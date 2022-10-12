100+ of the best Amazon Prime fashion and luggage deals ahead of Black Friday 2022

Jeaneen Russell, Daniel Donabedian, Anthony Palliparambil, Jr. and Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·5 min read
Beat the Black Friday rush with Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

Want to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping list? Amazon makes it simple with their second Prime Day, Prime Early Access sale, which began yesterday and runs through today, October 12. Take advantage of Black Friday deals across all categories, including fashion and luggage deals. There's something for everyone on your list, with tons of markdowns on clothing, shoes, accessories, and shapewear from popular brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein, Sperry and more. Snag these fashion deals ahead of the Black Friday rush by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership.

Shop Amazon Prime fashion deals

Why wait until Black Friday? We’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime fashion deals that are available right now. Keep scrolling to find the best clothing and luggage sales happening during October Prime Day.

The 10 Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

This Orolay coat is one of the best October Prime Day fashion deals we've found.

Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime fashion deals you can shop today, including the ultimate denim classic, the Levi's 501, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested and more. Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.

  1. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)

  2. Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans from $19.99 (Save up to $49.51)

  3. Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set for $499 (Save $110.97)

  4. New balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe from $38.99 (Save up to $31)

  5. Ray-Ban Rb2447 Round Sunglasses for $130.50 (Save $43.50)

  6. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Brief for $34.30 (Save $14.80)

  7. Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings from $65.15 (Save up to $22.85)

  8. Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Crew, C Logo for $22.49 (Save $22.51)

  9. Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper for $28.35 (Save $46.65)

  10. Skagen Men's Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Quartz Watch for $58 (Save $87)

Amazon Prime deals on women's clothing and athleisure

From discounted denim to wardrobe staples and athleisure must-haves, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing October Prime Day deals. Shop the best deals from Frame, Columbia, and Alo Yoga.

Amazon Prime deals on men's clothing

Refresh your closet for fall and beyond with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing and classic wardrobe essentials from Dockers, Champion, Vineyard Vines and more.

Amazon Prime deals on luggage

Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials before Black Friday 2022, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.

Amazon Prime deals on shoes

Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale including cult-favorite styles from Dearfoams, Reebok, New Balance and more.

Amazon Prime deals on women's intimates, pajamas and shapewear

Here you'll find the best second Prime Day deals on bras, underwear, intimates and shapewear from top brands like Fruit of the Loom, Calvin Klein and more. Plus, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested.

Amazon Prime deals on accessories

Grab stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during the Prime Early Access sale. Shop deals from Ray-Ban, Emporio Armani, Aldo and more.

It's the details that count. Shop fall accessories during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

Amazon Prime deals on women's swimwear

Just because the temperature is dropping outside, doesn't mean it's too early to plan for next summer (or a winter trip)! Make a splash with stylish savings on some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022 with deals on Speedo, Calvin Klein and more.

It's never too early to save on a new swimsuit during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It started yesterday and runs through today, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for early Black Friday deals on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The Prime Early Access sale started yesterday and runs through today, October 12 this year.

What fashion deals can we expect during the Prime Early Access sale?

Start making space in your closet. During the last Amazon Prime Day, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Saucony, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Take advantage of these fashion deals now and during the Prime Early Access sale to beat the Black Friday shopping rush.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime deals are exclusive to Prime members only. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

