Have yourself a merry little Christmas before our wild New Year!!

No one sleighs harder than you! Merry Christmas, bestie.

I know it's Christmas and not St. Patrick's day, but I'm feeling especially lucky this holiday season with a bestie like you!

Merry Christmas, ilysm! If you wanna ditch your fam on Christmas morning you know where to find me.

Wanna eat an entire package of Christmas cookies and spoil our dinners (I know you do, don't lie).

Your friendship is my fave gift!

At least we're on the naughty list together, my friend.

How would you celebrate the holidays without me!?! You love my Christmas chaos!

Holiday mischief soon?

For real, I’m so thankful for your friendship this holiday season! Couldn't have made it through this past year without you.

Let’s get fa la la la f*cked up!

Sending all the holiday vibes your way. You deserve the world...or at least everything on your wishlist.

Story continues

What to write in a Christmas card to your parents

Merry Christmas!!! I didn’t get you any presents because I’m the ultimate gift. You’re welcome!

‘Tis the season to drink all your free booze! At least I don't have to fill the vodka bottles with water anymore!

I really *don’t* want to see Mommy kissing Santa Claus this year, FYI. Spare me.

I’m hoping for a white Christmas this year (but don’t forget to buy a few bottles of red, too)(and maybe some rosé, please).

Extra thankful for you guys this time of year. I don't know how you put up with me!

It’s the holiday season, so let’s remember to focus on what really matters: me.

Don’t forget to give back this holiday season! My Venmo is [insert username], if you forgot.

This year I will be reviving my role as the drunkest child. Your love is unconditional, right?!

Our fam may be crazy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way! Merry Christmas!

My presence is your present, don't forget that. (You know I'm broke!)

I’ve been waiting all year for your Christmas cooking, Mom! (And Dad, you’re on wine duty.)

Wishing you the merriest Christmas, ‘rents! May every year be better than the last.

Joy to the world = me. Congrats on creating that!

Let’s eat, drink, and be merry…on your tab, of course! Thanks, pops!

Merry Christmas to my fave—and, well, only—parents.

Let’s celebrate, fam! It's the greatest time of year!

Wishing you tidings of joy and all that! (I have no idea what that means, can you plz explain, Mom?)

Merry Christmas! Love, your favorite child.

You mean the 🌎 to me!!! Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!

Spending time with y’all is my fave part of Christmas. It's cheesy but true.

What to write in a Christmas card to your significant other

You + me = naughty list material!!!

I got you the perfect present to unwrap this year: me! (I crack myself up.)

I’d rather sit on your lap than Santa’s!

Would you cringe if I said I wanted you to stuff my stocking? 👀

You’re my fave gift this year and every year.

These bells aren't going to jingle themselves!

You know that song that goes, “On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me?” Well, I’m still waiting for that gift. What gives?

All I want for Christmas is youuuu. But if I don’t get a gift too, I’ll be pissed <3

Santa got it wrong. You’re at the top of my naughty list and still getting gifts.

Sorry to get mushy, but it's so nice to know you'll be beside me at Christmas this year.

It’s almost as if Santa’s elves made you just for me!

Gonna start bringing mistletoe with me everywhere, look out.

Gotta send Santa a thank you note for putting you under my tree!

I can’t wait to open the present I told you to buy me! Thanks, babe!

You're Santa’s hottest helper.

"You are the one, you're my very own Christmas love." —Justin Bieber —Me

I'd put you at the top of my tree if I could!

Lets go ice skating and drink hot chocolate and decorate a tree and do all that cute Christmas shit, k?

All I want for Christmas is you...but there are a few other things on my wishlist that would be nice too.

What to write in a Christmas card to your co-worker

Merry Christmas, work wife!!!! I quite literally wouldn’t survive without you.

Spiked eggnog over the water cooler soon?

Wishing you and yours a fab Christmas!

Merry Christmas to my work bestie! Let's do it all over again next year?

The elves get no respect *sigh.* Merry Christmas to us!

See you in the New Year! But seriously, don’t email me until January 2.

Merry Christmas! Try not to miss me too much over the break!

Please bring some holiday gossip to lunch next week, k?

Thanks for being my free, in-office therapist!! You deserve a Christmas bonus for the role!

Idk what I would’ve done all year without our trauma-dumping Zoom calls.

Sending you a virtual Starbucks gift card for enduring all my complaining in Q4!!! Pour in some Baileys, I won’t tell!

Merry Christmas!! Can’t wait for our post-holiday Slack huddle (ahem, gossip sesh).

You’re the only reason I haven’t quit yet! Merry Christmas!!

We’re just two gossipy elves that love shit-talking Santa!!! (Don’t show this to HR.)

You know when the Grinch said, “HATE HATE HATE DOUBLE HATE, LOATHE ENTIRELY”? I think he was reading our Slack messages.

Brb wallowing in holiday self-pity, wanna come with?

After the year we had, I now know why the Grinch decided to live at the top of Mount Crumpit with his dog. Drinks soon to forget about it?

We sleighed this year, tbh.

What to write in a Christmas card to your boss

Merry Christmas to the only boss that could possibly put up with me!

Happy holidays to the absolute best boss! I am so lucky.

Merry Christmas, boss woman! You inspire me!

You make coming into work so much more joyful! Happy holidays to you and yours.

Merry Christmas! Is my gift a raise? (Lol jk.)(Unless the answer is yes.)

Let's hang at the office Christmas party and cheers to you!

Merry Christmas!! More PTO would be a great gift, fyi.

May our bonuses reflect your holiday cheer!

Wishing the best boss a wonderful holiday season!

Merry Christmas, boss. Just think of me as this emoji for all of next year: 🫡.

This company simply would not run without you! We are all so lucky to have ya.

Thanks for not charging me by the hour for our weekly one-on-ones (read: therapy sessions).

You're the best mentor I've ever had. Here's to another year of joy and success.

If you were a Christmas ornament, you'd be the star at the top of the tree.

Season’s greetings from your absolute fave employee!!!

Merry Christmas! Thanks for signing my paychecks!

Merry Christmas, and, oh, can you please carry my PTO over into the New Year?? xoxo

Thanks for the gift of healthcare and PTO!

Oops, did I forget to tell you I’m taking off the week between Christmas and New Year’s??? Jk, happy holidays!

Hope you take some time to unwind this holiday season! No one works harder than you.

You Might Also Like