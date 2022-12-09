100,000 make mistakes in tax returns – is yours correct?

tax returns

The taxman handed penalties to 100,000 people last year for submitting inaccurate tax returns, according to a Freedom of Information request obtained by tax firm RSM.

Every year millions must complete a self assessment return for HM Revenue & Customs. More than 12.2 million taxpayers were expected to file a tax return last year and of those 10.2 million did so before the 31 January deadline.

Anyone who needs to complete a tax return for 2021-22 tax year must file by 31 January 2023 to avoid incurring late penalties.

As well as penalties for filing late there are also penalties for mistakes. HMRC can fine taxpayers for up to 30pc of the tax due for careless inaccuracies – but if they believe the error was deliberate, then it could hit them with a 50pc to 100pc charge.

Matt Taylor, of RSM, said that he expects the number of taxpayers getting fined for inaccuracies to grow because HMRC is currently increasing the number of taxpayer enquiries back up to pre-pandemic levels.

With the deadline for self assessment returns fast-approaching, The Telegraph asked experts what taxpayers need to watch out for when filing.

Remember, if you do spot an inaccuracy after you have submitted a return, then it is worth informing HMRC as soon as possible – as this will bring the charge down to 0pc.

Forgetting about pensions

It is not just the income that triggered the need for a tax return that you must report, but also employment income and any other income, including pensions.

Michelle Denny-West of accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith, said taxpayers often think the state pension does not need to be reported, however “for those drawing their state pension with total income (including their state pension) higher than £12,570, there will be tax to pay”.

Getting property income wrong

Ms Denny-West said property income – rental income minus expenses like landlord insurance and advertising costs – is one that many landlords neglect to include or get wrong on their tax return.

“Many incorrectly believe mortgage payments are deductible against rental income,” she said, but since the law changed in April 2020 landlords are no longer able to use these bills to reduce their tax bill.

Earn foreign income?

Dawn Register, of accountancy firm BDO, said taxpayers need to pay particular attention to the reporting of foreign income, such as money earned renting out an overseas property or interest earned in an overseas account.

“Some people mistakenly think that submitting a return in the jurisdiction where the income arose satisfies their obligations but this isn’t the case,” Ms Register said.

“A UK tax resident individual is normally taxed upon the 'arising basi's which means that they are subject to UK tax upon their worldwide income and assets and need to report this to HMRC. However, a foreign tax credit relief may apply if income or gains are reported to both HMRC and a foreign tax authority.”

Don’t forget Covid support payments

All payments received under coronavirus support schemes are taxable, and even if you declared these in your last tax return, you may not be in the clear. John Hood, of Moore Kingston Smith, said: “The schemes finished on 31 September 2021. Individuals might have received support payments in the period 6 April 2021 to 31 September 2021 that should be reported on their tax returns.”

The tax charge that can catch parents out

Many parents claiming child benefit do not realise that once they earn over £50,000, the benefit is clawed back at 1pc for every £100 they earn up to £60,000. Those who fit this criteria must declare the liability on their tax return.

However, Ms Register said: “If you were previously paying the charge but your income dropped during the year due to furlough, you may have paid too much tax through PAYE, so check if you are due a refund."

She urged taxpayers to think about earlier years, too: "If you did not spot this issue in 2020-21 or earlier, contact HMRC directly to get it put right. The sooner you sort it out the less you will have to pay interest on tax paid late.”

HMRC has identified 180,000 families who it believes have not reported the tax liability on their self assessment return in recent years.

Ms Register said: “It can be easy to get this wrong and HMRC are not always lenient when considering whether penalties are due. Those affected should be aware.”