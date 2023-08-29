The 100 best rugby players in the world, part two: 80-61

Who makes it into the top 100 best players in the world ahead of the upcoming World Cup?

With the Rugby World Cup less than two weeks away, Telegraph Sport’s rugby experts have put their heads together to rank the world’s finest 100 players.

The series started with players 100-81 and here are players 80-61. Come back each day this week to see the remainder of the list and who takes the top spot.

80. Jack Conan (Ireland)

Andy Farrell, the Ireland head coach, cannot help but pick an effective back-row trio at the moment and Conan, a totem for Leinster and a Test starter for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa two years ago, enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season. While most effective when accelerating in the 15-metre channels, the 30-year-old is a versatile carrier.

79. Danilo Fischetti (Italy)

The most mobile loosehead in the world — of that there is no doubt. Scrummaging frailties prevent him from reaching a higher spot in this list but his modus operandi is typical of this current Italian generation: enterprising, skilful, and so entertaining.

78. Ange Capuozzo (Italy)

Having glided onto the scene for Italy last year in spectacular style, after coming through the youth system at Grenoble as a scrum-half, Capuozzo is already among Italy’s most influential figures given how much his well-balanced running from full-back elevates their flowing phase-play. Nobody could forget the slaloming counter to set up Edoardo Padovani in Cardiff and he was set for a similarly impressive Six Nations in 2023 before injury blighted his tournament and the end of his campaign for Toulouse.

Ange Capuozzo announced himself to the world with a slaloming counter to set up Edoardo Padovani in Italy's win over Wales in Cardiff last year - Getty Images/ Alex Livesey

77. Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)

A fourth Rugby World Cup for the great lock (terrifying, his debut feels like it happened yesterday) who already has won two World Cups and would like to become the first player to lift three. Pressure for his place at the age of 34 from Scott Barrett is no bad thing but an ongoing Achilles issue is of slightly more concern. A 150th Test cap is on the cards in France and that experience is invaluable.

76. Emiliano Boffelli (Argentina)

Rare, these days, for a fairly established international player to suddenly become one of the most accurate goalkickers in the world. Argentina have a real weapon in Boffelli’s precision off the tee, as we saw with his 20 points in the first-ever win for Argentina in New Zealand last year, followed by another 20 (plus a try) for a first win at Twickenham since 2006. He’s a matchwinner, pure and simple, and that will matter in France.

Emiliano Boffelli is a matchwinner for Argentina and England and others had better watch out - AFP/Pablo Gasparini

75. Darcy Graham (Scotland)

This list features a number of relatively diminutive men thriving in the land of giants. The scampering, skilful Graham is among the most entertaining. Gifts from his grounding on the sevens circuit, notably disruptive breakdown defence and comfort on the ball in open space, are plain to see. Though last season was blighted by a knee injury, his best years lie ahead.

74. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

One of only two Welsh inclusions, a sorry state of affairs for a great nation in dire need of direction from top to bottom. Having said that, Rees-Zammit is a one-in-a-generation talent. His pace is petrifying, and if Wales can eke him some space this autumn, they will be a handful. He is vital to their cause.

73. Damian McKenzie (New Zealand)

If this was the ‘razzle dazzle’ top 100 then McKenzie would probably be in the top five, but an inclusion on this list is fair reward for an excellent year guiding the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific final. McKenzie himself has admitted that in the past he used to veer off script, which might prevent him from many Test starts. What an exciting talent, though.

There's little doubt that Damian McKenzie is an exciting talent - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

72. Ellis Genge (England)

The question used to centre on how Genge would break up the tandem of Joe Marler and Mako Vunipola. Now it’s which of Marler and Vunipola will back up Genge in France. England have over-relied on his excellent ball-carrying in recent years — having him return kicks against France in 2022 — and his scrummaging, largely very good, can be first-class. Not forgetting his leadership abilities either, held in high regard by this England group as vice-captain.

71. Paolo Garbisi (Italy)

Meaning no disrespect to Italy — who have come on leaps and bounds and, arguably, with Garbisi at the heart, played some of the most attractive rugby in this year’s Six Nations — but it would be fascinating to see how the fly-half would fare in a better side. The Azzurri’s best ever attacking fly-half.

70. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

On Ireland’s ascent to the No.1 ranking, as their attacking game has developed and flourished, Aki has shown his worth in various ways. Whether denting the gain-line to looping passes, he is a powerful, multifaceted midfielder and a highly valuable member of Andy Farrell’s squad.

69. Uini Atonio (France)

As long as scrummaging and mauling remain fundamental to rugby union, individuals such as the rock-like Atonio will be handy team-mates. There are many more mobile tighthead props — even within the ranks of France and La Rochelle — but Atonio is reliable and robust. At his best, he is an effective breakdown nuisance as well.

68. Mateo Carreras (Argentina)

Globally, Carreras would fall under ‘cult classic’ rather than blockbuster, but that is understandable given he will arrive in France for his maiden World Cup. The Newcastle wing is box-office, with some of his mazy, labyrinthine runs more reminiscent of video games than reality. If he finds space, no defence this autumn will stop him.

67. Andrew Porter (Ireland)

Sceptics point to questionable angles of scrummaging and bouts of indiscipline, but Porter’s conversion from tighthead to loosehead prop — a commendable achievement given so many elite front-rowers seem reluctant to switch sides of the set piece — has been a factor in Ireland’s impressive World Cup cycle. Resembling an all-action wrestling superstar with his tattoos, hairstyle and muscular frame, the 27-year-old tears around the loose hitting hard.

66. Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)

O’Mahony, now six caps short of becoming an Ireland centurion, turns 34 in September. He is still exceptionally springy at the line-out and dogged around the breakdown. These qualities, and many more, lend themselves to big moments that swing the momentum of matches. Integral to Ireland’s Grand Slam, he then captained Munster to the United Rugby Championship.

Peter O’Mahony is a great leader for Ireland and a key man for Andy Farrell - Getty Images/Charles McQuillan

65. Ethan de Groot (New Zealand)

A bruising block of a man, De Groot’s rise has stabilised the All Blacks. In harness with Jason Ryan, a shrewd appointment as forwards coach, the loosehead prop simply makes New Zealand a meaner proposition. Besides his brawny scrummaging, he is a brutish carrier with surprising acceleration and instinct for how to cut an angle. All told, De Groot has been a key ingredient in Ian Foster’s consolidation since losing a captivating series to Ireland.

64. Anthony Jelonch (France)

An ACL injury in the Six Nations could have cruelly robbed him of a place at rugby’s crown jewel this autumn, but Jelonch has recovered sufficiently to make the squad. His performances over the past 18 months for France have been mesmeric and, until that injury, he was the best French player in this year’s Six Nations.

63. Owen Farrell (England)

Even if you are someone who has never been fully convinced, it is difficult to argue with Farrell’s placing given the season he has just had — arguably his greatest ever on an individual level, showing an array of fly-half skills that fans might not have realised he possessed. Undeniably, his latest ban has put England into a very awkward spot.

He is sometimes much-maligned but there is little doubting Owen Farrell is a fine fly-half - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

62. Theo McFarland (Samoa)

McFarland is a former basketball international and his highlights reel of Saracens performances could be mistaken for a sport other than rugby union. The back-five forward is an extraordinary athlete, with startling speed and dexterity. Some of his one-handed line-out takes have caused entire stadiums to gasp and Mark McCall even revealed that the Samoan is growing into a set-piece leader. The hope is that he returns strongly from a serious knee injury that wiped out the second half of last season.

61. Samisoni Tauke’iaho (New Zealand)

Some might say the Kiwi hooker is unfortunate to feature so low down but Tauke’iaho has relinquished his starting All Blacks spot. That said, he remains the best hooker in the world with the ball in his hands — and it is surely either set-piece frailties or defensive work-rate that have resigned him to the bench.