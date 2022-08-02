$100,000 per year to eat candy? Sweets company opens taste-testing job to ages 5 and up

Have a sweet tooth and are looking for a fun, easy way to make money? Candy Funhouse wants to hear from you.

The Canadian candy company is offering up to $100,000 annually to fill its chief candy officer position.

The lucky hiree can work full time or part time from home in either Toronto or Newark, New Jersey. The position is open to anyone ages 5 and over living in North America, so parents and guardians can apply on behalf of their kiddos.

Over 100,000 applications have been submitted since the listing was posted a few weeks ago, a company spokesperson said.

Those interested have until Aug. 31 to apply.

According to the company's LinkedIn job posting, the chief candy officer should "love all things candy and chocolate" and be "passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products."

And it's not all fun and games, the company said.

The chief candy officer will lead candy board meetings and be the head taste tester. The officer will try 3,500 products over the course of a year, or 25 to 35 a month, wrote Jamal Hejazi, the company's CEO, on LinkedIn.

The chief candy officer also will lead candy strategy, according to the post, approving all candy in the company's inventory and deciding whether to award each treat with the official "Chief Candy Officer Stamp of Approval."

"All you need is a passion for candy, pop culture, and a sweet tooth," the company said on LinkedIn. "The candidate will be put through extensive palate training and much more. The chief candy officer should put fun at the forefront of their daily routine."

In a video about the job listing, self-proclaimed candy-ologists said the company wants to be a trendsetter in the candy industry. The employees said they're looking for a leader who is bold, creative and willing to give their honest opinions.

The sweet gig also comes with a dental plan, the company said.

No experience is necessary, but if you want a leg up, it doesn't hurt to have an interest in candy, pop culture and media, the post read.

