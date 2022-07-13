100+ best last-minute Prime Day kitchen deals—Save on Ninja, GE, and KitchenAid

Monica Petrucci and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop last-minute markdowns on kitchen staples for Prime Day 2022.
Shop last-minute markdowns on kitchen staples for Prime Day 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For all the cutlery and bowls you need to throw together simple summer salads to the high-powered appliances you need to make barista-level coffee, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the time to shop. The shopping extravaganza ends today, July 13 and we are tracking the best last-minute deals on cookware, appliances and more all day long.

Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set, a luxurious espresso machine or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen sales available at Amazon for the rest of Prime Day.

Update 5:59 PM EST: With Prime Day in full swing, we're still deal hunting and keeping this post live with all the last-minute kitchen deals that Amazon has to offer. – Monica Petrucci, Reviewed

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals.

The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop right now, including a highly rated stand mixer and a cookware set.

  1. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $64.99 (Save $35)

  2. All-Clad 2-Piece 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $69.95 (Save $40.03)

  3. SodaStream Terra for $99.99 (Save $59.96)

  4. Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer for $129.99 (Save $100)

  5. De'Longhi Livenza All-Day Grill for $229.95 (Save $100)

  6. KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer for $246.99 (Save $133)

  7. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid for $249.95 (Save $150.05)

  8. Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender for $299.95 (Save $105.59)

  9. GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $429.00 (Save $150)

  10. Hestan 10-Piece ProBond Collection for $899.95 (Save $600.05)

Small appliance Amazon Prime Day deals

This powerful Vitamix blender is more than $100 off during Amazon Prime Day
This powerful Vitamix blender is more than $100 off during Amazon Prime Day

From air fryers to blenders, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart.

Espresso and Coffee Machine Amazon Prime Day Deals

For the caffeine addicts: Amazon Prime Day is the best time to pull the trigger on that fancy gooseneck kettle, bean grinder, or upgraded machine you've been eyeing.

Get masterful coffee with deals on high-end espresso machines for Prime Day.
Get masterful coffee with deals on high-end espresso machines for Prime Day.

Kitchenware Amazon Prime Day deals

Something as simple as a new set of flatware or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best kitchen deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

Oneida Flatware has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022
Oneida Flatware has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022

Cookware Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

Upgrade your kitchen with these cookware deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day 2022
Upgrade your kitchen with these cookware deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day 2022

Bakeware Amazon Prime Day Deals

Sourdough masters and sweet-tooth-havers: There are plenty of oven-ready bakers, pans, dishes, and other tools on sale this Amazon Prime Day.

Bakeware that has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day
Bakeware that has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day

Glassware Amazon Prime Day Deals

Take your at-home wine, mocktail, or coffee up a notch with some brand new glassware—at a great price.

These stemless margarita glasses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022
These stemless margarita glasses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Cutlery Amazon Prime Day deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game.

Get deals on chef's knives, knife sets and more for Prime Day 2022.
Get deals on chef's knives, knife sets and more for Prime Day 2022.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started back in 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day. Some shoppers qualify for special Prime memberships as well.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends today, July 13. We have already seen tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with the best Prime Day deals going live today.

What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. This year, we've seen markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances—from air fryers to espresso machines to stand mixers.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video, unlimited books with Prime Reading, and more.

Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Amazon competitors like WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home DepotWayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin