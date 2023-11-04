The 100 Best Amazon Deals Happening This November — Starting at $5
Save up to 86 percent on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, New Balance sneakers, and more
November is in full swing, which means the holiday season is right around the corner. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of everything you need for gifting, cooking, and hosting ahead of Black Friday.
If you’re looking to get a jump on holiday prep, don’t miss the impressive markdowns hiding in Amazon’s sale section. Right now, shoppers can save up to 86 percent on top-rated finds from Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, and New Balance. There are discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, plush bedding, handy kitchen appliances, and so much more — with stackable coupons and Prime-exclusive savings to boot. Now for the best part: Prices start at just $5.
Best Deals Overall
86% Off: Tvwio Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $114.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99)
Top-Rated: Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), $219 (orig. $249)
Rare Deal: Foreo Luna 3 Sonic Cleansing Brush, $146.73 (orig. $219)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129)
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20.64 (orig. $24)
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25)
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159 (orig. $274.99)
Martha Stewart Cotton Down Comforter, $59.99 (orig. $122.99)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan, $179.95 (orig. $267.95)
Levoit HEPA Air Purifier, $189.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99)
Tvwio Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with Coupon
The best deals we found include an Apple Watch SE, a Lodge cast iron skillet, and a Foreo facial cleansing brush. There are markdowns galore on reviewer-loved products like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which is down to $20, and a Levoit air purifier that’s under $200. Plus, you can save big on new vacuum cleaners, like this best-selling Roomba iRobot model, along with this cordless vacuum that’s a full 86 percent off thanks to double discounts.
There are tons of other markdowns to explore at Amazon right now. You’ll find wow-worthy deals in every department, including home, fashion, and tech.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $190 (Save 24%)
Best Tech and Electronics Deals
Devices from Apple, Beats, Anker, and Amazon are all on sale. Upgrade your headphones or give the gift of high-quality listening this month with any of the many deals on popular earbuds. The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are under $200, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are under $100, and the highly coveted Apple AirPods Max are $69 less. You can even save on a top-rated JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker for non-headphone listening.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $189.99 (orig. $249)
Amazon Fire Stick (3rd Generation), $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack, $24.49 (orig. $29.99)
HP DeskJet Wireless Color Printer, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
Apple AirPods Max, $479.99 (orig. $549)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.95 (orig. $199.95)
Apple iPad Air, $499.99 (orig. $599)
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker, $89.95 (orig. $129.95)
Anker Portable Charger Power Bank, $12.59 (orig. $17.99)
Apple MackBook Air Laptop (2023), $1,049.99 (orig. $1,299)
Bedsure Queen Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $25 with Coupon
Best Home Deals
Amazon’s home department is bursting with discounts on bedding, cleaning gadgets, and seasonal gems. Refresh your sleep sanctuary with this pair of bed pillows that are “soft yet supportive,” according to one reviewer. Or grab this set of cooling bed sheets that have more than 250,000 perfect ratings (yes, you read that right).
And if you’re hosting any Thanksgiving or football sunday celebrations this month, snap up this now-$20 artificial autumn wreath to welcome guests at your front door. You can also score savings on a Lasko space heater to help brave the elements and a Pure Enrichment humidifier to combat dry, cold air.
Bedsure Queen Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $24.64 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $129 (orig. $175.09)
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Humidifier, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
Mellanni Iconic Collection Bed Sheets Set, $33.22 with coupon (orig. $50.97)
Lasko Oscillating Space Heater, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $65.90 (orig. $89.99)
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $60.99 with coupon (orig. $74.99)
Aroeve Air Purifier, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
Green Orange Fleece Throw Blanket, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
VioletEverGarden Artificial Autumn Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 55%)
Best Vacuum Deals
Prices are slashed on all sorts of vacuum models from top brands like Shark, Bissell, Black+Decker, and even Dyson. You can save on car vacuum cleaners, self-emptying robot vacuums, and even wet and dry vacuums that can tackle a variety of messes on a variety of surfaces.
On the hunt for a tried-and-true model? Snap up PEOPLE’s top pick for the best upright vacuum cleaner: the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe. It functions as a standard vacuum for hard floors and carpet, but also “lifts away” into two pieces and works as a handheld device with an extended wand for hard-to-reach messes. For something sleeker, opt for this popular Eureka stick vacuum that’s slim, lightweight, and wire-free.
Shark Navigator Lift Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99.95 (orig. $219.99)
iRobot Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $599 (orig. $999.99)
Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $114.99 with coupon (orig. $154.99)
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $34.99 (orig. $45.99)
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $549.99 (orig. $719.99)
Bissell SurfaceSense Allergen Lift-Off Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $209.99 (orig. $299.99)
Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99)
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $549.99)
Bissell CrossWave Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $219.49 (orig. $257.49)
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker, $119 (Save 37%)
Best Kitchen Deals
Whether you’re an at-home chef or you’re looking for a gift to give to friends and family, Amazon’s kitchen department is chock-full of impressive deals. You can bake pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie in this Le Creuset baking dish that’s under $50, and whip up yummy sides in this Martha Stewart Dutch oven that’s 31 percent off.
Appliances from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and Ninja are also on sale. Cut meal prep time in half with this 8-cup food processor that can chop, cut, and mix food in a flash, and this five-speed hand mixer for baking endeavors. And snag this Keurig coffee maker that can brew hot and iced drinks in a flash for $70 less.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker, $119 (orig. $189.99)
Martha Stewart 7-Quart Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, $54.99 (orig. $79.99)
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Pie Dish, $45 (orig. $55.95)
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $150 (orig. $345)
Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
Goodcook Baking Sheet, $8.99 (orig. $13.80)
Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $89.95 (orig. $119.99)
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan, $17.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
JoyJolt 4-Pack Layla Wine Glasses, $29.95 (orig. $49.95)
New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, $60 (Save 20%)
Best Fashion Deals
Closet staples and seasonal must-haves are majorly marked down. To brave the cold weather ahead, stock up on reviewer-revered knit cardigans, puffer jackets, and toasty socks from one of Oprah’s favorite brands. You can even score a Hanes fleece sweatshirt for just $9, which is great for lounging, working out, or layering on extra chilly days. And for year-round favorites, grab a pair of New Balance V3 sneakers and Gloria Vanderilt jeans for up to 70 percent off.
New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $74.99)
Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $8.91 (orig. $18)
Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $18.99 (orig. $26.99)
Cozy Earth Lounge Socks 3-Pack, $44 (orig. $55)
Lillusory Button-Up Cardigan, $28.79 (orig. $39.99)
Merokeety Puffer Coat, $64.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High-Rise Jeans, $10–$40.90 (orig. $48)
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $21.31 (orig. $30)
Anrabess Swing Sweater Dress, $45.99 (orig. $59.99)
Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $89)
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $9 (Save 20%)
Best Beauty Deals
Beauty lovers can save on everything from drugstore darlings, like the Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, to high-end gadgets, like the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer. Top-selling skincare, including this CeraVe body lotion and the Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence, are now under $15, and popular makeup like the Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara and L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Lipsticks are less than $10. To top it off (literally), there are steep discounts on nourishing hair masks and oil treatments, too.
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $8.99 (orig. $10.99)
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $33.19 (orig. $69.99)
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $8.65 (orig. $11.99)
L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Lipstick, $4.99 (orig. $9.99)
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Deep Moisturizing Hair Masque, $10.54 (orig. $21.96)
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $11.34 (orig. $14.99)
Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence, $14.59 (orig. $25)
Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara, $9.98 (orig. $12.99)
Ogx Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Treatment, $5.89 (orig. $10.69)
Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer, $159.99 (orig. $229.99)
Lenox 4-Piece Holiday Mug Set, $37 (Save 25%)
Best Outlet Deals
Savvy shoppers, listen up: Amazon’s hidden Overstock Outlet is always overflowing with rare discounts — and this month’s selection certainly doesn’t disappoint. For fashion, add these Skechers snow boots to your cart ahead of winter, or these Tommy Hilfiger equestrian-style boots that can lend themselves to a number of everyday outfits.
For your home, check out the deals on this bamboo shoe rack, portable Dreo space heater, and this lilac-scented Yankee Candle. On your way out, scoop up a holiday–themed set of Lenox mugs and a Hamilton Beach convection oven that can toast, air fry, bake, and more.
Lenox 4-Piece Holiday Mug Set, $37.30 (orig. $49.95)
Dash Mini Electric Griddle, $14.10 (orig. $17.45)
Tommy Hilfiger Shyenne Equestrian Boot, $53.70–$83.40 (orig. $149)
Suwoic Bamboo Shoe Rack Organizer, $71.99 (orig. $89.99)
Avenue Plus Size Leggings, $24.10 (orig. $36)
Dreo Portable Oscillating Space Heater, $42.50 (orig. $49.99)
Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Scented Candle, $20.10 (orig. $23.69)
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven and Air Fryer, 127.50 (orig. $149.99)
Skechers Waterproof Snow Boot, $38–$64.95 (orig. $95)
Arrozon 7-Piece Packing Cube Set, $8.49 (orig. $8.99)
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Bed Sheet Set, $24 (Save 23%)
Best Amazon Brand Deals
There are plenty of deals from private Amazon brands to shop, too. One of the steepest discounts on our list is on this now-$5 Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Bath Mat that more than 1,000 shoppers bought this month. And over 349,000 customers gave this Amazon Basics bed sheets set a perfect rating, so snap it up while it’s under $25. There are even discounts on cold-weather fashion styles, like this sweater dress from The Drop and this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket that reviewers compare to pricier brands, like Patagonia and The North Face.
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Bed Sheet Set, $23.96 (orig. $31.13)
Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Bath Mat, $5.45 with Prime (orig. $13.30)
The Drop Giselle Asymmetric Midi Sweater Dress, $26.61–$38.04 (orig. $59.90)
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $50.66 (orig. $56.99)
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waterproof Puffer Jacket, $42.70 (orig. $71.20)
Amazon Basics 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $282.72 (orig. $310.21)
Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $11.18 (orig. $14.90)
Amazon Basics 9-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $37.20 (orig. $41.69)
Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector, $12.99 (orig. $15.89)
Amazon Basics Clear Bubble Umbrella, $21.99 (orig. $24.70)
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Candle, $21 (Save 31%)
Best Deals Under $25
You definitely won’t want to miss the under-$25 deals we found at Amazon. Snap up this autumn-scented Yankee Candle for holiday hosting or gifting, along with this Oprah-approved velvet jewelry case that’s great for traveling (or more gifting!). This best-selling ChomChom pet hair and lint roller that over 100,000 Amazon shoppers added to their carts this month is also on sale. “This magical brush effortlessly glides back and forth on any surface, removing pet hair like nothing else I've tried before,” one reviewer raved.
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Candle, $21.49 (orig. $30.99)
Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Case, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
Warner’s Cloud 9 Wireless Bra, $22.81 (orig. $44)
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 (orig. $31.95)
Calvin Klein Logo Pashmina Scarf, $21.67 (orig. $44)
Yeti 14-Ounce Insulated Rambler, $24 (orig. $30)
Dermora 2-Pack Foot Peel Masks, $9.44 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
Ododos Belt Bag, $14.38 with Prime (orig. $23.98)
Fruit of the Loom 6-Pack Stretch Bikini Underwear, $9.99 (orig. $15.49)
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat, $14.39 with coupon and Prime (orig. $35.99)
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159 (Save 42%)
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20 (Save 14%)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $100 (Save 50%)
Lillusory Oversized Button-Up Cardigan, $29 (Save 28%)
Martha Stewart 7-Quart Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, $55 (Save 31%)
Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer, $160 (Save 30%)
Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $129 (Save 26%)
Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $19 (Save 30%)
JoyJolt 4-Pack Layla Wine Glasses, $30 (Save 40%)
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $61 with Coupon
