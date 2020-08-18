100 Boy Dog Names That Are as Charming and Special as Your Pup

Bringing a new four-legged bundle of love into your home? If so, you’re not alone. Many rescue shelters across the country are seeing a major uptick in foster applications for dogs amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the Humane Society of the United States told Good Housekeeping there has been a 40% increase in foster pet applications compared to 2019 . We can’t blame people for wanting to cuddle up with a furry companion during these isolating times.
Before you start stocking up on all the proper supplies and pet necessities, you’ll want to choose a perfect moniker for your pooch first. Why? Because you never know what you might find online or at the local pet store that speaks to your pup’s name.
Your new best friend will be a part of your family for the foreseeable future so make sure his name is something that you love and that just feels right. If you're hungry for ideas, we’ve rounded up the very best boy dog names — from the most popular to food-inspired to pop culture references, these male names will be your calling card to tickly licks and endless snuggles. We also threw in a few wacky ones that are sure to get tongues (and tails) wagging.
Most Popular Boy Dog Names
You might have several pups coming your way when you call “Max” or “Charlie” at the local park. These male names topped the charts in 2019, according to Rover.com.
1. Max
2. Charlie
3. Cooper
4. Buddy
5. Rocky
6. Bear
7. Jack
8. Milo
9. Duke
10. Tucker
11. Oliver
12. Bentley
13. Teddy
14. Beau
15. Leo
16. Toby
17. Jax
18. Zeus
19. Winston
20. Blue/Blu
Cute Boy Dog Names
Not many animals are as cute as a tiny pooch. Choose a darling name that matches the adorableness of your new miniature buddy.
21. Abu
22. Ace
23. Bingo
24. Blaze
25. Bumper
26. Buzz
27. Casper
28. Clover
29. Ollie
30. Oscar
31. Rocket
32. Rusty
33. Slinky
34. Stitch
35. Woody
Unique Boy Dog Names
Want your handsome pup to stand out from the pack? Consider one of these unusual, yet fetching monikers.
36. Axis
37. Chance
38. Comet
39. Finn
40. Forest
41. Gunner
42. Kai
43. Neon
44. Oso
45. Reed
46. River
47. Rook
48. Royal
49. Rue
50. Sir
51. Xavier
52. Zeke
Food Boy Names
Twelve percent of pet owners turn to their favorite foods or beverages for name inspiration, according to Rover.com. Cook up some ideas with these amusing examples.
53. Basil
54. Chai
55. Chestnut
56. Dill
57. Fennel
58. Gin
59. Goober
60. Huckleberry
61. Juice
62. Meatloaf
63. Milky
64. Noodle
65. Salty
66. Sausage
67. Waffles
68. Walnut
Pop Culture Boy Names
Sniffing around for a famous name? These celebrated tags are sure to put your pup in the spotlight:
69. Bart (The Simpsons)
70. Beethoven (Beethoven)
71. Dexter (Dexter)
72. Forrest (Forrest Gump)
73. Ghost (Power)
74. Jaws (Jaws)
75. Kristoff (Frozen)
76. Pearson (This Is Us)
77. Prince (singer Prince Rogers Nelson)
78. Rex (Toy Story)
79. Rocky (Rocky)
80. Skywalker (Star Wars)
81. Snoop (rapper Snoop Dogg)
82. Spock (Star Trek)
83. T’Challa (Black Panther)
84. Toto (The Wizard of Oz)
Funny Boy Dog Names
Friends and family will get a kick out of these clever and comical names.
85. Bam Bam
86. Bark Wahlberg
87. Woofgang Puck
88. Blinky
89. Bunker
90. Canine West
91. Chewbacca
92. Cool Breeze
93. Gomer
94. LeBark James
95. Puppy
96. Razer
97. Ruff-Ruff
98. Savage
99. Stinker
100. Woof Blitzer
