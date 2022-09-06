The 80+ best Labor Day 2022 sales you can still shop at Lowe's, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Shop extended Labor Day 2022 deals on Samsung, Dyson, Apple and more right now.

If you missed the Labor Day deals yesterday, don't worry—there are still plenty of Labor Day 2022 sales going on right now. From extended markdowns on mattresses and furniture to still-live discounts on tech and kitchen essentials, the savings are endless. Shop last-chance holiday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Lowe's right now.

10 best Labor Day 2022 deals to shop

10 best Labor Day 2022 deals to shop

Best kitchen, appliance and furniture sales

Best kitchen, appliance and furniture sales

AJ Madison: Save up to 40% on top-tier, ready-to-ship appliances by shopping AJ Madison's Labor Day sale today.

Amazon: From air fryers to patio furniture, Amazon's deals section is one of the best places to shop for Labor Day deals across all categories. Find big savings on tech, home goods, fashion and more today.

Appliances Connection: Update your kitchen or laundry room with Labor Day appliance deals at Appliances Connection. Save hundreds by shopping the retailer's closeout deals today, plus get up to 45% off select models and enjoy free delivery with orders of $99 or more.

Apt2B: Spruce up your home ahead of fall by shopping deep discounts on home essentials at Apt2B. Enjoy 15% off sitewide, plus get up to 30% off orders of $5,499 or more through today, Sept. 6.

Ashley Furniture: Breathe new life into your bedroom, living room or kitchen with markdowns on furniture and home essentials at Ashely Furniture. Place your order today to save up to 50% on tons of top-rated items during the Labor Day sale.

BBQ Guys: Save big on must-have grills and accessories from BBQ Guys. Shop the Labor Day sale today to save as much as 50% on all the essentials you need for your backyard grilling station.

Burrow: Ready to redecorate your home? Head to Burrow to save up to $700 on orders of $4,000 or more through tomorrow, Sept. 7. Meanwhile, snag 10% off all orders under $1,599.

CrowdCow: Fire up the BBQ this Labor Day 2022 with big savings on barbecue essentials including steaks and wings at CrowdCow. Enter coupon code LABORDAY22 to save an extra 10% on popular cuts now.

Dyson: Get incredible power with your home air flow and house cleaning by shopping Dyson's Labor Day event. You can up to $200 on select tower fans and stick vacuums, including one of our favorite lightweight cleaners: the Dyson V8 Absolute.

Fly by Jing: We love Fly by Jing chili sauce and, right now, you can try the brand's cult-favorite condiments for as much as 30% off, no code necessary!

Frontgate: The End-of-Summer sale is officially live at Frontgate. Pick up high-quality furniture and home essentials for as much as 70% off for a limited time.

Goldbelly: The online food marketplace is offering first-time customers $15 off $50 when they use coupon code REVIEWED15 at checkout. With Goldbelly, you can get full meals, snacks, desserts and more from local restaurants delivered straight to your door.

Harry & David: Going to a LDW party? Consider bringing the host a gift basket from Harry & David. Save 40% on select best-selling gifts for a limited time during the Labor Day sale.

HSN: Pick up beauty essentials, home goods and more right now and save $20 on your first HSN order when you enter coupon code HSN2022 at checkout.

iRobot: Keep your home clean with the help of an iRobot robot vacuum. Shop now to save up to $350 on select models and get a free gift with every purchase made through Saturday, Sept. 10.

Keurig: Searching for a new coffee machine? Head to Keurig to snag two free boxes of coffee pods when you buy a brewer and enter discount code FREEPODS4ME at checkout.

Lowe's: Head to Lowe's today to save up to 10% on LG and Samsung appliances, up to 40% on bath items, up to 50% on patio furniture and so much more.

Overstock: Looking for Labor Day home deals? Look to Overstock to save up to 70% across all categories during the Labor Day Clearance sale.

QVC: Whether you need some new gadgets or home goods, QVC is the place to shop. Save big on your first order by entering coupon code OFFER at checkout to get $15 off your total purchase.

Ruggable: Ruggable makes cute, best-selling and (best of all) washable rugs! Snag one today for 15% off, or buy two or more and save 20% with coupon code LD22.

Sur La Table: Find big discounts on cookware and kitchen tools at Sur La Table's Labor Day sale. Save up to 60% on Staub, Le Creuset and more.

The Home Depot: If you're planning on spending the last days of summer finishing up a few home improvement projects, you won't want to miss Home Depot's incredible selection of deals. Save up to 30% on home appliances, 40% on bathroom essentials and more.

ThermoWorks: Grilling season isn't over just yet. If you want to cook up a mean burger this September, consider shopping the ThermoWorks Labor Day sale. ThermoWorks makes several of our favorite kitchen thermometers and you can save 20% on select models now.

Wayfair: Spruce up your home this Labor Day 2022 by bagging markdowns on home decor, furniture and kitchen essentials at Wayfair. Shop the Labor Day sale today to save as much as 70% on tons of most-wanted items.

West Elm: Give your porch or patio an end-of-summer update by shopping the Warehouse sale at West Elm. Save up to 70% on home essentials, patio furniture and more through today, Sept. 6.

Best bedding and mattress deals

Best bedding and mattress deals

Amerisleep: Catch up on your zzz's with a new sleeper from Amerisleep. Shop the Labor Day sale now to save up to $450 on mattresses with coupon code AS450, plus enjoy up to 30% on adjustable bed bundles.

Avocado: Sleep soundly this Labor Day 2022 with a new mattress from Avocado. Save up to $880 on select sleepers right now during the Labor Day sale. Just use coupon code LABORDAY at checkout to scoop the savings.

Awara: Ranking on our list of the best mattresses we've ever tested, Awara sleepers are supportive with good edge support and, right now, they're on mega sale. Take advantage of $300 off mattresses and up to $499 of free sleep accessories with this incredible Labor Day deal.

Big Blanket: Cuddle up with an oversized blanket from Big Blanket this fall. Shop the Labor Day sale to snag 20% off all blankets right now.

Brooklinen: Shop cozy bedding essentials from Brooklinen and enter coupon code LABORDAY15 to save 15% on your entire purchase through Friday, Sept. 9.

Buffy: We love Buffy comforters and, right now, you can pick one up for up to 35% off during the limited-time Labor Day sale.

Casper: Treat yourself to some new bedding or invest in a new mattress this Labor Day by shopping best-selling products at Casper. Snag up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select accessories during the Labor Day sale.

Cocoon By Sealy: Give your master suite or guest room an update with a cooling mattress from Cocoon By Sealy. Shop now through Friday, Sept. 9 to save 35% and score free pillows and sheets.

Cozy Earth: For dreamy end-of-summer deals, Cozy Earth has all your shopping needs covered. Shop the Labor Day sale today to save up to 25% on bedding, loungewear and more.

DreamCloud: For cloud-like mattresses, DreamCloud is the place to shop. Take advantage of the Labor Day sale today to get $200 off select sleepers and up to $599 in free bedding accessories.

Gravity Blankets: Stay cozy for years to come by picking up a weighted blanket (and more) from Gravity Blanket. Right now, everything on the developer's site is 25% off to make your slumbers even better.

Leesa: Catch up on your zzz's before school starts by shopping mattress markdowns at Leesa's Labor Day sale. Save up to $700 on select sleepers and get two pillows (valued at $120) for free for a limited time.

Nectar: Want to try Nectar's cult-favorite sleepers for yourself? Take advantage of today's Labor Day deals and save $200 on mattresses and get up to $499 worth of free sleep accessories.

Nolah: Cozy up with a new Nolah mattress at this Last Chance Labor Day sale through tomorrow, Sept. 7 by shopping sleepers for as much as $700 off, plus save up to $100 on select sheets and weighted blankets.

Purple: Drift off to dreamland with a soft and supportive mattress from Purple. Shop now to save up to $300 on mattresses and get up to $300 worth of pillows, sheets and bedding for free with your mattress purchase.

Saatva: If you want to upgrade your home in a big way, consider investing in a luxurious Saatva mattress—one of the best we've ever tested. Shop the Labor Day sale now to save $350 on orders of $1,000 or more through today, Sept. 6.

Tuft & Needle: This mattress developer is behind our favorite affordable mattress in a box and right now, you can get it for a major price cut. The Tuft & Needle Labor Day sale features savings of up to $600, including 20% off the Tuft & Needle Original mattress.

Best laptop, TV and tech deals

Best laptop, TV and tech deals

AT&T: Head to AT&T to score rare savings on must-have tech, plus find out if you qualify for a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or free AT&T internet.

Audioengine: Listen to all your favorite tunes this Labor Day with epic deals on certified refurbished speakers, sound systems and more at Audioengine.

Best Buy: Labor Day is often met with incredible deals on big-ticket items, like laptops, TVs and especially appliances. Today, you can shop Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale through Wednesday, Sept. 7 for holiday deals on amazing home essentials.

Dell: Get new computing power this school year with the Dell Labor Day event. Save up to 25% on gaming PCs and accessories.

HP: Pick up must-have tech from HP for deep discounts of up to 75% on laptops, headphones, monitors and computer accessories. You can also get an extra 10% off orders over $1,099 with the code LABORDAY10HP.

Samsung: Look to Samsung for Labor Day savings on smartphones, tablets, earbuds and tech accessories. Plus, be the first in line to get your hands on Samsung's newest line of Galaxy gadgets.

Sennheiser: Need a new pair of headphones for the 2022/2023 school year? Head to Sennheiser and bag the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds for $100 off right now.

Walmart: Labor Day 2022 has come and gone, which means football season is just around the corner. Gear up for kick-off with huge savings on TVs and other tech right now at Walmart.

Best beauty and clothing deals

Best beauty and clothing deals

Abercrombie & Fitch: Make an end-of-summer fashion statement with epic deals on dresses, tops, pants and more at Abercrombie & Fitch. Shop the sale section to save up to 25% off select men's and women's styles now.

Adidas: Shop the Adidas sale section to save up to 30% on must-have activewear, including sneakers, apparel and more, through tomorrow, Sept. 7.

Allbirds: We're huge fans of Allbirds stylish wool sneakers, and, right now, you can pick up a pair for up to 40% off. Browse the sale section for Labor Day savings on shoes and clothing now.

Anthropologie: Save big on tons of new sale styles at Anthropologie, including tanks, pants, dresses, home goods and more. Plus, bag an extra 50% off sale items for a limited item.

Athleta: Pick up some new activewear for less right now at Athleta. Shop the sale section to get an extra 30% on leggings, tops, sports bras and more.

Banana Republic Factory: Upgrade your fall wardrobe by picking up trendy pieces at Banana Republic Factory. Save up to 50% across all categories and get an extra 15% off your purchases for a limited time.

Champion: Stay cozy and sporty with Champion apparel, now available for up to 40% off at the brand's Labor Day sale running for a limited time.

Coach: Looking for designer accessories at a wallet-friendly price? Coach Insiders can score early access to 25% off chic purses, wallets, shoes and more with coupon code TAKE25.

DSW: Step out of the house in style this year with a new pair of kicks. Save up to 25% on cult-favorite shoe styles for a limited time.

EyeBuyDirect: Pick up a new pair of eyeglasses with Labor Day deals at EyeBuyDirect. For a limited time, you can save 25% off lenses and frames with coupon code SAVINGSZN.

Hanna Andersson: Get your kids some new style just in time for back-to-school season at this Hanna Andersson sale, with 40% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your total purchase with the code EXTRA20.

Jos. A. Bank: Get all your men's clothing needs met today during Jos. A. Bank's clearance sale. Shop markdowns of up to 70% on jackets, dress pants, polos and more.

Kate Spade: Get a new backpack or purse and save hundreds by shopping items in Kate Spade's frequently refreshed sale section.

Kate Spade Surprise: Shop chic crossbodies, purses and handbags at Kate Spade Surprise and save hundreds on most-wanted styles. Better still, get a free tote with purchases of $175 or more while supplies last.

lululemon: Shop the We Made Too Much section to bag best-selling activewear this Labor Day. Save big on leggings, sports bras, tops and more.

Madewell: With price cuts on everything from jeans to joggers, you can refresh your fall wardrobe on a budget today at Madewell. Shop the sale section to browse the discounts and enter coupon code LONGWEEKEND to save up to 50% now.

Nike: Through today, Sept. 6, shoppers can save up to 50% on activewear and shoes at Nike's Labor Day sale.

Nordstrom: Shop the Nordstrom Summer sale for bargains of up to 60% off on men's and women's clothing, home essentials, beauty products, shoes and more. Shop fast though, as this sale ends on Monday, Sept. 12.

Ulta Beauty: Shop the 21 Days of Beauty sale for incredible 50% markdowns on top-notch makeup, skincare and beauty products. Plus, enjoy free standard shipping on all orders of $35 or more.

Best lifestyle and outdoor gear sales

Best lifestyle and outdoor gear sales

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Scoop new sports equipment, outdoor gear and apparel right now at Academy Sports + Outdoors and save up to 65% on select items for a limited time.

AeroGarden: Grow fresh herbs from the convenience of your kitchen countertop with grow kits from AeroGarden. Shop the Labor Day sale today to save up to 50% on select clearance items now.

Atlas Coffee: Stay energized this school year with savings of up to 17% on select coffee subscriptions right now at Atlas Coffee.

Backcountry: Pick up everything you need for your next hike or ski session today at Backcountry. Shop now to save up to 70% on cult-favorite brands, including Patagonia, Columbia, The North Face and more, during the Labor Day sale.

Chewy: In the market for some pet essentials? Chewy is offering epic end-of-summer deals on toys, treats and so much more right now. Save up to 60% on select items and take advantage of buy two, get one free deals for a limited time.

Columbia: Save up to 25% on select outdoor gear right now at Columbia. Shop discounts on footwear, apparel and outdoor essentials today.

Eddie Bauer: Spend more time outside this fall by snagging outdoor essentials right now at Eddie Bauer. Shop the extended Labor Day sale to save up to 50% on select gear and apparel now.

Kipling: Start the school year in style with a new backpack from Kipling. Students and teachers can snag an extra 15% off their entire purchase on the already sitewide sale of 25% off through today, Sept. 6.

Minted: Refresh your desk with some new stationery from Minted. Use coupon code LABORDAY22 at checkout to enjoy 15% off sitewide through today, Sept. 6.

Mixbook: Going away to school after Labor Day 2022? Take your summer memories with you with up to 40% off photo keepsakes and an extra 10% off from Mixbook through tomorrow, Sept. 7.

Osmo: Osmo has tons of educational games to choose from and right now, you can get 25% off one full-price item when you enter your email address.

Rifle Paper Co.: Scoop chic stationery, planners and more for an impressive 25% off right now at Rifle Paper Co.

Solo Stove: Just because summer is winding down, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy backyard bonfires. Make the most of the rest of summer 2022 by picking up a smokeless fire pit for up to 45% off at Solo Stove.

Therabody: Pick up a Reviewed-approved Theragun massage gun from Therabody and save up to $100 during the Back to School sale.

WeightWatchers: Make healthy choices this season by signing up for WeightWatchers. For a limited time you can get three months entirely free with select plan purchases.

Best Labor Day deals at popular retailers

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day was yesterday, Sept. 5—but many of the best Labor Day deals are still available today! The federal holiday celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers and is observed annually on the first Monday of September. Labor Day has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best Labor Day 2022 sales?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Right now, you can shop tons of still-live Labor Day deals on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials, electronics and so much more.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best deals available across all categories today.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Labor Day 2022 deals are here now, but they won't be around for too much longer! Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August and we saw even more price cuts on Labor Day proper, yesterday, Sept. 5. Today, we are tracking tons of extended holiday deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. For the next few hours you can shop last-chance deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop for extended Labor Day deals?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers are dishing out rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon and Walmart offer tons of daily deals, you can scoop even more savings on everyday items during the extended Labor Day 2022 sales. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

Wherever you choose to shop, just act fast—time is ticking to bag the best extended holiday deals on appliances, furniture, clothing and more.

