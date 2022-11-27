170 Boy Cat Names That Are the Pick of the Litter
Not many things can light up your life like bringing home a new pet. If a feline friend has clawed its way into your heart, you’re not alone. In fact, 25.4% of households in the United States own cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Before you go on a shopping spree filling your cart with cute pet toys, nifty gadgets, cat litter and other essential accessories, you should settle on a moniker. If your beloved feline is male, finding picking his name is a top priority.
No matter if you welcome the task or feel overwhelmed by the options, naming your new four-legged pal is par for the course. That's why we’ve compiled a robust list that will alleviate the responsibility and give you pawsome name ideas for your new cat.
Just remember to take your kitty’s unique personality into account when choosing his name. For example, if he’s always hiding (what kitty isn’t?) calling him Dodger might be a good fit. Simply think of what complements his behavior and characteristics, and take it from there.
Whether you find inspiration in your kitchen or from your favorite TV show, the options are seemingly endless. Take a look below at some of the most popular, unique, funny and overall best boy cat names out there.
Most Popular Male Cat Names
Partial to popular names? If so, these trendy and well-liked names are leading the litter, according to Rover.com.
Oliver
Leo
Milo
Charlie
Max
Simba
Jack
Loki
Ollie
Jasper
Cute Names
What’s more adorable than a cute cat? An adorable name to complement it.
Astro
Benny
Boots
Bucky
Buster
Claude
Cuddles
Diesel
Dino
Doc
Elmo
Flurry
Jax
Lars
Lucky
Midnight
Niko
Oscar
Pinky
Plucky
Rattles
Rebel
Ringo
Rocket
Rocky
Romeo
Saint
Sir
Solar
Sonny
Spirit
Stoney
Storm
Teddy
Tiger
Unique Names
Thrive on originality? Let these one-of-kind monikers do the trick.
Abraham
Armstrong
Arnold
Ash
Barney
Beast
Beau
Biff
Captain
Casper
Cedar
Clay
Copper
Cowboy
Dash
Dax
Falcon
Fizz
Jiggy
Lenox
Magnum
Mars
Maxwell
Mellow
Petro
Razor
Reed
Salem
Sneaker
Snowball
Spade
Squeak
Tonka
Warrior
Wolf
Zen
Ziggy
Food-Inspired Names
Starving for ideas? Check your pantry and refrigerator for inspiration.
Baklava
Beans
Biscuit
Burrito
Cheeto
Chili
Chip
Churro
Cocoa
Coffee
Cornflake
Crackers
Cucumber
Curry
Frito
Goober
Guacamole
Mac (and cheese)
Meatball
Miso
Nacho
Nestle
Nibbles
Noodle
Nugget
Oreo
Peanut
Pepper
Pickles
Popcorn
Porkchop
Potato
Raisin
Sashimi
Scotch
Smuckers
Snacks
Snicker
Spam
Sprout
Sushi
Tamale
Toasty
Vino
Waffles
Wasabi
Popular Culture Names
If you’re a fan of entertainment, you’ll find these punny names appealing.
Atticus (Lovecraft Country)
Bam Bam (as in The Flintstones)
Beethoven (as in musical genius, Beethoven)
Beiber (Justin Beiber, pop singer)
Biebs (as in Justin Bieber)
Bruno (as in Encanto)
Cat Sajak (as in Pat Sajak)
Catye (as in hip hop artist, Kanye West)
Cheshire (as in Alice in Wonderland)
Chester (as in Chester Cheetah)
Diddy (Sean “Diddy” Combs, music mogul)
Drake (as in hip hop artist, Drake)
Fauci (as in Dr. Anthony Fauci)
Garfield (Garfield, cartoon character)
Harry (as in Harry Potter)
Heathcliff (Heathcliff, cartoon character)
Jabba (Jabba the Hutt, Star Wars)
Mr. Bigglesworth (Austin Powers)
Mufasa (as in The Lion King)
Nemo (Finding Nemo)
Orangey (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)
Picatso (as in Picasso)
Puffy (as in music mogul, Sean Combs)
Scar (as in The Lion King)
Screech (as in Screech from Saved by the Bell)
Shrek (as in Shrek)
Spock (as in Star Trek)
Thor (Marvel comics)
Tiger King (Tiger King)
Timberlake (as in pop artist, Justin Timberlake)
Tom (as in Tom and Jerry)
Trip (Little Fires Everywhere)
Wile E. (as in Wile E. Coyote)
Funny Names
Want a name that’s sure to tickle your funny bone? Try one of these for a humorous take.
Bestie
Bolt
Booster
Bubbles
Buppy
Buttons
Chucky
Claws
Clever
Dogdy
Dodger
Dude
Firecracker
Flash
Fuzzy
Gonzo
Grumpy
Jiggles
Joker
Jolly
Meow-y Povich
Mouse
Napster
Puppycat
Purr-cy
Scratcher
Scratchy
Snowflake
Sphinx
Swag
Trouble
Whiskers
Whistles
Zip
