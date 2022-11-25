145+ best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022: Save hundreds on Apple, TVs, more

Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas and Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals on air purifiers, Levi's, Oral-B, and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Updated 4:00 p.m. EST: We're bringing you the best Black Friday deals on Amazon as we head into the latter half of Black Friday 2022. Check back here often as we continue to bring you the top deals across the web. - Jillian Lucas, Reviewed

It's finally Black Friday 2022 and there are tons of massive deals and discounts to be had at Amazon. During this massive sales event, we've already found epic price drops on everything from advanced robot vacuums to VR headsets. With thousands of discounts in hundreds of categories, if you're in the market for a deal, the Amazon Black Friday event is your chance to save big.

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 170+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

10 best Black Friday Amazon deals 

Save on Apple Airpods, iRobot, HP and more

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (Save $50)

  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $589 (Save $210.99)

  4. $100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL

  5. Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for $29.94 (Save $20)

  6. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother for $153.30 ($115.70)

  7. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  8. Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $799 (Save $200)

  9. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  10. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)

10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100 

Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier

Snag top-rated products at affordable prices during the Amazon Black Friday 2022 event.
  1. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)

  2. Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)

  3. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  4. Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)

  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)

  7. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95.62 (Save $44.38)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $54.97 with on-page coupon (Save $55.02)

  9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  10. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Save on HP, Samsung and more

Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.
►More: Save big on gaming laptop Black Friday deals—Alienware, Razer Blade, and Victus are $600 off

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Pick up must-have Apple Airpods, iPads, and Apple TVs at Amazon during Black Friday
Best Amazon Device deals

Deals on Alexa, Fire, and Kindle devices

Save big on smart home and streaming devices from Amazon this Black Friday.
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Deals on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
Best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Save on Meta, Nintendo and more

Score big on gaming deals at Amazon
Best Amazon Black Friday headphone deals

Deals on Sony, Beats and more 

Save big on headphones from Sony, Beats and more during the Amazon Black Friday event.
Best Amazon Black Friday toy deals

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.
►More: Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Black Friday

Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

Best Amazon Black Friday home & garden deals

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Shop these Amazon home deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
Best Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion

Save big on stylish fashion finds.
Best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.
Best Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals

Deals on GrubHub+, Water Flosser, Oral-B

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.
Best Amazon Black Friday furniture and mattress deals

Deals on mattresses, tables and more

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
►More: Save up to $880 during Black Friday 2022 mattress deals at Leesa, Nectar and Casper

Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Do Black Friday sales happen on Amazon?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple Airpod Pros, Meta Quest 2, more

