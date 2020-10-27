100,000 Residents Forced to Evacuate Southern California Due to 'Tough' Wildfires

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A wildfire in Southern California has forced about 100,000 people to evacuate the area on Monday and left two firefighters injured, local officials say.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the so-called Silverado Fire has scorched 7,200 acres and required 500 firefighters to try to contain the blazes. The nearby Blue Ridge Fire has covered 3,000 acres with about 200 firefighters working on the situation.

"This is a tough fire, where we're experiencing very high winds, very low humidities," OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said in a press conference, per NBC News. "Our firefighters are some of the bravest, if not the bravest in the world."

Fennessy added that two firefighters, ages 26 and 31, have been intubated after suffering serious burns while out in the field, according to CNN. The incidents are currently under investigation.

According to NBC News, Orange County officials told 90,000 people in 22,000 homes to evacuate in Irvine, California, after the fires expanded. Additionally, more than 15,000 people were ordered to evacuate in nearby cities like Hidden Hills, Yorba Linda, and Chino Hills, the outlet reports.

RELATED: Snow Falls in Colorado, Helping Put Out Massive Blazes That Are Burning Through the State

#BlueRidgeFire Update:



•1170 homes under evac order

•481 homes under voluntary evacuation



1,651 total homes effected by the fire.



One home reported damaged. Waiting on verification of extent of damage. pic.twitter.com/V6WrKQL737













— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 27, 2020

View photos

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

View photos

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Southern California Edison had a power line that may have started the Silverado Fire, CNN reported this week, citing a safety incident report with the California Public Utilities Commission.

"We reported the incident despite seeing no activity on the nearby 12-kV circuit nor any downed power lines because it appears that a lashing wire attached to a telecommunications line may have contacted SCE's power line above it, possibly starting the fire," a spokesperson for SCE told the outlet.