The 100 Best Amazon Deals Happening This November — Starting at $5

Save up to 86 percent on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, New Balance sneakers, and more

November is in full swing, which means the holiday season is right around the corner. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of everything you need for gifting, cooking, and hosting ahead of Black Friday.

If you’re looking to get a jump on holiday prep, don’t miss the impressive markdowns hiding in Amazon’s sale section. Right now, shoppers can save up to 86 percent on top-rated finds from Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, and New Balance. There are discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, plush bedding, handy kitchen appliances, and so much more — with stackable coupons and Prime-exclusive savings to boot. Now for the best part: Prices start at just $5.

Best Deals Overall

Tvwio Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with Coupon

Amazon

$700

$112

Buy on Amazon

The best deals we found include an Apple Watch SE, a Lodge cast iron skillet, and a Foreo facial cleansing brush. There are markdowns galore on reviewer-loved products like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which is down to $20, and a Levoit air purifier that’s under $200. Plus, you can save big on new vacuum cleaners, like this best-selling Roomba iRobot model, along with this cordless vacuum that’s a full 86 percent off thanks to double discounts.

There are tons of other markdowns to explore at Amazon right now. You’ll find wow-worthy deals in every department, including home, fashion, and tech.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $190 (Save 24%)

Amazon

$249

$190

Buy on Amazon

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Devices from Apple, Beats, Anker, and Amazon are all on sale. Upgrade your headphones or give the gift of high-quality listening this month with any of the many deals on popular earbuds. The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are under $200, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are under $100, and the highly coveted Apple AirPods Max are $69 less. You can even save on a top-rated JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker for non-headphone listening.

Bedsure Queen Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $25 with Coupon

Amazon

$33

$24

Buy on Amazon

Best Home Deals

Amazon’s home department is bursting with discounts on bedding, cleaning gadgets, and seasonal gems. Refresh your sleep sanctuary with this pair of bed pillows that are “soft yet supportive,” according to one reviewer. Or grab this set of cooling bed sheets that have more than 250,000 perfect ratings (yes, you read that right).

And if you’re hosting any Thanksgiving or football sunday celebrations this month, snap up this now-$20 artificial autumn wreath to welcome guests at your front door. You can also score savings on a Lasko space heater to help brave the elements and a Pure Enrichment humidifier to combat dry, cold air.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 55%)

Amazon

$219

$100

Buy on Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

Prices are slashed on all sorts of vacuum models from top brands like Shark, Bissell, Black+Decker, and even Dyson. You can save on car vacuum cleaners, self-emptying robot vacuums, and even wet and dry vacuums that can tackle a variety of messes on a variety of surfaces.

On the hunt for a tried-and-true model? Snap up PEOPLE’s top pick for the best upright vacuum cleaner: the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe. It functions as a standard vacuum for hard floors and carpet, but also “lifts away” into two pieces and works as a handheld device with an extended wand for hard-to-reach messes. For something sleeker, opt for this popular Eureka stick vacuum that’s slim, lightweight, and wire-free.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker, $119 (Save 37%)

Amazon

$190

$119

Buy on Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Whether you’re an at-home chef or you’re looking for a gift to give to friends and family, Amazon’s kitchen department is chock-full of impressive deals. You can bake pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie in this Le Creuset baking dish that’s under $50, and whip up yummy sides in this Martha Stewart Dutch oven that’s 31 percent off.

Appliances from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and Ninja are also on sale. Cut meal prep time in half with this 8-cup food processor that can chop, cut, and mix food in a flash, and this five-speed hand mixer for baking endeavors. And snag this Keurig coffee maker that can brew hot and iced drinks in a flash for $70 less.

New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, $60 (Save 20%)

Amazon

$75

$60

Buy on Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Closet staples and seasonal must-haves are majorly marked down. To brave the cold weather ahead, stock up on reviewer-revered knit cardigans, puffer jackets, and toasty socks from one of Oprah’s favorite brands. You can even score a Hanes fleece sweatshirt for just $9, which is great for lounging, working out, or layering on extra chilly days. And for year-round favorites, grab a pair of New Balance V3 sneakers and Gloria Vanderilt jeans for up to 70 percent off.

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $9 (Save 20%)

Amazon

$11

$9

Buy on Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Beauty lovers can save on everything from drugstore darlings, like the Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, to high-end gadgets, like the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer. Top-selling skincare, including this CeraVe body lotion and the Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence, are now under $15, and popular makeup like the Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara and L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Lipsticks are less than $10. To top it off (literally), there are steep discounts on nourishing hair masks and oil treatments, too.

Lenox 4-Piece Holiday Mug Set, $37 (Save 25%)

Amazon

$50

$37

Buy on Amazon

Best Outlet Deals

Savvy shoppers, listen up: Amazon’s hidden Overstock Outlet is always overflowing with rare discounts — and this month’s selection certainly doesn’t disappoint. For fashion, add these Skechers snow boots to your cart ahead of winter, or these Tommy Hilfiger equestrian-style boots that can lend themselves to a number of everyday outfits.

For your home, check out the deals on this bamboo shoe rack, portable Dreo space heater, and this lilac-scented Yankee Candle. On your way out, scoop up a holiday–themed set of Lenox mugs and a Hamilton Beach convection oven that can toast, air fry, bake, and more.

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Bed Sheet Set, $24 (Save 23%)

Amazon

$31

$24

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Brand Deals

There are plenty of deals from private Amazon brands to shop, too. One of the steepest discounts on our list is on this now-$5 Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Bath Mat that more than 1,000 shoppers bought this month. And over 349,000 customers gave this Amazon Basics bed sheets set a perfect rating, so snap it up while it’s under $25. There are even discounts on cold-weather fashion styles, like this sweater dress from The Drop and this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket that reviewers compare to pricier brands, like Patagonia and The North Face.

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Candle, $21 (Save 31%)

Amazon

$31

$21

Buy on Amazon

Best Deals Under $25

You definitely won’t want to miss the under-$25 deals we found at Amazon. Snap up this autumn-scented Yankee Candle for holiday hosting or gifting, along with this Oprah-approved velvet jewelry case that’s great for traveling (or more gifting!). This best-selling ChomChom pet hair and lint roller that over 100,000 Amazon shoppers added to their carts this month is also on sale. “This magical brush effortlessly glides back and forth on any surface, removing pet hair like nothing else I've tried before,” one reviewer raved.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159 (Save 42%)

Amazon

$275

$159

Buy on Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20 (Save 14%)

Amazon

$24

$20

Buy on Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $100 (Save 50%)

Amazon

$200

$100

Buy on Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Button-Up Cardigan, $29 (Save 28%)

Amazon

$40

$27

Buy on Amazon

Martha Stewart 7-Quart Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, $55 (Save 31%)

Amazon

$80

$55

Buy on Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer, $160 (Save 30%)

Shark

$230

$159

Buy on Amazon

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $129 (Save 26%)

Amazon

$175

$127

Buy on Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $19 (Save 30%)

Amazon

$27

$17

Buy on Amazon

JoyJolt 4-Pack Layla Wine Glasses, $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon

$50

$30

Buy on Amazon

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $61 with Coupon

Amazon

$75

$61

Buy on Amazon

Read the original article on People.