From $5 to $5,000, Here Are The 100 BestGifts For Every Budget

If there's one repetitive Christmas song we always vibe with, it's Eartha Kitt crooning off her wish list to Santa. From a yacht to Tiffany jewels and a '54 convertible too, light blue, the girl knew how to reach for the stars. We'd imagine our own friends' and family's wish lists aren't too dissimilar. Alas, most of us aren't able to drop fantasy-gift level cash on every one of our giftees. But just because a $2,500 Peloton might be out of the question doesn't mean there aren't plenty of remarkable and thoughtful gifts that will match your budget.

Holiday shopping is far from a one-size-fits-all task. Yeah, yeah, gift-giving should be less about the gift itself and more about the thought behind it. But at the end of the day, creating a realistic present-buying budget is vital to your sanity, and shopping within tight budget constraints isn't always a simple task. So ahead, we offer a more creative solution. May we present to you the everyday man's more achievable holiday catalog. One that offers the best gift ideas your money (literally) can buy. Whether you're navigating the waters of shopping for a co-worker you're comfortable gossiping with, but not comfortable spending more than $25 on, or a significant other you're willing to donate your upcoming holiday bonus towards, look no further. Click on to shop our top 100 gifts for each and every budget.

<strong>Under $10</strong><br>If you're shopping around for cheap stocking stuffers, $10 is all you need to spend. Keep a lookout for functional items that pack in some personality from kitschy wine charms to a pastel set of reusable flatware.<br><br><strong>ban.do</strong> Feel Better De-stress Ball, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bando.com%2Fproducts%2Ffeel-better-de-stress-ball-croissant" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ban.do" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ban.do</a>
If you're shopping around for cheap stocking stuffers, $10 is all you need to spend. Keep a lookout for functional items that pack in some personality from kitschy wine charms to a pastel set of reusable flatware.

ban.do Feel Better De-stress Ball, $, available at ban.do
<br><br><strong>Harry Smail</strong> Red Wine Stain Remover, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fred-wine-stain-remover" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>


Harry Smail Red Wine Stain Remover, $, available at Uncommon Goods
<br><br><strong>CICO Books</strong> Everyday Self-Care, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Feveryday-self-care%3Fcategory%3Dall-gifts%26color%3D000%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropolgie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropolgie</a>


CICO Books Everyday Self-Care, $, available at Anthropolgie
<strong>— PAID —</strong><br><br><strong>Gap</strong> Cozy Socks, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D649329082%26cid%3D1119498%26pcid%3D1119498%26vid%3D1%26nav%3Dmeganav%253AGifts%253AAll%2520Gifts%253AWomen%26grid%3Dpds_2_302_1%23pdp-page-content" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gap</a>
Gap Cozy Socks, $, available at Gap
<br><br><strong>YouBuyWeShip</strong> Adorable Animal Sticky Note Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F760099135%2Fadorable-animal-sticky-note-set-cute" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


YouBuyWeShip Adorable Animal Sticky Note Set, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Maxsoft</strong> Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074ZN39S9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $, available at Amazon
<br><br><strong>Earth Therapeutics</strong> Anti-Stress Microwavable Comfort Wrap, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fanti-stress-microwavable-comfort-wrap%2F1016883620%3FcategoryId%3D13873" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bed Bath & Beyond" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bed Bath & Beyond</a>


Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Microwavable Comfort Wrap, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond
<br><br><strong>Kikkerland</strong> Earbud Cleaning Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fholiday-shop%2Fstocking-stuffers%2Fkikkerland-earbud-cleaning-kit%2F12d%3FproductId%3D11013337" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Container Store" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Container Store</a>


Kikkerland Earbud Cleaning Kit, $, available at The Container Store
$<strong>10 - $25</strong><br>This is usually the ideal range for an acquaintance, lesser-known friend, or a Secret Santa recipient. It says that you made an effort to find something personal without having to go over your tight budget. Plenty of fun gifts can be found for under $25. Instead of stressing over finding something valuable, be on the hunt for cute gag gifts and affordable beauty products.<br><br><strong>Milk Bar</strong> Peppermint Bark Truffle Dozen Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmilkbarstore.com%2Fcollections%2Fthanksgiving-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fpeppermint-truffle-dozen-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Milk Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Milk Bar</a>
This is usually the ideal range for an acquaintance, lesser-known friend, or a Secret Santa recipient. It says that you made an effort to find something personal without having to go over your tight budget. Plenty of fun gifts can be found for under $25. Instead of stressing over finding something valuable, be on the hunt for cute gag gifts and affordable beauty products.

Milk Bar Peppermint Bark Truffle Dozen Box, $, available at Milk Bar
<br><br><strong>FraserRidgeDesigns</strong> Four Seasons Total Landscaping Mug, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F886693466%2Ffour-seasons-total-landscaping-mug-lawn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


FraserRidgeDesigns Four Seasons Total Landscaping Mug, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Sur La Table</strong> Cast-Iron Garlic Roaster, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fsur-la-table-cast-iron-garlic-roaster-and-squeezer%2FPRO-889790.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sur La Table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sur La Table</a>


Sur La Table Cast-Iron Garlic Roaster, $, available at Sur La Table
<br><br><strong>Christy Dawn</strong> The Sustainable Mask 3-Pack, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fchristydawn.com%2Fcollections%2Fofferings%2Fproducts%2Fthe-sustainable-mask-adult-rose-florals-3-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christy Dawn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christy Dawn</a>


Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask 3-Pack, $, available at Christy Dawn
<br><br><strong>Schitts Creek</strong> “Ew, David” Embroidered Knit Beanie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fschittscreek.shop%2Fproduct%2Few-david-embroidered-knit-beanie%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schitts Creek" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Schitts Creek</a>


Schitts Creek “Ew, David” Embroidered Knit Beanie, $, available at Schitts Creek
$<strong>25 - $50</strong><br>Your wallet loves to see it. Lucky for you, there's plenty of party pleasing gifts that slide in under the $50 price point. Steer in the direction of unique tech gifts, functional fashion picks, and holiday beauty store sets.<br><br><strong>Ordinary Habit</strong> Indian Garden by Bodil Jane, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fordinaryhabit.com%2Fcollections%2Fpuzzles%2Fproducts%2Findian-garden-puzzle-by-bodil-jane" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ordinary Habit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ordinary Habit</a>
Your wallet loves to see it. Lucky for you, there's plenty of party pleasing gifts that slide in under the $50 price point. Steer in the direction of unique tech gifts, functional fashion picks, and holiday beauty store sets.

Ordinary Habit Indian Garden by Bodil Jane, $, available at Ordinary Habit
<br><br><strong>Lisa Says Gah</strong> Denim Wine Tote, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fdenim-wine-tote-brown-ivory-cow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lisa Says Gah</a>


Lisa Says Gah Denim Wine Tote, $, available at Lisa Says Gah
<br><br><strong>sensyne</strong> 10'' Ring Light Set, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Extendable-Sensyne-YouTube-Compatible-Android/dp/B08B3X7NXC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


sensyne 10'' Ring Light Set, $, available at Amazon
<br><br><strong>Little Brown & Company</strong> The Book Of My Dreams, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-book-of-my-dreams%3Fcolor%3D000%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>


Little Brown & Company The Book Of My Dreams, $, available at Anthropologie
<br><br><strong>PsSewingsisters</strong> Polka Dot Bucket hat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F845633249%2Fpolka-dot-bucket-hat-100-handmade-hat%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_7%26frs%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


PsSewingsisters Polka Dot Bucket hat, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Kitsch</strong> Satin Sleep Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fkitsch%2Fkitsch-satin-sleep-set-leopard%2Fprd%2F20611419%3Fcolourwayid%3D60072197%26SearchQuery%3D%26cid%3D9085" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


Kitsch Satin Sleep Set, $, available at ASOS
<br><br><strong>Oliver Bonas</strong> Rosado Pink Stemless Champagne Flutes, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oliverbonas.com%2Fus%2Fhomeware%2Frosado-pink-stemless-champagne-flutes-set-of-four-314960" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oliver Bonas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oliver Bonas</a>


Oliver Bonas Rosado Pink Stemless Champagne Flutes, $, available at Oliver Bonas
<br><br><strong>Skin Gym</strong> Jade Crystal Eye Mask, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fjade-crystal-eye-mask-skin%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1543848930.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>


Skin Gym Jade Crystal Eye Mask, $, available at Shopbop
<br><br><strong>Palmpress</strong> Collapsible Coffee Press, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F5330-collapsible-coffee-press" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Food52</a>


Palmpress Collapsible Coffee Press, $, available at Food52
<br><br><strong>Baggu</strong> Standard Baggu Set of 3, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbaggu.com%2Fproducts%2Fstandard-baggu-set-of-3-wavy-stripes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baggu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baggu</a>


Baggu Standard Baggu Set of 3, $, available at Baggu
<strong>$50 - $75</strong><br>Say hello to the most realistic budget of the bunch. Here you'll find all of the practical items your giftee has likely already added to their wishlist.<br><br><strong>Parachute</strong> Cozy Bootie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fcozy-bootie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parachute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parachute</a>
Say hello to the most realistic budget of the bunch. Here you'll find all of the practical items your giftee has likely already added to their wishlist.

Parachute Cozy Bootie, $, available at Parachute
<br><br><strong>Susan Alexandra</strong> DIY Bead Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsusan-alexandra-diy-bead-box%2F5768790" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>


Susan Alexandra DIY Bead Box, $, available at Nordstrom
<br><br><strong>Paravel</strong> Fold-Up Backpack, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2Fproducts%2Ffold-up-backpack%3Fvariant_id%3DZ2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0VmFyaWFudC8zMDI2NjI3NjA4NTg0OQ%3D%3D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paravel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paravel</a>


Paravel Fold-Up Backpack, $, available at Paravel
<br><br><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong> Karaoke Microphone Speaker, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fkaraoke-microphone-speaker" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>


Uncommon Goods Karaoke Microphone Speaker, $, available at Uncommon Goods
<br><br><strong>Nose Your Bourbon</strong> Bourbon Nosing Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fnose-your-bourbon-nosing-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bespoke Post</a>


Nose Your Bourbon Bourbon Nosing Kit, $, available at Bespoke Post
<br><br><strong>Fancii</strong> Gala Lighted Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Ffancii%2Fface-tools%2Fgala-lighted-mirror%2Fp4514534850583%3Fvariant_id%3D31701626683415" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Verishop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Verishop</a>


Fancii Gala Lighted Mirror, $, available at Verishop
<br><br><strong>Trade</strong> Gift Coffee Subscription, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drinktrade.com%2Fgift-subscription%2Fp%2F1858" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trade</a>


Trade Gift Coffee Subscription, $, available at Trade
<br><br><strong>Air</strong> Air Vodka, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fair-vodka" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ReserveBar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ReserveBar</a>


Air Air Vodka, $, available at ReserveBar
<strong>$75 - $100</strong><br>Your closest friends and family deserve the best your budget can buy. And the best just so happens to be gifts that make life a little easier. Our picks include the world's most comfortable travel jumpsuit and a beauty duo that transforms your skin practically overnight to name a few.<br><br><strong>West & Willow</strong> Custom Pet Portrait Phone Cases, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwestandwillow.com%2Fproducts%2Fcustom-pet-portrait-phone-cases%3Fvariant%3D32495568027710" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:West & Willow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">West & Willow</a>
Your closest friends and family deserve the best your budget can buy. And the best just so happens to be gifts that make life a little easier. Our picks include the world's most comfortable travel jumpsuit and a beauty duo that transforms your skin practically overnight to name a few.

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait Phone Cases, $, available at West & Willow
<br><br><strong>Away</strong> The Jewelry Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Faccessories%2Fjewelry-box%2Fgoldenv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Away" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Away</a>


Away The Jewelry Box, $, available at Away
<br><br><strong>Brushean</strong> Makeup Brush Sanitizer, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrushean.com%2Fproducts%2Fbrushean" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brushean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brushean</a>


Brushean Makeup Brush Sanitizer, $, available at Brushean
<br><br><strong>Hasbro</strong> The Child Animatronic Toy with Carrier, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopdisney.com%2Fthe-child-animatronic-toy-with-carrier-by-hasbro-star-wars-the-mandalorian-461031987683.html%3FisProductSearch%3D0%26plpPosition%3D20%26searchType%3Dredirect" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shopDisney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shopDisney</a>


Hasbro The Child Animatronic Toy with Carrier, $, available at shopDisney
<br><br><strong>Peter Thomas Roth</strong> Full-Size Hydra Gel Eye Patch Party, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpeter-thomas-roth-full-size-hydra-gel-eye-patch-party-P461489%3Ficid2%3Dproducts%2520grid%3Ap461489" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sephora</a>


Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Hydra Gel Eye Patch Party, $, available at Sephora
<br><br><strong>Tushy</strong> Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TUSHY-Classic-Bidet-Toilet-Attachment/dp/B07H5TBZJT?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


Tushy Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $, available at Amazon
<br><br><strong>Cooper Cooler</strong> Rapid Beverage Chiller, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Frapid-beverage-chiller%2Fs678263" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crate & Barrel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crate & Barrel</a>


Cooper Cooler Rapid Beverage Chiller, $, available at Crate & Barrel
<strong>$100 - $150</strong><br>Be it your live-in partner, your maid-of-honor or your mother who never fails to take your stressed-out phone calls, some people sit at the top of your gifting list year after year. Show them some appreciation with a thoughtful gift they can get good use out of.<br><br><strong>Olive & June</strong> The Pedi System, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Foliveandjune.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-pedi-system" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & June" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive & June</a>
Be it your live-in partner, your maid-of-honor or your mother who never fails to take your stressed-out phone calls, some people sit at the top of your gifting list year after year. Show them some appreciation with a thoughtful gift they can get good use out of.

Olive & June The Pedi System, $, available at Olive & June
<br><br><strong>Fizzics</strong> DraftPour Nitro-Style Home Beer Tap, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFizzics-FZ403-DraftPour-Nitro-Style-USB-Powered-Home-Bar-Beer-Tap-Dispenser%2F985504667" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Walmart</a>


Fizzics DraftPour Nitro-Style Home Beer Tap, $, available at Walmart
<br><br><strong>Cynthia Rowley x Impala</strong> Floral Rollerskates, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcynthiarowley.com%2Fproducts%2Fcynthia-rowley-x-impala-floral-rollerskates%3Fvariant%3D29468107538497" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cynthia Rowley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cynthia Rowley</a>


Cynthia Rowley x Impala Floral Rollerskates, $, available at Cynthia Rowley
<br><br><strong>Bay-Berk</strong> 'Torpedo' Lacquered Cigar Humidor, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overstock.com%2FFood-Gifts%2FBey-Berk-Torpedo-Lacquered-Cigar-Humidor%2F10117911%2Fproduct.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overstock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Overstock</a>


Bay-Berk 'Torpedo' Lacquered Cigar Humidor, $, available at Overstock
<br><br><strong>Gucci</strong> Bloom Profumo di Fiori, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gucci.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fpr%2Fbeauty%2Ffragrances%2Ffragrances-for-women%2Fgucci-bloom%2Fgucci-bloom-profumo-di-fiori-100ml-eau-de-parfum-p-628572999990099" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gucci" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gucci</a>


Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori, $, available at Gucci
<br><br><strong>COS</strong> Lined Leather Slippers, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosstores.com%2Fen_usd%2Fwomen%2Faccessories%2Fshoes%2Fproduct.lined-leather-slippers-beige.0917887001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


COS Lined Leather Slippers, $, available at COS
<br><br><strong>Banana Bros</strong> Otto Electric Grinder, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fbanana-bros-otto-electric-grinder%3Fcolor%3D001%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Banana Bros Otto Electric Grinder, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br><br><strong>Standard Dose</strong> CBD Beginner Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstandarddose.com%2Fproducts%2Fcbd-beginner-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Standard Dose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Standard Dose</a>


Standard Dose CBD Beginner Kit, $, available at Standard Dose
<strong>$150 - $250</strong><br>Did your bestie or significant other show you an extra amount of love and care this year? If so, thank them with an above-average gift. From the brand new Airpods to well-made travel bags, these are gifts they'll thank <em>you</em> even more for.<br><br><strong>Lunya</strong> Washable Silk Tee Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fwashable-silk-tee-set-2%3Fvariant%3D32903841677355" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lunya" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lunya</a>
Did your bestie or significant other show you an extra amount of love and care this year? If so, thank them with an above-average gift. From the brand new Airpods to well-made travel bags, these are gifts they'll thank you even more for.

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set, $, available at Lunya
<br><br><strong>Kodak</strong> Luma 75 Portable Pocket Projector, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fkodak-luma-75-portable-pocket-projector%3FID%3D3310507" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloomingdale's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bloomingdale's</a>


Kodak Luma 75 Portable Pocket Projector, $, available at Bloomingdale's
<br><br><strong>Ninja</strong> Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fninja-reg-foodi-trade-5-in-1-indoor-grill-with-air-fryer-in-black-stainless-steel%2F5382691%3FcategoryId%3D16276" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bed Bath & Beyond" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bed Bath & Beyond</a>


Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond
<br><br><strong>Catbird</strong> Dollhouse Locket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fdollhouse-locket-yellow-gold.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catbird" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catbird</a>


Catbird Dollhouse Locket, $, available at Catbird
<br><br><strong>Teami</strong> Luxe Skin Care Fridge, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fteami-luxe-skin-care-fridge%2F5580882" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>


Teami Luxe Skin Care Fridge, $, available at Nordstrom
<br><br><strong>Muse</strong> Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Muse-2-Brain-Sensing-Headband/dp/B07HL2S9JQ/ref=asc_df_B07HL2S9JQ/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=241891996974&hvpos=1o1&hvnetw=g&hvrand=4669299775450638732&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9067609&hvtargid=pla-594719541543&psc=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


Muse Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband, $, available at Amazon
<br><br><strong>Richard Carlson</strong> Vintage Travel Wine Cooler, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcomingsoonnewyork.com%2Fproducts%2Fvintage-travel-wine-cooler%3Fvariant%3D29485155418214" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coming Soon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coming Soon</a>


Richard Carlson Vintage Travel Wine Cooler, $, available at Coming Soon
<br><br><strong>Fellow</strong> Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Ffellow%2Fcoffee-machine%2Fstagg-ekg-electric-kettle%2Fp4482481127447%3Fvariant_id%3D31626161815575" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Verishop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Verishop</a>


Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $, available at Verishop
<br><br><strong>Summersalt</strong> The Coziest Cashmere Blend Hoodie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fcollections%2Fcashmere-blend-hoodies-crews-and-joggers%2Fproducts%2Fthe-coziest-cashmere-blend-hoodie-sea-urchin-white-sand" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Summersalt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Summersalt</a><br><br><strong>Summersalt</strong> The Coziest Cashmere Blend Jogger, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fcollections%2Fcashmere-blend-hoodies-crews-and-joggers%2Fproducts%2Fthe-coziest-cashmere-blend-jogger-sea-urchin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Summersalt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Summersalt</a>


Summersalt The Coziest Cashmere Blend Hoodie, $, available at Summersalt

Summersalt The Coziest Cashmere Blend Jogger, $, available at Summersalt
<strong>$250 - $500</strong><br>Got a raise this year and are feeling super generous? Now's the time to treat your giftee to a luxury item the may not act on themselves. We recommend opting for big-ticket items that have a special edge like cult designer digs, limited edition alcohol batches, or that hair tool they haven't stopped drooling over since its release.<br><br><strong>Nintendo</strong> Nintendo Switch Console, Animal Crossing Edition, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNintendo-Switch-Console-Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Edition%2F539083068" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Walmart</a>
Got a raise this year and are feeling super generous? Now's the time to treat your giftee to a luxury item the may not act on themselves. We recommend opting for big-ticket items that have a special edge like cult designer digs, limited edition alcohol batches, or that hair tool they haven't stopped drooling over since its release.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Console, Animal Crossing Edition, $, available at Walmart
<br><br><strong>Mansur Gavriel</strong> Dream Ballerina, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mansurgavriel.com%2Fproducts%2Flamb-ballerina-rosa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mansur Gavriel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mansur Gavriel</a>


Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina, $, available at Mansur Gavriel
<br><br><strong>Marshall</strong> Monitor II ANC Headphones, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fmarshall-monitor-ii-anc-headphones%2Fs665682" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CB2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CB2</a>


Marshall Monitor II ANC Headphones, $, available at CB2
<br><br><strong>Alo Yoga</strong> The Ultimate Gift Of Wellness Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fultimate-gift-of-wellness-set%3Fcolor%3DSmokyQuartz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alo Yoga" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alo Yoga</a>


Alo Yoga The Ultimate Gift Of Wellness Set, $, available at Alo Yoga
<br><br><strong>Molekule</strong> Mini Air Purifier, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.moma.org%2Fgifts%2Fgifts-for-everyone%2Fmolekule-mini-air-purifier%2F10715-149582.html%3Fcgid%3Dgifts-for-everyone%23srule%3Dprice-%2520high%2520to%2520low%26start%3D1%26sz%3D24" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MoMA Design Store" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MoMA Design Store</a>


Molekule Mini Air Purifier, $, available at MoMA Design Store
<br><br><strong>Ganni</strong> Organza Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ganni.com%2Fus%2Forganza-midi-dress-F5698.html%3Fdwvar_F5698_color%3DBlack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ganni" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ganni</a>


Ganni Organza Midi Dress, $, available at Ganni
<br><br><strong>Oculus</strong> Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Foculus-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-64gb%2F6429498.p%3FskuId%3D6429498" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Best Buy</a>


Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, $, available at Best Buy
$<strong>500 - $1000</strong><br>Unless you're buying them a new laptop or a piece of fine jewelry, spending somewhere between $500 to $1000 on someone is typically a once in a lifetime treat. If that's the case, we've rounded up a few unique finds that are definitely worth their high-end cost.<br><br><strong>Mikoh</strong> Custom Surfboard, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mikoh.com%2Fproducts%2Fcustom-mikoh-surfboard%3Fvariant%3D19690817749049" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mikoh" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mikoh</a>
Unless you're buying them a new laptop or a piece of fine jewelry, spending somewhere between $500 to $1000 on someone is typically a once in a lifetime treat. If that's the case, we've rounded up a few unique finds that are definitely worth their high-end cost.

Mikoh Custom Surfboard, $, available at Mikoh
<br><br><strong>Breville</strong> Barista Pro Espresso Machine, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fbreville-barista-express-pro-espresso-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Williams Sonoma" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Williams Sonoma</a>


Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine, $, available at Williams Sonoma
<br><br><strong>Dyson</strong> Airwrap Complete, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fhair-care%2Fdyson-airwrap-styler%2Fdyson-airwrap-styler-complete-nickel-fuchsia" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dyson</a>


Dyson Airwrap Complete, $, available at Dyson
<br><br><strong>Tiffany & Co.</strong> Small Leather Jewelry Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiffany.com%2Faccessories%2Fdecor%2Fsmall-jewelry-box-67367456%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany & Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tiffany & Co</a>


Tiffany & Co. Small Leather Jewelry Box, $, available at Tiffany & Co
<strong>$1000 and Up</strong><br>Ah yes, the fantasy set. If you're a lucky member of the 1% capable of dropping a few Gs this holiday season, may we direct you towards <em>our</em> dream gifts? If you're feeling a little charitable, feel free to shoot us an email for our mailing address. <br><br><strong>Lilliput Play Homes</strong> Retro Camper, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fretro-camper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maisonette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maisonette</a>
Ah yes, the fantasy set. If you're a lucky member of the 1% capable of dropping a few Gs this holiday season, may we direct you towards our dream gifts? If you're feeling a little charitable, feel free to shoot us an email for our mailing address.

Lilliput Play Homes Retro Camper, $, available at Maisonette
<br><br><strong>Healthyline</strong> Gemstone Heat Therapy Mat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoop.com%2Fhealthyline-gemstone-heat-therapy-mat%2Fp%2F%3Ftaxon_id%3D1489" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:goop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">goop</a>


Healthyline Gemstone Heat Therapy Mat, $, available at goop
<br><br><strong>Mirror</strong> The Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co%2Fshop%2Fmirror" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mirror" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mirror</a>


Mirror The Mirror, $, available at Mirror
<br><br><strong>Gucci</strong> 1955 Horsebit Grained-leather Shoulder Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2FGucci-1955-Horsebit-grained-leather-shoulder-bag-1320827" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MatchesFashion.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MatchesFashion.com</a>


Gucci 1955 Horsebit Grained-leather Shoulder Bag, $, available at MatchesFashion.com
<br><br><strong>Saks Fifth Avenue</strong> Private Shopping in the Fifth Avenue Club, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fsaks-fifth-avenue-private-shopping-in-the-fifth-avenue-club-0400013287815.html%3Fdwvar_0400013287815_color%3DNO%2520COLOR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saks Fifth Avenue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Saks Fifth Avenue</a>


Saks Fifth Avenue Private Shopping in the Fifth Avenue Club, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue
<br><br><strong>Tata Harper</strong> Tata Harper Vanity Case, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ftata-harper%2Ftata-harper-vanity-case%2F1118515" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


Tata Harper Tata Harper Vanity Case, $, available at Net-A-Porter
<br><br><strong>Chanel</strong> Black Carbon Fiber Skis & Carrying Case, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.whatgoesaroundnyc.com%2Fchanel-black-carbon-fiber-skis-%26-carrying-case-q6h05a56kb000.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:What Goes Around Comes Around" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">What Goes Around Comes Around</a>


Chanel Black Carbon Fiber Skis & Carrying Case, $, available at What Goes Around Comes Around
<br><br><strong>The Macallan</strong> The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 Years Old, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-macallan-sherry-oak-25-years-old" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ReserveBar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ReserveBar</a>


The Macallan The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 Years Old, $, available at ReserveBar
<br><br><strong>Oru Kayaks</strong> ST 12' Foldable Kayak, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Foru-kayak-bay-st-12-foldable-kayak%2F5773506%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FHoliday%2520Gifts%252FAll%2520Gifts%26color%3Dwhite" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>


Oru Kayaks ST 12' Foldable Kayak, $, available at Nordstrom

