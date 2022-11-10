100,000 Russians killed, wounded in Ukraine; 90% of Ukrainians see bright future for country: Ukraine updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

As many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since Moscow's invasion began less than nine months ago, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says.

The estimate came shortly before the Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its troops had begun withdrawing from Kherson, the crucial Ukrainian port city and only regional capital the Russians had seized during the conflict.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking U.S. military officer, said Russia had amassed up to 30,000 troops in Kherson. A full retreat, he said, could take several weeks.

“The initial indicators are they are in fact doing it," Milley said. "I believe they’re doing it in order to preserve their force, to re-establish defensive lines south of the (Dnieper) river, but that remains to be seen.”

Milley said he expected that Ukrainian military casualties were similar to Russia's.

“There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he said at The Economic Club of New York.

Latest developments:

►The Biden administration is poised to unveil another wave of aid for Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the White House briefing Thursday. The package will include missiles and other air defense help, he said.

Russian forces overnight pounded the city of Nikopol and nearby areas, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. The neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, was also shelled, according to Ukraine’s presidential office. Russian has occupied the plant for months.

►Russian and Russian-controlled forces have committed war crimes and likely crimes against humanity by unlawfully deporting civilians from occupied parts of Ukraine,  Amnesty International said in a report Thursday.

►Britain has frozen assets owned by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that together account for $20.5 billion, the U.K. government.

People with Ukrainian flags walk toward Russian army trucks during a rally against the Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March.
People with Ukrainian flags walk toward Russian army trucks during a rally against the Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March.

Ukrainians overwhelmingly see prosperity in nation's future

Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country within the European Union, according to a survey by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology. Respondents were asked to choose an optimistic or pessimistic scenario for the future of Ukraine. Of those who chose an optimistic scenario, 63% fully share the thesis of a prosperous country within the EU, another 26% said they were less certain but still believed that was in Ukraine's future.

The phone survey of 1,000 Ukrainians across the country, drew only 5% of respondents who believed that in 10 years Ukraine will be a devastated country with an outflow of people.

"Taking into account our own observations and the experience of conducting surveys over many years, we still remain optimistic that, for the most part, respondents answer the questions sincerely," the researchers said in their report.

Putin to skip Group of 20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over the war. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, said Putin’s decision was “the best for all of us.”

President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit that starts next Tuesday. Biden and Xi have announced they plans to meet privately at the event to "discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community."

US reportedly won't supply Ukraine with elite drones

The Biden administration will not provide Ukraine with advanced, Gray Eagle MQ-1C drones because of concerns about escalating the war, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials and other people familiar with the matter. Russia has been pounding Ukraine energy facilities with explosive, Iranian-built drones for weeks. But U.S. officials are hesitant to provide Ukraine with weapons that could hit targets in Russia.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: 100,000 Russians killed, wounded in war

Latest Stories

  • Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'

    Russia said it began withdrawing troops from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, in a potential turning point in the grinding war, but a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render it a “city of death.” Kyiv acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious, fearing an ambush. With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped about their assessments of the situation and reporters not present, it was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city, from which tens of thousands have fled in recent weeks and where remaining residents are afraid to leave their homes.

  • 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine, US says

    Russia's announced retreat from Kherson, a regional capital in southern Ukraine that it seized early in the war, and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side," Milley added. “There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he said at The Economic Club of New York.

  • Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says

    A group of mostly women traveled to a Russian military base to demand their husbands get taken out of Ukraine, The Insider reported.

  • Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to 'be restrained' as Putin orders Kherson withdrawal

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to "be restrained" and cautious following the Russian order to withdraw troops from the key southern city of Kherson.

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth sails for deployment to northern Europe

    The aircraft carrier left Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, to head a carrier strike group which will include warships, helicopters and fighter jets.

  • Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant

    Omead Afshar has been given the title of vice president of Starship production at SpaceX, Bloomberg reported.

  • Russia coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine, says NATO chief

    ROME (Reuters) -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Russia was coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine after Moscow ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson. Speaking after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Stoltenberg said NATO would be watching in the coming days to see if the Russians did indeed pull back from the west bank of the Dnipro River. "What is clear is that Russia is coming under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson it would be another victory for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters after talks with new prime minister Meloni.

  • Russian Wives Now Threatening Ride-Share to Go Get Their Men Back From Ukraine

    Anadolu AgencyMore than 20 wives of Russian draftees are threatening to hitch a ride to the frontline in Ukraine to pull their husbands out of the war, according to a new report.The women, from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, have traveled to Belgorod to confront the military leadership at the base from where their husbands were sent, the independent outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reports.“We’re stopping the cars that go through the [guard] post. We’re tearfully asking them to give us cars to pull our g

  • Ukraine war: Biden sees 'real problems' for Russia after Kherson retreat order

    Russia is retreating from the city, the only regional capital it captured during the invasion.

  • Shakira, Gerard Piqué reach custody agreement for two sons, aim to give them 'utmost security'

    Following their split in June, the Colombian pop star and Spanish soccer star revealed they’ve reached a custody agreement for their children.

  • Ukrainian troops claim capture of frontline southern town - TV footage

    Ukrainian troops claimed on Thursday to have recaptured the town of Snihurivka in southern Mykolaiv region from Russian forces, speaking in video footage published on social media and by Ukrainian national television. The footage could not immediately be verified by Reuters and there was no immediate confirmation of the town's recapture from Ukraine's Defence Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to retreat from the area.

  • McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans on Wednesday faced the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was weakened by the party's dismal performance as he reaches for the speaker's gavel. If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be dimi

  • Danielle Smith's lobbying record holds clues to her governing agenda, observers say

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised to focus on the concerns of everyday people after winning a seat in the legislature Tuesday, but observers say other clues to her agenda can be found in her record as a lobbyist for one of the province's most powerful business groups. "I find this extremely useful as an indicator of what she's going to do," said Laurie Adkin, a political scientist at the University of Alberta. "These are her people. These are the people she worked for." Smith fi

  • Biden seeks to build 'floor' for China relations in Xi meeting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to forge guidelines for competing with China when he meets Xi Jinping next week, but he will be honest about U.S. concerns, including over Taiwan and human rights, a senior administration official said on Thursday. "The president believes it is critical to build a floor for the relationship and ensure that there are rules of the road that bound our competition," the official told reporters in a call on the meeting. The White House said Biden will hold talks on Monday with Xi, China's president, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 nations summit in Indonesia, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden became president in January 2021.

  • Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

    The measure failed after its sponsor withdrew support, saying that it could actually encourage slavery.

  • Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement

    Former president’s niece believes after 2024 run announed, indictment will be framed as politically-motivated

  • Jennifer Aniston opens up about her attempts to have children

    The actress says she had tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant and that "the ship has sailed".

  • Democrat Katie Hobbs widens lead over Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race as officials address ballot counting delays

    Plenty of ballots remain uncounted, though

  • We just got through the midterms, but the DeSantis-Trump rivalry has already begun

    At a weekend Pennsylvania rally, Trump angered a lot of conservatives when he mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'

  • Russia orders troops to retreat from annexed Ukrainian region of Kherson

    In a major setback to the Russian military campaign in southern Ukraine, Moscow has ordered its troops to withdraw from the recently annexed region of Kherson in the face of a spirited counterattack by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gave the order to pull back during a televised meeting with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin.Surovkin had proposed the "difficult decision" of pulling back from Kherson and setting up defences on the eastern bank of the Dn