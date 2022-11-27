170 Boy Cat Names That Are the Pick of the Litter

Karla Pope
·4 min read
close up of red cat curled up sleeping in bed
170 Boy Cat Names That Are the Pick of the Litter bruev - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Not many things can light up your life like bringing home a new pet. If a feline friend has clawed its way into your heart, you’re not alone. In fact, 25.4% of households in the United States own cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Before you go on a shopping spree filling your cart with cute pet toys, nifty gadgets, cat litter and other essential accessories, you should settle on a moniker. If your beloved feline is male, finding picking his name is a top priority.

No matter if you welcome the task or feel overwhelmed by the options, naming your new four-legged pal is par for the course. That's why we’ve compiled a robust list that will alleviate the responsibility and give you pawsome name ideas for your new cat.

Just remember to take your kitty’s unique personality into account when choosing his name. For example, if he’s always hiding (what kitty isn’t?) calling him Dodger might be a good fit. Simply think of what complements his behavior and characteristics, and take it from there.

Whether you find inspiration in your kitchen or from your favorite TV show, the options are seemingly endless. Take a look below at some of the most popular, unique, funny and overall best boy cat names out there.

Most Popular Male Cat Names

Partial to popular names? If so, these trendy and well-liked names are leading the litter, according to Rover.com.

  • Oliver

  • Leo

  • Milo

  • Charlie

  • Max

  • Simba

  • Jack

  • Loki

  • Ollie

  • Jasper

Cute Names

What’s more adorable than a cute cat? An adorable name to complement it.

  • Astro

  • Benny

  • Boots

  • Bucky

  • Buster

  • Claude

  • Cuddles

  • Diesel

  • Dino

  • Doc

  • Elmo

  • Flurry

  • Jax

  • Lars

  • Lucky

  • Lucky

  • Midnight

  • Niko

  • Oscar

  • Pinky

  • Plucky

  • Rattles

  • Rebel

  • Ringo

  • Rocket

  • Rocky

  • Romeo

  • Saint

  • Sir

  • Solar

  • Sonny

  • Spirit

  • Stoney

  • Storm

  • Teddy

  • Tiger

Unique Names

Thrive on originality? Let these one-of-kind monikers do the trick.

  • Abraham

  • Armstrong

  • Arnold

  • Ash

  • Barney

  • Beast

  • Beau

  • Biff

  • Captain

  • Casper

  • Cedar

  • Clay

  • Copper

  • Cowboy

  • Dash

  • Dax

  • Falcon

  • Fizz

  • Jiggy

  • Lenox

  • Magnum

  • Mars

  • Maxwell

  • Mellow

  • Petro

  • Razor

  • Reed

  • Salem

  • Sneaker

  • Snowball

  • Spade

  • Squeak

  • Tiger

  • Tonka

  • Warrior

  • Wolf

  • Zen

  • Ziggy

best boy cat names
Ingus Kruklitis - Getty Images

Food-Inspired Names

Starving for ideas? Check your pantry and refrigerator for inspiration.

  • Baklava

  • Beans

  • Biscuit

  • Burrito

  • Cheeto

  • Chili

  • Chip

  • Churro

  • Cocoa

  • Coffee

  • Cornflake

  • Crackers

  • Cucumber

  • Curry

  • Frito

  • Goober

  • Guacamole

  • Mac (and cheese)

  • Meatball

  • Miso

  • Nacho

  • Nestle

  • Nibbles

  • Noodle

  • Nugget

  • Oreo

  • Peanut

  • Pepper

  • Pickles

  • Popcorn

  • Porkchop

  • Potato

  • Raisin

  • Sashimi

  • Scotch

  • Smuckers

  • Snacks

  • Snicker

  • Spam

  • Sprout

  • Sushi

  • Tamale

  • Toasty

  • Vino

  • Waffles

  • Wasabi

Popular Culture Names

If you’re a fan of entertainment, you’ll find these punny names appealing.

  • Atticus (Lovecraft Country)

  • Bam Bam (as in The Flintstones)

  • Beethoven (as in musical genius, Beethoven)

  • Beiber (Justin Beiber, pop singer)

  • Biebs (as in Justin Bieber)

  • Bruno (as in Encanto)

  • Cat Sajak (as in Pat Sajak)

  • Catye (as in hip hop artist, Kanye West)

  • Cheshire (as in Alice in Wonderland)

  • Chester (as in Chester Cheetah)

  • Diddy (Sean “Diddy” Combs, music mogul)

  • Drake (as in hip hop artist, Drake)

  • Fauci (as in Dr. Anthony Fauci)

  • Garfield (Garfield, cartoon character)

  • Harry (as in Harry Potter)

  • Heathcliff (Heathcliff, cartoon character)

  • Jabba (Jabba the Hutt, Star Wars)

  • Mr. Bigglesworth (Austin Powers)

  • Mufasa (as in The Lion King)

  • Nemo (Finding Nemo)

  • Orangey (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)

  • Picatso (as in Picasso)

  • Puffy (as in music mogul, Sean Combs)

  • Scar (as in The Lion King)

  • Screech (as in Screech from Saved by the Bell)

  • Shrek (as in Shrek)

  • Spock (as in Star Trek)

  • Thor (Marvel comics)

  • Tiger King (Tiger King)

  • Timberlake (as in pop artist, Justin Timberlake)

  • Tom (as in Tom and Jerry)

  • Trip (Little Fires Everywhere)

  • Wile E. (as in Wile E. Coyote)

Funny Names

Want a name that’s sure to tickle your funny bone? Try one of these for a humorous take.

  • Bestie

  • Bolt

  • Booster

  • Bubbles

  • Buppy

  • Buttons

  • Cat Sajak

  • Chucky

  • Claws

  • Clever

  • Dogdy

  • Dodger

  • Dude

  • Firecracker

  • Flash

  • Fuzzy

  • Gonzo

  • Grumpy

  • Jiggles

  • Joker

  • Jolly

  • Meow-y Povich

  • Mouse

  • Napster

  • Puppycat

  • Purr-cy

  • Scratcher

  • Scratchy

  • Snowflake

  • Sphinx

  • Swag

  • Trouble

  • Whiskers

  • Whistles

  • Zip

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. It was the Sixers' ninth straight win against the Magic. Despite playing without injured stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and blossoming guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia shook off a slow start and o

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Young has 35 points, Hawks end Kings' 7-game winning streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points, Clint Capela added 11 points and 14 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Sacramento Kings’ seven-game winning streak with a 115-106 victory Wednesday night. Young had 10 points in the third, including a straightaway 3-pointer that gave the Hawks a 97-86 lead, and his 27-foot 3 made it 110-97 with 3:58 left in the game and brought a huge roar from the crowd as the Kings never really threatened the rest of the way. Young iced it with a 3 inside the

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice