100 Boy Dog Names That Are as Charming and Special as Your Pup

Bringing a new four-legged bundle of love into your home? If so, you’re not alone. Many rescue shelters across the country are seeing a major uptick in foster applications for dogs amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the Humane Society of the United States told Good Housekeeping there has been a 40% increase in foster pet applications compared to 2019 . We can’t blame people for wanting to cuddle up with a furry companion during these isolating times.

Before you start stocking up on all the proper supplies and pet necessities, you’ll want to choose a perfect moniker for your pooch first. Why? Because you never know what you might find online or at the local pet store that speaks to your pup’s name.

Your new best friend will be a part of your family for the foreseeable future so make sure his name is something that you love and that just feels right. If you're hungry for ideas, we’ve rounded up the very best boy dog names — from the most popular to food-inspired to pop culture references, these male names will be your calling card to tickly licks and endless snuggles. We also threw in a few wacky ones that are sure to get tongues (and tails) wagging.

Most Popular Boy Dog Names

You might have several pups coming your way when you call “Max” or “Charlie” at the local park. These male names topped the charts in 2019, according to Rover.com.

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Cooper

4. Buddy

5. Rocky

6. Bear

7. Jack

8. Milo

9. Duke

10. Tucker

11. Oliver

12. Bentley

13. Teddy

14. Beau

15. Leo

16. Toby

17. Jax

18. Zeus

19. Winston

20. Blue/Blu

Cute Boy Dog Names

Not many animals are as cute as a tiny pooch. Choose a darling name that matches the adorableness of your new miniature buddy.

21. Abu

22. Ace

23. Bingo

24. Blaze

25. Bumper

26. Buzz

27. Casper

28. Clover

29. Ollie

30. Oscar

31. Rocket

32. Rusty

33. Slinky

34. Stitch

35. Woody

Unique Boy Dog Names

Want your handsome pup to stand out from the pack? Consider one of these unusual, yet fetching monikers.

36. Axis

37. Chance

38. Comet

39. Finn

40. Forest

41. Gunner

42. Kai

43. Neon

44. Oso

45. Reed

46. River

47. Rook

48. Royal

49. Rue

50. Sir

51. Xavier

52. Zeke

Food Boy Names

Twelve percent of pet owners turn to their favorite foods or beverages for name inspiration, according to Rover.com. Cook up some ideas with these amusing examples.

53. Basil

54. Chai

55. Chestnut

56. Dill

57. Fennel

58. Gin

59. Goober

60. Huckleberry

61. Juice

62. Meatloaf

63. Milky

64. Noodle

65. Salty

66. Sausage

67. Waffles

68. Walnut

