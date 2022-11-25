The 100+ best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022

Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on earbuds, fitness watches, fashion essentials and so much more.
Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on earbuds, fitness watches, fashion essentials and so much more.

Black Friday 2022 is finally here—and the Amazon Black Friday deals are epic. The biggest shopping event of the year has officially begun and we're keeping this post live all day long with the best deals you can shop at Amazon.

You can find everything from long-lasting cookware to advanced robot vacuums to VR headsets at some of the lowest prices on the web. With that in mind, we rounded up the best Amazon Black Friday deals on everything you need for the holidays and beyond.

The 10 best Black Friday Amazon deals 

Shop these top 10 deals while you still can and snag some significant savings

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (Save $50)

  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $589 (Save $210.99)

  4. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set for $622.12 (Save $807.82)

  5. TCL 50-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $300)

  6. BLUEAIR DustMagnet 5410i Air Purifier for $199.99 (Save $200)

  7. GoPro HERO10 Action Camera Bundle for $349.99 (Save $200)

  8. Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $799 (Save $200)

  9. HP Pavilion 15 512GB Laptop for $760 (Save $184.99)

  10. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)

The 10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100 

Take advantage of our favorite affordable Black Friday deals at Amazon

  1. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)

  2. Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)

  3. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  4. Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)

  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)

  7. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95.62 (Save $44.38)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $89.97 (Save $20)

  9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  10. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

The best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Don't miss discounts on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.

The best Amazon Black Friday home & garden deals

Update your furniture and household essentials with deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Shop these Amazon home deals.

The best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Epic markdowns Vizio, Samsung, Sony, LG and TCL as well as smart TVs from Insignia. 

Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.

The best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Update your home with markdowns on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.

The best Amazon Black Friday toy deals

Shop deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise right now

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Great deals on laptops from Apple, HP and Samsung

Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.

The best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Save big on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy and more

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.

The best Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion and more

Save big on stylish fashion finds.

The best Amazon Black Friday furniture and mattress deals

Upgrade your sleeping situation with steals on mattresses and home furnishings

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

The best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville, Instant Pot and All-Clad

The best Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals

Take advantage of some of the best prices we've ever seen on top giftable products

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.

The best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Save big on gaming bundles from Meta, Nintendo and more

Score big on gaming deals at Amazon

Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start on Amazon?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

Do Black Friday sales happen on Amazon?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

